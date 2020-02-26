Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — January 28, 2020

Woodbury Central Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 28, 2020

FIFTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, and Pottebaum; Radig was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second De Witt by to receive the County Sheriff Uniform Patrol budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the County Sheriff Highway Safety Grant budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to receive the County Sheriff Multi Agency Strick Force budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the County Sheriff Investigations budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the County Sheriff Drug Task Force — Federal Reimbursement budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the County Sheriff JAG Drug Task Force budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the County Sheriff Correctional Facility — LEC budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the County Sheriff Administration budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the County Sheriff Crime Prevention budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the County Sheriff Civil Division budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the County Sheriff Courthouse Security budget reduced by $50,889.00. Carried 3-0 on a roll call vote.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the County Sheriff Courtroom Security budget reduced by $3,000.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to establish a medical reimbursement revenue line item in the Correctional Facility budget at a level $80,000.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Hard Rock Gaming Fees — Non Tax budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development — Non Tax Summary of Allocations budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the Debt Service Fund budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the Veteran Affairs Administration budget reduced by $853.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the Veteran Affairs IDVA Grant budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to receive the Veteran Affairs Assistance budget reduced by $7,900.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the County Attorney Administration budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the Count Attorney HIDTA Grant #1 budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the County Attorney Edward Bryne Grant budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the County Attorney Collection budget increasing revenue by $69,411.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the County Attorney HIDTA Grant #2 budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the County Attorney Domestic Violence Grant budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the County Attorney Juvenile Division budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the Juvenile Detention Facility budget increased by $26,720.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the Community/Economic Development budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the Emergency Management budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the District Health budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to approve the agenda for January 28, 2020. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.

Donald Shenk of Sioux City voiced concerns about traffic control.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894719453003, 2115 W. 17th St., Sioux City, IA. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to close the public hearing. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894719453003, 2115 W. 17th St., Sioux City, IA, to Michael Dolan, 1715 Harkin Pl., Sioux City, IA, for $346.00 plus recording fees. Carried 3-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,956

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Michael R. Dolan in the sum of Three Hundred Forty-Six Dollars & 00/100 ($346.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894719453003

Lot Eleven (11) in Block Ten (10) of the Levitt Heights Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2115 W. 17th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 28th Day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 21, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,262,052.73. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period of 10/01/2019 through 12/31/2019. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Allison Umbach, 301 N. 5th Ave., Anthon, IA, to the Anthon City Council. The position was previously held by Tammy Reimer. The appointment was made on 01/13/2020. Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Jeanne Zyzda, Safety/Risk Coordinator, Human Resources Dept., effective 01-27-20, $21.21/hour, 26%=$4.37/hr. Promotion from Clerk II to Safety Risk Coordinator; and the reclassification of David Benson, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 02-12-20, $19.51/hour, 5%=$1.01/hr. Per Wage Plan Comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4. Copy filed. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Garretson Drainage District — Sub-District 3 election official canvass. Carried 3-0.

Garretson Drainage District Election for Sub-District #3 held on the 18th day of January, 2020 as shown by the tally list returned from the election precincts.

For the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 there were One thousand, one hundred and ninety-four (1,194) ballots cast.

Ron Kerr received one thousand, one hundred and ninety-four (1,194) votes

Write-ins received zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Ron Kerr duly elected to the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 for a term of three (3) years (2020, 2021, and 2022).

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive for signatures the Farmers Drainage District — Sub-District 3 election official canvass. Carried 3-0.

Farmers Drainage District Election for Sub-District #3 held on the 18th day of January, 2020

For the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 there were One thousand, two hundred and fifty-seven (1,257) ballots cast as follows:

Randy Hunt received one thousand, two hundred and fifty-seven (1,257) votes

Write-ins received zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Randy Hunt duly elected to the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 for a term of three (3) years (2020, 2021, and 2022).

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for sign body on new equipment to maintain fleet of vehicles. The bids are as follows:

Maintainer Corporation of Iowa, Inc., Sheldon, IA — $89,236.00

Service Trucks International, Sioux Center, IA — $91,266.56

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for review and recommendation. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center project, March 3rd public referendum, and the duties of the Intergovernmental Authority. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 4, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

