Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — February 18, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 02/18/2020 – 02/18/2020

ACCURATE REPORTING Challenge to Voter Reg 324.25

ADVANCED LABEL LLC Supplies 113.50

ALBERS***, RONALD Clothing Allowance 210.00

Amazon Capital Serv. Office supplies/DPNC 64.68

AMICK***, JAMIE Clothing Allowance 194.74

ANDERSON BROS. PRINT Absentee Mailing 3,419.00

ANTHON CITY OF Anthon utilities 154.60

BARRY MOTOR CO. 2020 Ford F-150 crew 47,694.00

BILLION GMC CADILLAC Maintenance Vehicle 408.94

BOMGAARS Parts #201 8.76

BREMER***, VIRGIL H. Meals PCC Conf. 23.85

BURKE ENGINEERING Door bottom 47.25

CARDIS MFG. CO. Snow removal, salt 1/3 105.00

CARLSON***, BRADLEY Uniforms 161.48

CENTURYLINK Telephone 211.34

CHESTERMAN CO. Water 458.90

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE Garbage service/Little 247.32

CLAUSEN***, ROBERT Clothing Allowance 113.73

CLAYTON CREATIONS Name plates 32.00

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS Parts #405 7,548.54

CORRECTIONVILLE COR Shop Supplies 43.51

CRAFT AUTO BODY INC. Sheriff 2018 Dodge Cha 1,691.10

CRITTENTON CENTER Shelter 10,542.90

DAVENPORT CLEANERS Dry cleaning 24.15

Davison Fuels Company EMA Truck Fuel-Jan2020 204.36

DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA Weekly Dental Wire 5,490.33

DIAMOND MOWERS INC. Parts #40 343.45

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL Softener rental 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION Cockroach treatment 294.68

ELECTRONIC ENGINEER Pager service 54.00

EMA – EMERGENCY MAN Tax allocations 62,312.23

FASHION FLOORS INC. Floor tread 100.00

FASTENAL CO. Bolts 73.79

FIBERCOMM Phone Service 632.69

FINISH LINE FUELS Gas and Vehicle Repair 29,042.14

FORSYTH, PRISCILLA Court Order 1,446.00

Gordon Flesch Company Metering Contract 1.17

GRAFFIX INC. Uniforms 506.00

HEALY WELDING Labor #414 462.69

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Custodial supplies 700.30

HISEY, RANDY S. Court Order 126.00

HORNICK CITY OF Water 72.84

HP INC. (PALO ALTO-C 105488) Computer equipment 500.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE Parts #44 433.70

ICS Jail Supplies household supplies 400.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS Parts #202 882.77

Innovational Water Tower/boiler management 743.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex Benefits 5,623.04

IOWA DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE 2020 Comm pesticide 75.00

IOWA PRISON IND. Office supplies 330.00

IOWA WORKFORCE DEV. Unemployment thru Sept. 16,245.14

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Parts #35 181.70

Jack’s OK Tire Service Tires & Tubes 2,700.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT Uniforms 3,667.75

JACOBS ELECTRIC C’Ville Shop 285.58

JEO CONSULTING GROUP Proj. #R182173.00/BL be 16,997.50

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA CJ Work Comp 510.14

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL AgriVision/JD air filter 190.36

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Filters 908.92

KLASS LAW FIRM LLP Rundquist Challenge 1,837.85

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET Suburban Repair 243.19

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICE Interpreting 75.85

LEEDS PHARMACY CK Work Comp 100.00

Loffler Companies Metering Contract 873.36

LONG LINES LTD (SGT 182816) Acct #0139793- 911 cir 401.06

MAILHOUSE Metering contract 1,609.91

MATHESON-LINWELD Welding Supplies 76.83

MERCYONE SIOUXLAND pre-employment physical 743.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY Electric/natural gas 12,048.95

MID COUNTRY MACHINE Parts #526 314.55

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Alarm monitoring FB20 159.00

Midwest Construction C’Ville Shed 35.00

MIDWEST WHEEL Parts #35 520.70

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL Vehicle Repairs 394.75

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR Parts #927 169.20

MOVILLE RECORD Legal Publications 1,099.48

MUNICIPAL EMERGENCY Professional Services 100.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. Gasoline 29,730.24

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON Shop Tools 7.29

NORTH SIOUX CITY FI Medical Supplies 66.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Supplies 566.76

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS Cleaners 29.88

OTO, CITY OF Water 205.50

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL Autopsy Fees 10,272.45

PETERSEN OIL CO. Diesel 18,877.85

PHYSICIANS CLAIMS Maintenance Contract 1,478.61

PIERSON, CITY OF Water 45.78

POMPS TIRE SERVICE Tire Repair 962.00

QUALITY TELECOMMUN. Phone system 3,116.00

RECORD PRINTING Absentee Request Forms 4,755.52

RICOH USA, INC. Contract 220.94

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. Car Wash 54.50

SDHS – DISTRICT HEALTH Tax allocation 232,220.00

SELECT PARTS, INC. Parts #421 121.90

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE Legal Publications 2,820.09

SIGNS BY TOMORROW Sign 16.00

SINGING HILLS AUTO Car Washes 336.60

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Sioux City Journal New 160.96

SIOUX CITY TREAS. Data Processing 85,440.46

Sparklight 952 Cable 432.33

SPEE DEE DELIVERY Shipping 204.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN Office Supplies 85.97

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIP Parts #306 1,935.64

Tint Masters Window Tint 183.20

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Filters #526 211.00

TOOL DEPOT Circular saw 249.99

TRAVELERS CL REMITT Commercial Package 568 147,441.00

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH Car Washes 337.71

UST TESTING SERVICE Monthly Tank Stick Rea 300.00

Vanderschaaf***, Tr. Jail School Meal Reimb 145.55

Verizon Connect NWF GPS Equipment & Service 1,336.00

VERIZON WIRELESS phone charges: Verizon 9,779.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Weekly Medial Fees 75,447.48

Wells Fargo Financial Ricoh Lease 132.25

WEST***, BETTY Reimburse for vest 13.75

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. Garbage Service 202.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA Shop Telephone 528.48

WIGMAN CO. Plumbing supplies 384.78

WOODBURY CNTY REC Electric service-JN20 5,796.13

ZIEGLER INC. Parts #214 5,882.72

———————————————–

Grand Total: 889,812

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 12, 2020