Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — February 11, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 11, 2020

SEVENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Pottebaum, and Radig; De Witt was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve to allocate $44,295 from non-tax gaming revenues to one-time equipment costs: $35,973 to General Basic and $8,322 to General Supplemental. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve to allocate $90,285 from non-tax gaming revenues to offset and decrease the rural-only tax rate. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to reduce the allocation to the self liability insurance fund in General Supplemental by $100,000. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to approve improvement request by Conservation for Interpretive Naturalist full time position in the amount of $71,707.39 from General Basic. Carried 2-1; Radig was opposed.

Further budget reviews if there are any.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Compensation Board recommendations. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for February 11, 2020. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 4, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $478,985.04. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Alexander Jensen, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-29-20, $23.84/hour, 15%=$3.17/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Senior Class due to 4 years employment and Bachelor’s Degree; and the reclassification of Melissa Thomas, Director, Human Resources Dept., effective 02-10-20, $79,907.77/year, 7.25% = $5,401.69/yr. Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To approve the tentative agreement reached with AFSCME regarding the contract between Woodbury County and Woodbury County Courthouse Employees, the Assistant County Attorneys, and Juvenile Detention. Copy filed.

To approve the application for a 8-month, Class C Liquor License (LC)(Commercial), with Outdoor Services and Sunday sales privileges, for the Foot Wedge Lounge, Sloan, IA, effective 04/01/20 through 11/01/210. Copy filed.

Carried 3-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the modification of Woodbury County’s vehicle comprehensive/collision insurance. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive letters of support. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center project, March 3rd public referendum, and the duties of the Intergovernmental Authority. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 18, 2020.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 5, 2020