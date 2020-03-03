Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — Negotiations Meeting

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MVAO SCHOOL

Special Negotiations Meeting

Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton — 6:00 PM

The Negotiations Team representing the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District Board of Education met with representatives of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Education Association as part of the collective bargaining process for the purpose of negotiating salary and benefits for the 2020-2021 school year for the Professional Certified Staff.

Present: Scott Kirchgatter, Holly Phillips, Kim Handke, Molly Petersen, MVAOEA

Dale Wimmer, MVAO Board President, Jeff Thelander, MVAO Superintendent

President Wimmer called the meeting to order at 6:01 PM.

MVAOEA opened discussions with their initial proposal. The proposal requested a 5.5% increase on base salary and a 5.5% increase on supplemental pay schedule.

In addition, a number of language items were discussed related to the current structure of the Supplemental Schedule D schedule.

The MVAOEA also requested to consider returning certain elements of now permissive language back into the contract.

The MVAOEA also requested through the negotiations process to consider:

1.) Definition of “when school day ends” in Article 2

2.) Consideration of language in Article 2, Section A related to prep time and duties

3.) Consideration of dedicated 4-day break during year, either around President’s Day or Easter weekends (guaranteeing one of these Friday and Monday’s free from Snow Make-up days)

4.) Definition of what times are considered full and half day in Article 4

5.) Changing “minimum wage” to $9.00/hour in Article 6, Section 3

6.) Consideration of incentives for continued education above a B.A.

7.) Discussion of Article 5, Section A

The MVAO Board of Education countered with a proposal that opens with a 0% increase on the base and 0% on supplemental pay. The board did not have any language change recommendations. Jeff Thelander shared enrollment projections and potential impact on the next two years of general fund budget.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:48 PM.

Next meeting to be determined on either March 11 or March 16.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 5, 2020