Representative Tom Jeneary — March 3, 2020

Happy March! Spring is only three weeks away.

I have filed my re-election papers with the Secretary of State’s Office to run for State Representative for District 5. I am grateful for the confidence and support you have given to me in the past two years. Every day as I walk into the Capitol building and up the grand staircase into the House Chamber, I am reminded of the trust the people of District 5 have placed in me and the responsibility that I have to serve the people of Iowa.

We have been very busy this past week in the Legislature. The House passed forty bills, and I would like to highlight a few of them.

HF2383 addresses the shortage of health care providers by requiring the University of Iowa Colleges of Medicine and Dentistry to admit at least 75% of their classes to residents of Iowa or to have completed their undergraduate studies here in Iowa.

The University of Iowa is a taxpayer-funded institution and exists to serve the state of Iowa and its citizens. Students with previous ties to the state are more likely to stay in Iowa, work in Iowa, pay taxes in Iowa and raise their families in Iowa. There is no guarantee that students from out of state will remain in Iowa after graduation.

HF 2512 deals with county zoning comprehensive plans. This bill prohibits a county from requiring an application, approval, or payment of a fee for the exemption to apply to land, farm farms, and farm outbuildings that are primarily adapted for the use of agricultural purposes.

The impetus behind this bill was in response to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, who tried to circumvent the master matrix for livestock production. This bill prevents counties from making changes to the master matrix plan. Had the Johnson County plan been allowed, it would have resulted in 99 sets of regulations for livestock production, which would have effectively crippled our farm economy.

The final bill I would like to mention is HF2313. This bill recognizes that the United States Coast Guard is now a part of the Armed Forces. Before this bill was passed, the Armed Forces included the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

We will be debating many bills for the duration of this legislative session. Thanks to those citizens who have contacted me about bills that are important to them.

I had enjoyed meeting the people from District 5 when they came to the Capitol. It is always great to see someone from back home. Please let me know if you are coming to the Capitol so we can meet.

Please email me at tom.jeneary@legis.iowa.gov if you have any questions or concerns.