Plymouth County Supervisors Claims — February 18, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
February 18, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the February 18, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the February 11, 2020 meeting.  Meis abstained.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the claims paid on 2/18/20 as presented.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the FY 2020-21 Plymouth County Secondary Road Bargaining Unit employees wage increase of 2.25% and to sign the one-year contract for FY 2020-21.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Konopasek Addition in Section 10 of Union Township.  Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe reviewed the 5-year road construction program from 2020-21 through 2024-25 for Plymouth County to be sent to the IDOT.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:40 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-18-2020
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
AgriVision Equipment  filters/oil/parts    727.77
Akron Hometowner  job advertisement    180.00
Allied Oil & Tire  fuel    1956.16
Nick Beeck  mtg expenses    53.81
Bekins Fire & Safety  annual maintenance    95.50
Lonnie Bohlke  reimbursements    138.93
Bomgaars  supply/parts    344.51
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    285.00
Derek Christoffel  fuel    95.96
Maggie Cook  deposition    96.25
Cornhusker International  FILTERS    1100.21
CWD  kitchen supplies    4458.48
The Dailey Stop  fuel    91.02
Dean’s Dairy  kitchen supplies    233.42
Victoria DeVos  reimbursements    77.22
Dirt Road Design  Outdoors ad    406.00
Diana Dowhower  scamper supplies    29.67
Dr. Steven Meis  medical examiner fee    250.00
Dr. Paul Parmelee  medical examiner fee    250.00
Dr. Sheila Holcomb  medical examiner fees    9250.00
Eakes Inc.  supplies    637.26
Dave Erdmann  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    9.62
Fareway  kitchen supplies    386.55
Farmers Coop- Craig  fuel    829.81
Fastenal  supplies    211.64
Stacey Feldman  supplies    37.88
Susan K Fleming mileage    693.80
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    1991.53
FORCE America  PARTS    115.93
Frericks Repair  fuel    3743.38
Frontier  phone    527.90
LeMars Truck Stop  fuel    18.42
Get Branded 360  junior deputy shirt    35.00
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage    41.40
Hancock Concrete Products  CONCRETE PIPE    85,870.08
Hardware Hank  supplies    154.43
Jamie Hauser  mileage    64.40
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    198.78
Hinton Fire Dept transport    392.00
Hobart Sales and Service  service dishwasher    631.98
Hoogeveen Enterprises  wash cards    100.00
Hundertmark  PARTS    249.74
IAN Treasurer  workshop registrations    128.00
ICCS  association dues    40.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    67.96
Iowa Chapter of APCO  conference registration    345.00
Iowa Chapter of NENA  conference registration    345.00
Iowa Dept of Transportation  HMA Schooling    600.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    1067.27
J.L. Excavating Trucking  GRANULAR    225.50
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    166.95
Jami L. Johnson  deposition    118.80
Johnson Controls  Annex alarm testing    488.38
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1896.03
Kellen Excavation  MATERIALS    4100.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    7.99
City of Le Mars  utilities    527.48
Le Mars Agri Center  softener salt    264.60
Le Mars Ambulance Service  inmate transport    428.26
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    1346.93
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    5598.91
Mark Marienau  MEALS    10.90
Mayrose Body Shop  tow    150.00
Menards  program supplies    409.29
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    6899.15
Midwest Honda  mower filters    151.00
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    500.32
Mr Muffler TIRES & TUBES    22.00
Jacob Neubrand  MEALS    15.35
Sharon Nieman  misc. expenses    126.09
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    918.02
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    649.00
O’Keefe Elevator  elevator repair    1231.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
Shawn Olson  printer & battery    350.44
One Office Solutions  office supplies    481.14
Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    80.00
Pitchfork Ag  air filters/Stihl parts    253.81
Pluim Publishing  job advertising    178.26
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging grant    4556.80
Ply. Co. Secondary Rd Dept  Big Sioux gravel FEMA    438.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1619.80
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    26,590.79
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1255.67
Premier Communications  phone service    1804.04
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lube Center  service    57.35
Radisson  LODGING    436.80
Darin Raymond  meeting expenses    655.34
Remsen Bell  publications    490.06
Thomas Rohe  MEALS & LODGING    334.46
Rolling Oil  oil    5223.23
Safety X-treme  SIGN MAINT.    3762.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    23,245.66
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    1057.07
SHRED-IT USA  shred services    62.25
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Sooland Bobcat Rental  oil and filter    52.87
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  SUNDRY    47.25
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    72.20
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  sanders    16477.60
Stone Group Architects  architect fee    437.50
Nathan Summerside  MEALS & LODGING    91.59
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    352.55
The Record  publications    290.88
Thomson West Group  court info services    1475.16
Tool Depot  PARTS    39.98
Total Fire Protection  annual inspection    200.00
Union County Electric  tower    92.00
UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY    168.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    172.66
USDA APHIS ANIMAL CARE  elk licensing    40.00
U.S.P.C.A Region 21  certification training    100.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    146.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones service    230.55
VISA  misc. expenses    51.09
Wagner Auto Supply  generator maintenance    368.09
Wal-Mart  SAFETY    37.78
Duane Walhof  misc. reimbursements    70.55
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk line    561.79
Ziegler Inc.  FILTERS    785.23

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 5, 2020

