Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — February 4, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 4, 2020

SIXTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Pottebaum, and Radig. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive the Board of Supervisors County Services — Regional Distribution budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the Board of Supervisors Building Services — Tri-View budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors Communication Center budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the Board of Supervisors WCICC budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the Board of Supervisors Conservatorships – New budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the Board of Supervisors Woodbury County Landfill budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to deny the Conservation Improvement Request budget as submitted. Failed 2-2 on a roll call vote; De Witt and Pottebaum opposed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve a naturalist position in the Conservation Improvement Request budget. Failed 2-2 on a roll call vote; Radig and Ung opposed.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the Emergency Services Improvement Request budget as submitted. Carried 3-1 on a roll call vote; DeWitt opposed.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the 2021 The Security Institute repair CIP project as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the 2021 CIP Program budget as submitted with a denial of security doors for the 6th floor. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive the Wage Plan Employees — All Funds budget increase at 2.75%. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the action recommended by the County Attorney. Carried 4-0.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to approve the agenda for February 4, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 28, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $247,751.06. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,957

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

THROUGH THE REDEMPTION PROCESS

WHEREAS, Michael Morgan and as joint titleholder of property located at 516 9th Street., Correctionville, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894234434003

CORRECTIONVILLE CITY RAILROAD ADDN S 10FT IOWA ST ADJ ON N & LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 13

WHEREAS, Michael Morgan, as joint titleholder of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code Section 447.9(3) and,

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby directs the County Auditor to redeem this property Parcel #894234434003 owned by the petitioner from the holder of a certificate of purchase of the amount necessary to redeem under section 447.9, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this parcel.

SO RESOLVED this 4th day of February, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive for signatures the drainage districts election canvasses from the January 1, 2020 drainage district elections. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #864306456003, Oto, IA.

RESOLUTION #12,958

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Vacated Lots Twelve and Thirteen (12 & 13) Block Three (3) Horton’s Addition in 6-86-43, in the City of Oto and Woodbury County, Iowa

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 18th Day of February, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 18th Day of February, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to Kevin Rayevich only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to Kevin Rayevich only for consideration of $763.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 4th Day of February, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894730257010, 2205 W. 2nd St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #12,959

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

E Four (4) feet of Lots Eleven & Twelve (11 & 12) in Block 20, Hornicks 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2205 W. 2nd Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 18th Day of February, 2020 at 4:36 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 18th Day of February, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to Jose Sanchez & Teresa Sanchez only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to Jose Sanchez & Teresa Sanchez only for consideration of $525.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 4th Day of February, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Jeremy Taylor, Board Vice Chair, Board of Supervisors Dept., effective 02-03-20. Resignation; and the appointment of Franzis Rios, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 02-07-20, $19.30/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 10-23-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.30/hour. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve Keith Radig as Vice-Chairperson. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve Chairperson’s revised 2020 Liaison & Committee Assignments. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the revised Woodbury County Courthouse Advisory Committee for Historical Preservation. Carried 4-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894727230007, 2509 10th St., Sioux City, IA. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894727230007, 2509 10th St., Sioux City, IA, to Cody & Kelly Boulware, 2513 10th St., Sioux City, IA, for $586.00 plus recording fees. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,960

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Cody Boulware and/or Kelly M. Boulware in the sum of Five Hundred Eighty-Six Dollars & 00/100 ($586.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894727230007

East Thirty-nine feet (E 39 ft) West Eighty-nine feet (W 89 ft) of Lot Six (6) Block Nineteen (19) Coles Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2509 10th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 4th Day of February, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to award the sign body for a new truck body to Maintainer Corporation of Iowa, Inc. of Sheldon, IA for $89,236. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center project, March 3rd public referendum, and the duties of the Intergovernmental Authority. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive letters of support for the Law Enforcement Center. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 11, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

