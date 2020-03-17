Bronson City Council Minutes — March 10, 2020

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

March 10, 2020

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of February, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 36 hrs. and 01 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 6 hours and 13 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Jake Goodin from Goodin Insurance was present to go over the city’s renewal of insurance. After going over the information, council would like Jake to add the new tractor and new mower to the list. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay $8022.00 for the city’s renewal of insurance. Jake gave Clerk Jessen a check for $1000.00 for the ICAP grant the town applied for.

David Gleiser was present from Community & Economic Development for Woodbury County. He said he is working with a private developer on a rural housing project that Bronson might be interested in. After discussing the matter, he informed the council and mayor that Woodbury County would be holding a presentation on the project at Fireside Steak House in Anthon on Thursday March 12th from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM. Mayor Garnand said he will be attending and Clerk Jessen will RSVP for him.

Randy Amick was present to request a building permit for a new house he would like to build at 301 Maple Street. After filling out the application and presenting the council with a site plan, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve his building permit. Randy gave the Clerk a check for $360.00 for building fees.

Nick Bergin was present to just sit in and listen to the council meeting.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was present for the ambulance report. He reported that they had one call last month and that everything was going well.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Discussion of taking down Christmas lights on City Hall. Mayor and council said to take down anytime weather permits. CJ reported that there is a board broken on the landing of the fort on the swing set at the park. Council said to place a piece of plywood over the whole thing so no one gets hurt. CJ said he has ordered signs and posts and should be shipped on March 19th. Discussion on a spot for salt for the streets. School would prefer it wouldn’t be on school ground so City will discuss where the City could put it. Maybe up by leach field. More discussion will be made at next regular meeting.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present at the meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

138.34

General

379.51 4149.43

Garbage

2258.03 1520.42

Road Use Tax

3100.83 935.91

Ambulance

397.14 485.65

Water

6205.00 2465.71

Sewer

1772.43 1836.98

Local Option Sales Tax

2992.48 2723.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

FEB. TOTAL REVENUE

$17,243.76

FEB. DISBURSEMENTS

$14,117.43

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. She reminded the council that there is a special meeting scheduled on March 17, 2020 for the Public Hearing on the upcoming fiscal year budget 2020/2021 at 6:00 PM. Treasurer Junge would also like approval to transfer $60,000 from Road Use back to Local Option account. Discussion with Attorney Metcalf to see if this is allowed, and he said yes. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to repay the inner account loan.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular Feb 11th meeting and the special meeting on February 25th.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR MARCH 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $57.17

Moville Record publication of minutes $215.13

Siouxland Health Dept . (3) bacteriological testings $42.00

Menards supplies $176.90

ACCO chlorine $227.60

TAPCO signs & posts $1348.90

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #1-2020 adopting the revised ordinances of 2020: the meeting agenda called for consideration of the Ordinance #1-2020 adoption of the republished city code for the City of Bronson. Councilman West introduced and caused to be read:

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE REVISED ORDINANCES OF 2020 AS THE MUNICIPAL CODE AND REPEALING ALL GENERAL ORDINANCES IN EFFECT PRIOR TO FEBRUARY 29, 2020.

The finalizing of the adoption of the 2020 city code, being in the best interest of the City, Councilwoman Jessen introduced, proposed and moved the adoption of

Resolution #6-2020: RESOLUTION DISPENSING WITH THE RULE REQUIRING THREE READINGS OF ORDINANCE OR AMENDMENT THERETO BEFORE ADOPTION.

Councilman Williams seconded the motion. Roll call: Williams-yes, Merchant-yes, Jessen-yes, Amick-yes, West-yes. Whereupon the mayor declared the Resolution adopted. Thereafter, the proposed ordinance was again considered and Councilman Amick moved the adoption of the ordinance, with Councilman Merchant seconding the motion. Roll call: Williams-yes, Merchant-yes, Jessen-yes, West-yes, and Amick-yes.

2. Ordinance #2-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

3. Solar school crossing sign: table until next meeting

4. Quotes on new playground for park: Mayor Garnand, Councilman West, and Councilman Merchant will bring quotes next meeting.

5. Donation to Summer Bell program: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to donate $250.00.

6. Quote on bridge spanning baseball field and park: Councilman Amick will bring quotes to next meeting.

7. Quote to spray ballfield and park: Councilman Merchant will bring to next meeting. Also, will need more Agri Lime for infields.

8. Spring Clean Up Days: Will be May 7th-11th. CHN will provide a dumpster the afternoon of May 7th and then will pick up the morning of May 11th. No appliances, metal, tires, or hazardous chemicals will be accepted.

9. American Fence quote: Councilman Merchant will get more quotes.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: Will talk with Mid American to see how many more light poles we can get plug ins for. Also need to get with Richardson Trucking to see when he plans on coming back to re-seed the ditch at the park. Also need a quote from him to dig out the ditch along Front Street.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 8:05 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020