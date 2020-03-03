Bronson City Council Minutes — February 25, 2020
Bronson City Council
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
BRONSON CITY HALL
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 — 6:00 PM
Mayor Garnand called the meeting to order.
Council present: Brandi Jessen, Dave West, Doug Williams, Chad Merchant, and Jamie Amick.
Public Hearing for proposed property tax levy fiscal year 2020/2021 was opened to the public.
Treasurer Junge discussed the budget fiscal year 2020/2021 with the council. Treasurer Junge will publish the new budget and there will be a Public Hearing on March 17, 2020 at 6:00 at City Hall.
Since there were no oral or written objections to the property tax levy, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing and pass
Resolution #5-2020
approving the proposed Fiscal Year City property tax levy
for fiscal year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.
Since there was nothing further to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.
Meeting was adjourned at 6:45 PM.
SIGNED BY:
Jason Garnand, Mayor
SEAL:
ATTESTED BY:
Lindy Jessen, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 5, 2020