Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — February 26, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Public Hearing/Special Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA 51030

Wednesday, February 26

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools are Committed to Educational Excellence and Developing Responsible Citizens

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Woolridge, Scott, Reinke and Amick present. Sappingfield absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Public Hearing on Building Addition

H. Communications

1. Board Member Update

I. New Business

1. Approve building addition plans

Woolridge moved to approve building addition plans. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve FCS sharing

Reinke moved to approve FCS sharing with Woodbury Central. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve summer bell schedule

Woolridge moved to approve summer bell schedule. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve early retirement application

Woolridge moved to approve Kristi Harmeier’s early retirement application. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring of para professional

Amick approve hiring August Nicolai as para professional. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:27

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020