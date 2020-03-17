Anthon City Council Minutes — March 9, 2020

Anthon City Council

MARCH 9, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on March 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman and Lisa Petersen, Allison Umbach was absent. Also present: Karen & Ron Newman, Ruth Groth, Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Lt Hertz, Craig Handke, Tony McFarland, and Skip Welte.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Lt. Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 40 hours and 40 minutes and responded to 3 calls for service.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from February 10, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed, approve Resolution 2020-03-475 entitled “Resolution in Support of an Accurate 2020 Census”, approve water permit and sewer permit and amend building permit for Tony Collins dba Collins Agency at 110 N Miller Ave for office building and parking lot. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC HEARINGS: Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to open public hearing at 5:42 pm to accept an offer from Alan Petersen to purchase Lot Seven (7) & Lot Eight (8), Anthon West Addition, Auditor’s Sub-Division, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0. No oral or written comments were received on said real property sale. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Hamman to close public hearing at 5:44 pm. Carried 4-0.

Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Benson to adopt

Resolution #2020-03-476 entitled “Resolution Approving Sale of Real Property”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, and Petersen; nays – none.

Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to open public hearing at 5:45 pm to accept to an offer from Kurt and Katie Paulsen to purchase W 1/2”’ Lot Fourteen (14) and Lot Fifteen (15) Block Nine (9), Original Town of Anthon, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0. No oral or written comments were received on said real property sale. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Boggs to close public hearing at 5:49 pm. Carried 4-0.

Motioned by Benson, seconded by Hamman to adopt

Resolution #2020-03-477 entitled “Resolution Approving Sale of Real Property”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, and Petersen; nays – none.

HIRE PUBLIC WORKS SUPERINTENDENT: The council discussed the Public Works position and used a pre and post evaluation to score the resumes and applications received. Those scoring 25 or higher were interviewed. After much discussion by the Council, Tony McFarland was recommended for the position.

Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to adopt

Resolution #2020-01-478 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman and Petersen; nays – none. This resolution approved hiring Tony McFarland for $19.00/hr.

RESOLUTION: The council discussed Jenifer Umbach’s ninety day probationary period and a $1.00 raise was recommended. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to adopt

Resolution #2020-01-478 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation” for Jenifer Umbach.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman and Petersen; nays – none.

BUDGET HEARING – 2020-2021 BUDGET: Motioned by Benson, seconded by Boggs, to open public hearing at 6:14 pm to approve a

“Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021”.

Carried 4-0. No oral or written comments were received on said adoption of annual budget. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Boggs to close public hearing at 6:15 pm. Carried 4-0.

Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Boggs to adopt

Resolution #2020-03-480 entitled “Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, and Petersen; nays – none.

ORDINANCE #207: Boggs introduced

Ordinance #207 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO COLLECTION FEES FOR SOLID WASTE”.

Boggs moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #207. Motion was seconded by Benson and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman and Petersen; nays – none. Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to pass and adopt Ordinance #207. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman and Petersen; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Handke reported and Council approved barricading Stahl Park roads when conditions are muddy and remaining planters on Main St will be removed as they start to crack. City Clerk reported City Wide Rummage sales are scheduled for April 24th and 25th and Clean Up day is scheduled for April 28th, 2020.

February Receipts: General – $12755.28; RUT – $6970.47; LOST – $5546.48; Debt Service – $61.00; Water – $13260.33; Water Capital Project – $2709.43; Sewer – $7723.69; Electric – $65494.69. Total: $114521.37. Expenses: General – $13967.61; RUT – $3470.84; FEMA – $650.00; Water – $20178.46; Water Capital Project – $5984.43; Sewer – $6247.41; Electric – $57650.52. Total: $108149.27.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:38 p.m.

______________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

MARCH 2020

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $50.97

COLLINS AGENCY INSURANCE $44,205.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $65.19

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA AMBULANCE AUDIT $895.94

IAMU ELECTRIC MBR DUES $2,623.00

LONG LINES PHONE $351.46

MCNIFF LEGION POST FLAGS $40.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES $19.36

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $81.99

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,710.25

UMBACH SEED & FEED ICE MELT $22.00

WIMECA ENERGY $47,985.40

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $931.35

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $32.70

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $2,003.05

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $1,205.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $6,727.18

IPERS WH IPERS $3,185.51

WOODBURY COUNTY REC LABOR $80.25

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $1,345.00

CLOUD MARK SNOW REMOVAL $160.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $285.69

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $6,508.67

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $416.95

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $768.45

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS.. $133.62

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $219.19

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $58.66

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $274.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL BUCKET TRUCK REPAIRS $1,532.76

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $30.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $8,758.24

STEFFEN ENGINEERING, INC. ENGINEERING BOAT RAMP $3,300.00

FAHRENHOLZ ZEENA METER DEPOSIT REFUND $276.54

JOHNSON STEPHANIE SHELTER HOUSE REFUND $85.00

KERNS ROBERT APPLIANCE REBATE $50.00

MEYER SAMANTHA METER DEPOSIT REFUND $2.11

NELSON & ROCK CONTRACTING BOAT RAMP $46,183.90

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL PW JOB POSTING $520.00

MCFARLAND TONY SNOW REMOVAL $412.50

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $19,302.54

CLAIMS TOTAL $205,020.92

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020