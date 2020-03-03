Bronson City Council Minutes — February 25, 2020

Bronson City Council

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

BRONSON CITY HALL

FEBRUARY 25, 2020 — 6:00 PM

Mayor Garnand called the meeting to order.

Council present: Brandi Jessen, Dave West, Doug Williams, Chad Merchant, and Jamie Amick.

Public Hearing for proposed property tax levy fiscal year 2020/2021 was opened to the public.

Treasurer Junge discussed the budget fiscal year 2020/2021 with the council. Treasurer Junge will publish the new budget and there will be a Public Hearing on March 17, 2020 at 6:00 at City Hall.

Since there were no oral or written objections to the property tax levy, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing and pass

Resolution #5-2020

approving the proposed Fiscal Year City property tax levy

for fiscal year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.

Since there was nothing further to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 6:45 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 5, 2020