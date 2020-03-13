Notice of Bid Letting — Kingsley-Pierson Gym & Fitness Center Addition

Notice of Bid Letting

SECTION 00 11 13

NOTIFICATION OF BID LETTING

FROM: 1.01 THE Owner (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS Owner):

A. Kingsley-Pierson Community School District

322 Quest Avenue, Kingsley, Iowa 51028

B. Project Address:

Competition Gymnasium & Fitness Center Addition

322 Quest Ave

Kingsley, Iowa 51028

1.02 AND THE Architect (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS Architect):

A. FEH DESIGN

B. Address:

1201 4th Street, Suite 201

Sioux City, Iowa 51101

C. Architect’s File No. 2019020.00

1.03 BIDS DUE

A. Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

B. Time: 3:30 pm local time

C. Location: Board Conference Room, 322 Quest Avenue, Kingsley, Iowa 51028

1.04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

A. Sealed bids for the Competition Gymnasium & Fitness Center Addition will be received by the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District.

B. Bids will be publicly opened by the District and publicly read by the District or designee, on said date and will be acted upon by the Owner at such later time and place as may then be fixed. Award of the Contract shall be to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder determined on the basis of a combination of the Base Bid and selected Alternates. Neither the District nor its agents will assume liability for the inability of the bidder to submit a bid in a timely manner. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. Bidders bear full and complete responsibility for the timely submission of such bid. Time of receipt shall be the time recorded and determined by the District or designee.

1.05 TO: POTENTIAL BIDDERS

Project: Competition Gymnasium & Fitness Center Addition

A. Project Scope: The Work of the Project is defined by the Contract Documents and consists of the following:

1. New addition to the Kingsley-Pierson School for a competition gymnasium and fitness center, including M/E/P and associated site work.

2. Miscellaneous demolition work and work inside the existing building to accommodate new work.

3. Alternates for a vestibule addition, air conditioning of the existing gymnasium, reroofing work, fire alarm system upgrades, parking lot lighting and elimination of a planter will be considered.

Bids will be received for the following: General Construction including Demolition, Architectural, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Civil Construction Work.

Bids will be publicly opened by the Owner and publicly read by the Architect on said date and will be acted upon by the Owner at such later time and place as may then be fixed. Award of the Contract shall be to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder determined on the basis of a combination of the Base Bid and selected Alternates. Neither the District nor its agents will assume liability for the inability of the bidder to submit a bid in a timely manner. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. Bidders bear full and complete responsibility for the timely submission of such bid. Time of receipt shall be the time recorded and determined by the Board Secretary.

All bids shall be in accordance with Contract Documents prepared by FEH DESIGN and their design team, which Contract Documents are made a part of this Notice by reference thereto.

Prime Contractors can obtain one (1) set of printed bidding documents, and Sub-Contractors can obtain one (1) set of printed bidding documents from Sioux City BluePrint, Phone: (712) 258-6840 for a plan deposit of $100.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded to bidders upon return of their complete set of Bidding Documents, including any Addenda, properly bound and in good condition to FEH DESIGN within 14 calendar days after opening of bids. Cash deposits will not be accepted. MBI plan deposit cards are also an acceptable method of deposit for documents. When shipping / postage is required, there will be a $20 non-refundable fee for each set of Bid Documents shipped.

Deposit checks shall be made payable and sent to FEH DESIGN.

Postage checks shall be made payable to Sioux City BluePrint.

Bidding documents will be available for pickup/ordering on 03/16/2020.

Bidding Documents are on file at the Architect’s Office, 1201 4th Street, Suite 201, Sioux City, Iowa 51101; and at the following Plan Centers:

DOCUMENT AVAILABILITY

Bidding Documents may be examined at the following places:

CMD Group (formerly Reed Construction Data) – Norcross, GA

Dodge Data & Analytics – Arlington, TX

Lincoln Builders Bureau – Lincoln, NE

Master Builders – Des Moines, IA

Minnesota Builders Exchange – Minneapolis, MN

Norfolk Builders Exchange – Norfolk, NE

Omaha Builders Exchange – Omaha, NE

Plains Builders Exchange – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux City Blue Print – Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Construction League – Sioux City, IA

Sioux Falls Builders Exchange – Sioux Falls, SD

Some plan centers may include the documents on their respective electronic sites, including iSQFT. Check with the individual plan centers to verify.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS

Each Bid shall be made on a form furnished by the Architect, and must be accompanied by a certified check or cashier’s check drawn on an Iowa bank, or Bid Bond to be executed by corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Iowa, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the Bid, made payable to the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, Kingsley, IA and may be cashed by the District as liquidated damages in the event that the successful bidder fails to enter into a Contract and file a bond satisfactory to the District assuring the faithful fulfillment of the Contract and maintenance of said improvements as required by the law, the provisions of this Notice and Contract Documents within (10) days after acceptance of the lowest responsive, responsible bid. All bids shall be sealed and plainly marked. Any alteration of the Bid

Form may be cause for rejection of the bid.

State Sales Tax: This project is tax exempt. Do Not include State Sales Tax in any calculation of Bid totals. Contractor will be provided with Iowa sales tax exemption number for this project.

BASIS OF BIDS

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Sum, issued by a responsible Surety approved by the District and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and terms and conditions therein contained and the maintenance of said improvements pursuant to the provisions of the Contract Document. Bid Security shall be made payable to Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, Kingsley, IA.

Bid Security of two lowest Bidders will be retained until a contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than 45 days. No Bidder may withdraw their bid within 30 days after opening of bids.

The Kingsley-Pierson Community School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, re-advertise for new bids, and to waive informalities that may be in the best interest of the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District.

Payment will be made by the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District from cash-on-hand from such sources as may be legally available.

Monthly estimates will be paid to the Contractor as the work progresses in amounts equal to ninety-five percent (95%) of the Contract value of the work completed during the preceding calendar month, including the actual cost (exclusive of overhead or profit to the Contractor) of materials and equipment of a permanent nature to be incorporated in the work and delivered to and stored at the job site. Such monthly payments shall in no way be construed as an act of acceptance for any part of the work, partially or totally completed. Final payment of the five percent (5%) due each Contractor will be made upon final acceptance of the work under the respective Contract by the District, and after receipt of satisfactory evidence that all claims pertaining to such Contract have been paid in full as provided in the Contract Document for said work.

The work under the Contract shall be commenced on or before a date to be specified in the Contract or written Notice to Proceed of the Owner, and shall achieve Substantial Completion by the following dates for the following phases:

1. All Work associated with the Gymnasium & Fitness Center Addition: August 6, 2021

2. Roof replacement over existing building (Alternate A2 – if accepted): August 7, 2020

3. A/C in existing gymnasium (Alternate M1 – if accepted): August 7, 2020

4. Existing building fire alarm retrofit (Alternate E1 – if accepted): August 6, 2021

All bids will be governed by applicable provisions in the Iowa Code and District Policies.

Pre-Bid Conference: A Pre-Bid Conference for interested bidders will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3:30 pm local time at 322 Quest Avenue, Kingsley, IA 51028 in the Board Conference Room. All prospective bidders are encouraged to be present at this pre-bid conference. A walk through tour will follow.

Each Bidder shall visit the site to familiarize themselves with conditions under which they will operate. All interested parties in attendance at the pre-bid meeting will sign the attendance form. There are no provisions for any additional dates for site visits.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers.

END OF SECTION

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 12, 2020