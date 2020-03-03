Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — March 9, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, March 9, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings

B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April

C. Budget Guarantee Resolution

D. Approval of Summer 2020 Coaching Contracts

E. Approval of Census Resolution

F. Approval of 28E contracts with Western Iowa Tech

V. Discussion Items

A Potential Handbook Changes

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

B. Parent Teacher Conference Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

B. Approval Master Certified Contract

C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 13, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – 6:30 PM – Beef ‘n Brew

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 5, 2020