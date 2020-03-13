Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — February 25, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 25, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 25, 2020 agenda with the omission of the approval of a letter of engagement with Dorsey & Whitney for wind farm urban renewal plan development. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the February 18, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 2/21/2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a 1-year liquor license renewal for Hidden Acres Golf Course. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the workforce development 28E agreement with Plymouth, Cherokee, Woodbury, Ida and Monona Counties. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution #022520 for a road commitment of funds

and project maintenance resolution for SRTPA RPA Surface Transportation program grant.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve directing DD South 12, LLC to complete the 180th St. road maintenance limited services agreement to adopt the agreement on February 21st 2020 and to enter the legal address with the County receiving payment for the road repairs. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the impoundment structure property tax exemption applications for 2020. Motion Carried.

Dale McKinney and Ashley Maynard of Stone Group Architects were present to discuss the courtroom renovation scope of work with additional contract services.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve to retain Stone Group Architects services not to exceed $8,000 to proceed with the courtroom renovation to identify specific scope of work and identify a budget, with a formal agreement to be approved at the next board meeting. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:16 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 12, 2020