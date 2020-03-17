Correctionville City Council Minutes — March 9, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

March 9, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on March 9, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the February 10, 2020 regular meeting, February 11, 2020, special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Melissa Holtz and Kourtney Miller representing River Valley Elementary proposed to the council a “Donation Den”. River Valley 4th & 5th graders are partnering with the high school Industrial Arts to place donation boxes in each of the 4 River Valley communities and stocked with pantry and hygiene items. Donation den will be built and stocked the first time with grant funds. Council agreed to allow the Donation Den to be located near the library book exchange on community center property.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report.

2. Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported continued cleanup of drainage ditches. Council discussed having the street edges cleaned up so the water can run off the street into the ditches.

3. Fire and rescue report: Reviewed report included in packet with Kara Pernick and Jeff Wortman. Fire Chief Wortman reported that the fire department conducted training with the fire trucks on numerous city streets.

4. Dave Christensen: Updated the council on nuisances. Discussed court ordered cleanup of properties and how to go about getting them cleaned up. Sidewalk projects were discussed Phase 1 needs to be completed by May 1, 2020, if they are not completed the City has a contractor hired to complete project and costs will be assessed to the property owners. Phase 2 sidewalks are to be completed by June 30, 2020.

5. Simpco representative Amanda Harper addressed the council regarding application for CDBG Housing grant again this year. Harper discussed new changes to the program. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2020-10 setting time, date and place for public hearing for housing grant application to be held April 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa.

Harper discussed other programs, Down Payment Assistance program, for first time home buyers and Housing Rehab Program.

6. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to defer CEDCORP’s monthly repayment of loan until the sale of the property. Passed 5/0.

7. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve letter of support for rural housing project. Passed 5/0.

8. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 8:02 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of city owned property. Parcel 884206127022, Beginning at the Northeast Corner of Lot Six (6), Block Three(3), Gendreau’s 2nd Addition to East Correctionville, then South Sixty-six feet (66.0’) along the East line of said Lot Six (6) to the North line of 4th Street, thence East Sixty-six feet (66.0’) along the North line of 4th Street to the Southwest Corner of Lot Five (5), Block Two (2) of said Gendreau’s 2nd Addition, thence North Sixty-six feet (66.0’) to the Northwest Corner of said Lot Five (5), Block Two (2), thence West Sixty-six feet (66.0’) to the Point of Beginning. Said tract being the South 66.0 feet of not abandoned Juniper Street and containing 4,356 feet. With no written or oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to close the public hearing at 8:03 p.m. Passed 5/0.

9. No action on sale of parcel #884206127022.

10. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 8:05 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of city owned property. Parcel 884206127012, (817 4th Street) Lot Six (6) in Block Four (4) of Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and also that part of vacated St. Elmo Street adjoining said Lot Six (6) on the East, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa. Sealed offers were opened Brad Bond bid $565.00, Chris Gotto bid $1000.00. With no other oral or written comments motion by Beazley, 2nd by Sanderson to close the public hearing at 8:07 p.m. Passed 5/0.

11. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Kostan to approve Resolution 2020-11 accepting bid from Chris Gotto in the amount of $1,000 for Parcel 884206127012, (817 4th Street) Lot Six (6) in Block Four (4) of Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and also that part of vacated St. Elmo Street adjoining said Lot Six (6) on the East, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa and direct mayor and clerk to execute deed. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

12. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 8:08 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of city owned property. Parcel # 884301234002, (208 Birch Street) Lot 3 in Block 8, Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa. Sealed offers were opened: Stacey Bahrke bid $50.00, Delores Jaacks bid $55.00. After bidding between Stacey Bahrke and Delores Jaack’s representative Pat Langschwager, Stacey Bahrke bid $150.00. Motion by Sanderson 2nd by Volkert to close public hearing at 8:10 p.m. Passed 5/0.

13. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve Resolution 2020-12 accepting bid from Stacey Bahrke in the amount of $150.00 for Parcel #884301234002 (208 Birch Street) Lot 3 in Block 8, Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa and direct mayor and clerk to execute deed. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

14. Pool wages and fees. No changes at this time.

15. Motion by Kostan 2nd by Petty to close the meeting at 8:15 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the FY Budget for 2020/21. With no written or oral comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close the public hearing at 8:16 p.m. Passed 5/0.

16. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve

Resolution 2020-13

approving the FY Budget for 2020/21 as it was presented and published as required by law.

Roll call. Passed 5/0.

17. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to obtain price comparisons for the city’s liability, property and worker’s compensation insurance. Kostan and Beazley were appointed to meet with insurance carriers and will bring findings back to council for their approval.

18. Park lease – still no word from the school regarding the renewal of lease.

19. Street repairs – Pat Langschwager is working to get price quotes for resurfacing some streets. The city has been granted FEMA money to repair streets that were damaged by flooding.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority is requesting a representative from Correctionville. Council will appoint a representative at our next regular meeting.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

Expenditures Revenues

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$33,698.94 $18,702.01

Road Use Tax

$7,069.72 $10,128.77

Employee Benefits

$669.30

Emergency

$60.49

LOST

$7,827.64

TIF

$90.03

Welsch

$817.27

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Fire Dept Fund

$100.00

Cemetery Maint.

$38.36

Debt Service

$926.69

Water Fund

$6,386.25 $7,475.55

Sewer Fund

$12,341.60 $13,689.24

Totals

$59,496.51 $60,537.88

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS $1,912.67

Department Of Treasury Federal $2,652.85

United Healthcare Health Ins. $5,573.98

Midwest Alarm Company Camera system $10,248.00

Brant Jeffrey Deposit refund $80.58

Myles McCrea Deposit refund $100.00

USPS Postage $135.10

MidAmerican Electric $2,944.67

April Putzier Mileage $109.25

Banyon Data Systems Inc. Program support $2,580.00

Builders Sharpening & Service Repairs $1,852.81

Corner Hardware Repairs $87.73

Correctionville Building Center Repairs $13.23

Dearborn Life Insurance Insurance $82.05

Foundation Analytical Water testing $34.75

Imfoa Spring Conference $125.00

Iowa Prison Industries Sign repair $107.60

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $210.93

Longlines Phones $203.35

Netsys Computer repairs $67.50

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $2,300.77

Northside Glass Backhoe $267.50

Office Elements Supplies $71.00

Pinnacle Performance LLC Tire $207.69

Jaywil Software Development Web host $179.00

Robertson Implement Co. Repairs $34.69

Stan Houston Equipment Repairs $85.44

Moville Record Publishing $342.73

USPS Postage $235.00

Utility Service Co. Inc. 2nd 1/4 Water Tower Maint. $3,266.48

Vicki Knaack Mileage $66.13

Visa Supplies $601.78

Western Iowa Equipment Repairs $78.11

Western Iowa Tech Comm. College EMT training $4,492.75

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist $600.00

Ziegler Inc. Back hoe $1,131.15

$43,082.27

