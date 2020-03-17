Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — February 26, 2020
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Public Hearing/Special Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA 51030
Wednesday, February 26
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools are Committed to Educational Excellence and Developing Responsible Citizens
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Woolridge, Scott, Reinke and Amick present. Sappingfield absent.
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Reinke moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Public Hearing on Building Addition
H. Communications
1. Board Member Update
I. New Business
1. Approve building addition plans
Woolridge moved to approve building addition plans. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve FCS sharing
Reinke moved to approve FCS sharing with Woodbury Central. Amick seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve summer bell schedule
Woolridge moved to approve summer bell schedule. Amick seconded. All in favor.
J. Personnel
1. Approve early retirement application
Woolridge moved to approve Kristi Harmeier’s early retirement application. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve hiring of para professional
Amick approve hiring August Nicolai as para professional. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
K. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 8:27
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 19, 2020