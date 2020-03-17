Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — March 9, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING

Date:  Monday, March 9, 2020
Time:  7:00 PM
Place:     Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
Present:  Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, and Schram
Absent:  Streck

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications
A. Public Forum – none
B. Correspondence – MVAO Jazz Band received a wildcard to perform at State Jazz; Jazz Choir placed 1st at Shake the Lakes; Parade of Bands was a success, and Kolby Scott went to State Wrestling.

III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills:  General $123,885.56; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $6,670; Infrastructure $28,023.07; Extra & Hourly Pay $107,473.52
E. Activity Account: $24,622.05
F. School Meal Program: $44,242.23
Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the consent agenda.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.

IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings
Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the following resignations from Julie Bollig and Cindy Herrick, and the hirings of Justin Kahl as assistant track coach, Dave Kuhl as an assistant baseball coach, Tosha Bridgeman and Chelsea Redenius as para-educators, Shelley Boggs as Head Cook at the Anthon building, Barb Hansen to teach 7th grade math for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, and Andy Kuhlmann as a part-time custodian in the Anthon building.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.

B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April
Shona Klingensmith and Mr. Thelander presented the proposed 2020-2021 budget and answered board questions.

C. Budget Guarantee Resolution
Schram moved and Mead seconded to pass the following resolution.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.
RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community school district, will levy property tax for $38,600 for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.  

D. Approval of Summer 2020 Coaching Contracts
The summer 2020 coaching contracts were reviewed.

E. Approval of Census Resolution
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the census resolution as presented.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.

F. Approval of 28E contracts with Western Iowa Tech
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the 28E agreement with Western Iowa Tech.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items
A. Potential Handbook Changes

VI. Reports
A. Principal Reports
B. Parent Teacher Conference Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year
B. Approval Master Certified Contract
C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes
E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 20-21.

VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday,  April 13, 2020– 7:00 PM – in Anthon
B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:05 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Board Report for Newspaper
GENERAL FUND
AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION  DONATIONS    77.00
ANTHON AMBULANCE  DONATIONS    77.00
BARNES AND NOBLE, INC.  SUPPLIES    429.40
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES    590.75
BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES..    293.00
BUCK, HARRY  REIMBURSEMENT    10.25
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  FUEL    442.72
CENEX FLEETCARD  FUEL    421.48
CITY OF MAPLETON  UTILITIES    18,581.73
CLAIM AID  MEDICAID BILLING    176.73
CLERK OF COURTS  GARNISHMENT    792.62
dba PINEY RIDGE  TUITION    2,380.00
DHS CASHIER 1ST FL.  MEDICAID BILLING    1,867.35
FIESTA FOODS  SUPPLIES    67.83
FORNEY, GREG  JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN    200.00
FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C.  LEGAL    262.50
GOETTSCH, JULIANA  REIMBURSEMENT    41.80
HAMERS, KATHY  REIMBURSEMENT    177.06
HANSEN SERVICES  PROPANE    2,790.00
HEALTHIEST YOU  INSURANCE    675.00
HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE  SUPPLIES    3,211.75
INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES    3,401.37
IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BOARDS  SUPPLIES    225.00
JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE  SUPPLIES    60.00
KIRCHGATTER, MONA  REIMBURSEMENT    145.86
KLINGENSMITH, SHONA  REIMBURSEMENT    477.66
KOVARNA, DAVE  REIMBURSEMENT    137.51
LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA  REIMBURSEMENT    33.54
LINDER, KEVIN  JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN     75.00
LITERACY RESOURCES, LLC  SUPPLIES    427.95
LOW, EMILY  REIMBURSEMENT    308.88
MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC  SUPPLIES    432.28
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT    1,614.58
MAPLETON BP  FUEL    902.21
MAPLETON PRESS  LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW    373.58
MATHESON TRI GAS, INC.  SUPPLIES    625.43
MAYNARD, ROCHELLE  REIMBURSEMENT    629.10
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    36.62
MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES  PHYSICAL    75.00
MID BELL  SUPPLIES    663.00
MONONA CO. IRON  SUPPLIES    332.40
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING    38.00
NEW COOPERATIVE INC.  FUEL    3,956.70
NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO.  55 GAL. OIL    553.16
NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY  SUPPLIES    300.00
O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC.  ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE    366.94
ONAWA FLORIST, INC.  SUPPLIES    79.00
OTO AMBULANCE  DONATIONS    77.00
PETERSEN, MOLLY  REIMBURSEMENT    76.05
PROJECT LEAD THE WAY  PLTW SUPPLY    4,017.50
PSAT/NMSQT  TESTING    187.00
QUALITY SEWING  SUPPLIES    3,999.00
QUILL CORPORATION  SUPPLIES    464.08
RAINBOW RESOURCES  SUPPLIES    114.83
RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba  SERVICES    156.00
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    805.00
SANITARY SERVICES  GARBAGE    421.30
SCHAFFER, STEVEN  REIMBURSEMENT    38.65
SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, INC.  BOOKS    1,213.67
SCHOLL, KATHY  REIMBURSEMENT    210.78
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL  TUITION    543.00
SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC.  COMPUTER SUPPORT..100.00
TEACHING TEXTBOOKS  SUPPLIES    862.50
THELANDER, JEFF  REIMBURSEMENT    251.21
THOMPSON, KORI  REIMBURSEMENT    43.33
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    59,690.56
UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE  POSTAGE    240.00
WEST CENTRAL COMMUNITY ACTION  REIMBURSEMENT    4.99
WHEELER, MELODY  REIMBURSEMENT    20.00
WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS  RAM WRITE UP    372.37
YOCKEY, SHERRIE  REIMBURSEMENT    140.00
Fund Total:    123,885.56

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    2,939.51
Fund Total:    2,939.51

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND
INCONTROL ELECTRONICS   SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM    6,670.00
Fund Total:    6,670.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
BEST WESTERN PLUS  TRAVEL    338.24
BODYWORK THERAPIES LLC  SUPPLIES    180.00
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES    63.68
CLAUSEN, JACLYNN  REIMBURSEMENT    822.33
DOUGHERTY, DANIEL  REIMBURSEMENT    195.53
GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME  SUPPLIES    1,179.58
GRAPHIC EDGE, THE  SUPPLIES    1,098.30
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AT DRAKE  TRAVEL    1,733.76
IOWA FCCLA  REGISTRATION/DUES    1,320.00
IOWA FFA ALUMNI ASSOCIATION  REGISTRATION/DUES..150.00
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC.  TICKETS    8,254.00
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY  ENTRY FEE    250.00
JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS  SUPPLIES    43.55
KRAGER, KURTIS  OFFICIAL    100.00
LANGLEY, BRETT  OFFICIAL    100.00
LEFTY LEIGH’S CATERING  RAM BALL    678.00
MAPLETON BP  SUPPLIES    359.64
MID-WEST TECH  SUPPLIES    187.21
PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND  POP    1,391.25
RICHARD, MIKE  OFFICIAL    100.00
RIVER VALLEY CSD  MEAL REIMBURSEMENT    221.00
SASS, ANGELA  REIMBURSEMENT    264.97
SCHOLL, KATHY  REIMBURSEMENT    219.00
SMELTZER, BRIAN  REIMBURSEMENT    79.78
SSSF/SCTP HEADQUARTERS  MEMBERSHIP    310.00
STALEY’S FOOD SERVICE INC.  RAM BALL    3,848.00
TIREVOLD, LEA  REIMBURSEMENT    537.03
WALSH, JOSEPH  REIMBURSEMENT    50.00
WIMMER, JON  REIMBURSEMENT    292.54
WORKS OF HEART  SUPPLIES    254.66
Fund Total:    24,622.05

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
HILAND DAIRY  MILK    3,600.77
KECK FOODS  COMMODITIES    2,711.96
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING  REIMBURSEMENT    29,238.80
MARTIN BROS.  PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES    8,380.18
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    60.00
STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART  REPAIRS    250.52
Fund Total:    44,242.23

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND
CORY GREENWOOD SPEAKS  MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER    1,200.00
MID BELL  BAND SUPPLIES    4,907.07
PQL  LIGHTING    555.27
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES  SERVICES    8,015.73
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    9,845.00
WOLF TREE SERVICE  TREE REMOVAL    3,500.00
Fund Total:    28,023.07

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 19, 2020

