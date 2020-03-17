City of Pierson — Notice of Proposed Activity in 100-Year Floodplain or Wetland

City of Pierson

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity

in a 100-Year Floodplain or Wetland

Publication Date:

March 19, 2020

This is to give notice that the City of Pierson has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a CDBG Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project (#20-WS-015).

The proposed project involves the installation of a new eight-inch sewer main and the addition of subdrain for sump pump discharges along 4th Street. CIP Lining will be completed for the Front Street sewer reaches where the pipe joints are cracked or broken. The project will be funded with a combination of CDBG funds and SRF Loan.

The proposed project activities will take place along 4th Street and Front Street in City limits of Pierson, Iowa, and will include less than 1 acre of floodplain.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Pierson at the following address on or before April 3, 2020. City of Pierson, 201 Main Street, PO Box 20, Pierson IA 51048-0020, Attention: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk. Comments may also be submitted, or further information can be requested, via email at cityclerk@frontiernet.net. A full description of the project may also be reviewed at City Hall (address above) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020