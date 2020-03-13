Lawton Notice of Bid Letting — 2020 Oak St. Improvement Project

NOTICE OF BID LETTING

2020 Oak Street

Improvement Project

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LETTING FOR THE 2020 Oak Street Improvement Project, LAWTON, IOWA.

REQUEST FOR BIDS: Sealed Bids for the 2020 Oak Street Improvement Project Lawton, Iowa, will be received by the City of Lawton, at Lawton City Halt, 101 East Maple Street, Lawton, Iowa until 4:00 PM on the 7th day of April, 2020 and opened after a public hearing on the Plans, Specifications, and Form of Contract to be held at 5:30 PM the same day or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached.

The Bid will be for the furnishing of all labor, materials, use of contractors equipment and all else necessary for 2020 Oak Street Improvement Project which shall include the following items which are fully described in the project bidding documents:

• Removal of 1,150 feet of 32 ft. and 34 ft. asphalt paving and concrete curb and gutter

• Replacement of 1,150 ft. of 36 ft. wide PCC paving.

• Removal and Replacement of a portion of 20 driveways.

• Removal and replacement of storm water inlets.

• Reseeding of the disturbed area of the City’s ROW.

Other items will also be necessary to complete the project.

The Notice of Award will likely be given by 8th day of April, 2020, with a start date after ail bonds and paperwork are completed. The desired completion date is the 31st day of July, 2020

A complete set of the approved Plans and Specifications is available for review at the Lawton City Hali, 101 East Maple Street, Lawton, Iowa (Phone 712-944-5960) or obtained by request from Steffen Engineering, Inc., 1844 Highway 20, Lawton, Iowa 51030

Each bidder shall accompany its bid with bid security of 10% of the bid amount as specified by the governmental entity.

CITY OF LAWTON

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Publishing Date(s) 3/12/2020

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 12, 2020