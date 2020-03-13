Notice of Hearing — Kingsley-Pierson Gym & Fitness Center Addition

Notice of Hearing

NOTICE OF HEARING

HEARING: Monday, March 23, 2020

PROJECT: Competition Gymnasium & Fitness Center Addition,

Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, Kingsley, IA 51028

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: On March 23, 2020 at the Board Conference Room in the Kingsley School, 322 Quest Avenue, Kingsley, IA 51028, at 6:00 pm the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District shall hold a public hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, proposed form of contract and the estimated cost of said improvements. At said hearing any interested person may appear and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, or estimated cost of said improvements.

Published upon order of the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, Kingsley, IA.

