Lawton City Council Minutes & Claims — March 4, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

March 4, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on March 4, 2020, at Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Heiss was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Jerry Steffen, and other members of the public.

Agenda: It was moved by Otto, second by Hennings, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one was present to speak at the public forum.

Public Hearing: Mayor Nitzschke opened the public hearing on the FY 2020-2021 budget at 5:40pm. No comments written or verbal have been received at City Hall. No comments were received from the citizens in attendance. Mayor Nitzschke closed the hearing at 5:45 p.m.

Budget – It was moved by Otto, second by Hennings to adopt

Resolution 2020-07 for the

FY 2020-2021 budget.

Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye. Copy of budget on file at City Hall.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for February. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 49 hours and 30 minutes in February and responded to 4 calls for service. They also spent 6 hours and 13 minutes on school related activities.

Fire Report – There were no calls during February. Training was held on Fire fighter down strategies.

Clerk’s Report – Clerk will be sending RFP’s out for sanitation services, waiting on approval from the State for change order #2 on the trail, received our renewal on property/liability insurance, the increase was about $970, final comprehensive plan should be here for review at either the April or May meeting, Jamie Joy is still recovering from shoulder surgery, RFQ’s were sent out on the box culvert work, no response so will continue to look for a contractor to complete the project. FAMILY Group will be holding a bike/5K/2K on April 26. Amy will be at the April meeting to answer any questions.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Nitzschke reported some of the trees at the water tower will be removed. A citizen complaint was received on a noise complaint. A citizen discussed the incident and Mayor Nitzschke will talk to the parties involved and maybe look at getting a buffer row to help with the noise.

Public Works Report – Justin reported the city sign on Highway 20 has been fixed, talked with Steinhoff Construction on the box culvert project, bearings are cracked on the street sweeper and will need to be fixed before that can be used, ISG was here last Friday working on the facility study they will report to the Council after they complete the report and talk with DNR.

Attorney Report – None

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the minutes of the February regular and special meetings. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Otto, second by Hennings, to approve the February disbursements, March claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Pronto – It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the liquor license for HAKA (Pronto).Motion carried, all voting aye.

Burning Ordinance 2020-01 – Discussion took place regarding an ordinance to restrict open burning. Citizen complaints were discussed and questions and possible solutions were discussed. After discussion it was moved by Otto, seconded by Hennings, to approve

Ordinance 2020-01 not to allow open burning of yard waste unless the Council sets times by resolution of when burning would be permitted.

AYES: Hennings, Otto; NAYS: Baltushis and Saunders; ABSENT: Heiss. It was a tie vote so it was moved by Otto, second by Hennings, to table the matter until the April meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Oak Street Project – Discussion with Jerry Steffen and some of the citizens on the Oak Street Project from Linden Street to Tara Way.

RESOLUTION 2020-08

RESOLUTION APPROVING PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND FORM OF CONTRACT

FOR THE 2020 OAK STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT.

A resolution setting the public hearing, receive the plans, setting the bid letting, and setting the public hearing. Motion made by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve Resolution 2020-08. Motion passed 3-1 on a roll call vote: Ayes: Hennings, Otto, Saunders; Nay: Baltushis; Absent: Heiss. Copy on file in City Hall.

Change Order #2 – Change order #2 for the trail was tabled to the April meeting.

Box Culverts – Clerk will continue trying to get quotes on the FEMA project.

Resolution 2020-09

Extraterritorial review of

Thiesen Addition, Woodbury County, Iowa

Resolution accepting and approving the plat of Thiesen Addition, a minor addition in Woodbury County, Iowa was approved on a motion by Otto, second by Saunders. Roll call votes were Ayes: Baltushis, Hennings, Otto, Saunders. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Hennings, second by Otto, to adjourn at 8:10 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jeff Nitzschke, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT

FEBRUARY 2020

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORA-TION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $382.83

ANDERSON HEATING & COOLING FIX FURNACE @ FIRE STATION $470.00

BOLTON & MENK, INC TRAIL ENGINEERING $5,323.29

BOMGAARS OIL FOR BLOWER $29.98

BOMGAARS BLOWER $499.95

CARTER SITZMANN TAPE & BALL VALVES $29.59

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $42.70

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $2,510.46

EDM FELD EQUIPMENT CO., INC. ADD’TL DUE ON PIKE POLE $48.50

HAKA, LLC F250, 550, SNOWPLOW FUEL $447.60

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO., PLC PROGRESS BILL ON EXAM $2,527.15

I&S GROUP, INC. FACILITY PLAN WORK $1,729.50

IA MUN. FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOC. IMFOA DUES $50.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $20.70

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $11.54

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,371.94

JAY-LAN LAWN CARE SERVICE LAWN SERVICE – 2 PARKS $1,041.60

JEFF NITZSCHKE JAN MILEAGE $64.40

J.P. COOKE 2020 PET TAGS $80.35

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT $190.26

L.P. GILL, INC. 3RD QTR LANDFILL FEE $4,408.34

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING $39.00

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE OPEN BURNING ORDINANCE $60.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COM-PANY UTILITIES $3,037.04

NITZSCHKE CONSTRUCTION SNOW REMOVAL HELP $100.00

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC SNOW REMOVAL – DOWNTOWN $270.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT SNOW BLADE – BOBCAT $2,078.60

STAPLES SIOUX CITY FIRE DEPT – CASE OF PAPER $29.99

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION INC. WATER LINES TO CEDAR STREET $1,000.00

THE RECORD MINUTES, WAGES, BUDGET LEVY – JAN $528.79

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $665.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $692.30

TRIVIEW COMMUNICATIONS DBA SECURITY CAMERA UPDATES $527.15

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $780.55

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $313.68

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $95.03

WOODBURY CTY AUDITOR ELECTION COSTS $474.08

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $33,151.89

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $15,921.01

FIRE $1,052.27

ROAD USE TAX $1,848.83

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $5,150.79

WATER $5,926.33

SEWER $3,252.66

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $12,121.16

FIRE $5,845.39

ROAD USE TAX $11,202.10

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $24.45

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $138,803.32

WATER $12,180.78

SEWER $11,673.24

