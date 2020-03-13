Notice of Hearing — Kingsley-Pierson Gym & Fitness Center Addition
Notice of Hearing
SECTION 00 11 14
NOTICE OF HEARING
HEARING: Monday, March 23, 2020
PROJECT: Competition Gymnasium & Fitness Center Addition,
Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, Kingsley, IA 51028
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: On March 23, 2020 at the Board Conference Room in the Kingsley School, 322 Quest Avenue, Kingsley, IA 51028, at 6:00 pm the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District shall hold a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, proposed form of contract and the estimated cost of said improvements. At said hearing any interested person may appear and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, or estimated cost of said improvements.
Published upon order of the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, Kingsley, IA.
END OF SECTION
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 12, 2020