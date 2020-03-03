Plymouth County Supervisors Claims — February 18, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 18, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the February 18, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the February 11, 2020 meeting. Meis abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the claims paid on 2/18/20 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the FY 2020-21 Plymouth County Secondary Road Bargaining Unit employees wage increase of 2.25% and to sign the one-year contract for FY 2020-21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Konopasek Addition in Section 10 of Union Township. Motion Carried.

Tom Rohe reviewed the 5-year road construction program from 2020-21 through 2024-25 for Plymouth County to be sent to the IDOT.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:40 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-18-2020

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

AgriVision Equipment filters/oil/parts 727.77

Akron Hometowner job advertisement 180.00

Allied Oil & Tire fuel 1956.16

Nick Beeck mtg expenses 53.81

Bekins Fire & Safety annual maintenance 95.50

Lonnie Bohlke reimbursements 138.93

Bomgaars supply/parts 344.51

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 285.00

Derek Christoffel fuel 95.96

Maggie Cook deposition 96.25

Cornhusker International FILTERS 1100.21

CWD kitchen supplies 4458.48

The Dailey Stop fuel 91.02

Dean’s Dairy kitchen supplies 233.42

Victoria DeVos reimbursements 77.22

Dirt Road Design Outdoors ad 406.00

Diana Dowhower scamper supplies 29.67

Dr. Steven Meis medical examiner fee 250.00

Dr. Paul Parmelee medical examiner fee 250.00

Dr. Sheila Holcomb medical examiner fees 9250.00

Eakes Inc. supplies 637.26

Dave Erdmann SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 9.62

Fareway kitchen supplies 386.55

Farmers Coop- Craig fuel 829.81

Fastenal supplies 211.64

Stacey Feldman supplies 37.88

Susan K Fleming mileage 693.80

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 1991.53

FORCE America PARTS 115.93

Frericks Repair fuel 3743.38

Frontier phone 527.90

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 18.42

Get Branded 360 junior deputy shirt 35.00

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 41.40

Hancock Concrete Products CONCRETE PIPE 85,870.08

Hardware Hank supplies 154.43

Jamie Hauser mileage 64.40

City of Hinton SUNDRY 198.78

Hinton Fire Dept transport 392.00

Hobart Sales and Service service dishwasher 631.98

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash cards 100.00

Hundertmark PARTS 249.74

IAN Treasurer workshop registrations 128.00

ICCS association dues 40.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 67.96

Iowa Chapter of APCO conference registration 345.00

Iowa Chapter of NENA conference registration 345.00

Iowa Dept of Transportation HMA Schooling 600.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 1067.27

J.L. Excavating Trucking GRANULAR 225.50

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 166.95

Jami L. Johnson deposition 118.80

Johnson Controls Annex alarm testing 488.38

J-W Tank Line fuel 1896.03

Kellen Excavation MATERIALS 4100.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 7.99

City of Le Mars utilities 527.48

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 264.60

Le Mars Ambulance Service inmate transport 428.26

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 1346.93

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 5598.91

Mark Marienau MEALS 10.90

Mayrose Body Shop tow 150.00

Menards program supplies 409.29

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6899.15

Midwest Honda mower filters 151.00

Midwest Wheel PARTS 500.32

Mr Muffler TIRES & TUBES 22.00

Jacob Neubrand MEALS 15.35

Sharon Nieman misc. expenses 126.09

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 918.02

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 649.00

O’Keefe Elevator elevator repair 1231.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Shawn Olson printer & battery 350.44

One Office Solutions office supplies 481.14

Overhead Door BUILDINGS 80.00

Pitchfork Ag air filters/Stihl parts 253.81

Pluim Publishing job advertising 178.26

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 4556.80

Ply. Co. Secondary Rd Dept Big Sioux gravel FEMA 438.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1619.80

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 26,590.79

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1255.67

Premier Communications phone service 1804.04

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Radisson LODGING 436.80

Darin Raymond meeting expenses 655.34

Remsen Bell publications 490.06

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 334.46

Rolling Oil oil 5223.23

Safety X-treme SIGN MAINT. 3762.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 23,245.66

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 1057.07

SHRED-IT USA shred services 62.25

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Sooland Bobcat Rental oil and filter 52.87

Southern Sioux Co. RWS SUNDRY 47.25

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 72.20

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment sanders 16477.60

Stone Group Architects architect fee 437.50

Nathan Summerside MEALS & LODGING 91.59

The Home Depot Pro supplies 352.55

The Record publications 290.88

Thomson West Group court info services 1475.16

Tool Depot PARTS 39.98

Total Fire Protection annual inspection 200.00

Union County Electric tower 92.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 168.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 172.66

USDA APHIS ANIMAL CARE elk licensing 40.00

U.S.P.C.A Region 21 certification training 100.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 146.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones service 230.55

VISA misc. expenses 51.09

Wagner Auto Supply generator maintenance 368.09

Wal-Mart SAFETY 37.78

Duane Walhof misc. reimbursements 70.55

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk line 561.79

Ziegler Inc. FILTERS 785.23

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 5, 2020