Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — March 9, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, March 9, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, and Schram

Absent: Streck

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – MVAO Jazz Band received a wildcard to perform at State Jazz; Jazz Choir placed 1st at Shake the Lakes; Parade of Bands was a success, and Kolby Scott went to State Wrestling.

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $123,885.56; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $6,670; Infrastructure $28,023.07; Extra & Hourly Pay $107,473.52

E. Activity Account: $24,622.05

F. School Meal Program: $44,242.23

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the following resignations from Julie Bollig and Cindy Herrick, and the hirings of Justin Kahl as assistant track coach, Dave Kuhl as an assistant baseball coach, Tosha Bridgeman and Chelsea Redenius as para-educators, Shelley Boggs as Head Cook at the Anthon building, Barb Hansen to teach 7th grade math for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, and Andy Kuhlmann as a part-time custodian in the Anthon building. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April

Shona Klingensmith and Mr. Thelander presented the proposed 2020-2021 budget and answered board questions.

C. Budget Guarantee Resolution

Schram moved and Mead seconded to pass the following resolution. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community school district, will levy property tax for $38,600 for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

D. Approval of Summer 2020 Coaching Contracts

The summer 2020 coaching contracts were reviewed.

E. Approval of Census Resolution

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the census resolution as presented. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Approval of 28E contracts with Western Iowa Tech

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the 28E agreement with Western Iowa Tech. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Potential Handbook Changes

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

B. Parent Teacher Conference Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

B. Approval Master Certified Contract

C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 20-21.

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 13, 2020– 7:00 PM – in Anthon

B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:05 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Board Report for Newspaper

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DONATIONS 77.00

ANTHON AMBULANCE DONATIONS 77.00

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 429.40

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 590.75

BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES.. 293.00

BUCK, HARRY REIMBURSEMENT 10.25

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. FUEL 442.72

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 421.48

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 18,581.73

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 176.73

CLERK OF COURTS GARNISHMENT 792.62

dba PINEY RIDGE TUITION 2,380.00

DHS CASHIER 1ST FL. MEDICAID BILLING 1,867.35

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 67.83

FORNEY, GREG JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN 200.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 262.50

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 41.80

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 177.06

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 2,790.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 675.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 3,211.75

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES 3,401.37

IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 225.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 60.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 145.86

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 477.66

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 137.51

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 33.54

LINDER, KEVIN JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN 75.00

LITERACY RESOURCES, LLC SUPPLIES 427.95

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 308.88

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 432.28

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 1,614.58

MAPLETON BP FUEL 902.21

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 373.58

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 625.43

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 629.10

MENARDS SUPPLIES 36.62

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICES PHYSICAL 75.00

MID BELL SUPPLIES 663.00

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 332.40

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 38.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 3,956.70

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO. 55 GAL. OIL 553.16

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 300.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 366.94

ONAWA FLORIST, INC. SUPPLIES 79.00

OTO AMBULANCE DONATIONS 77.00

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 76.05

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY PLTW SUPPLY 4,017.50

PSAT/NMSQT TESTING 187.00

QUALITY SEWING SUPPLIES 3,999.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 464.08

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 114.83

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 805.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 38.65

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, INC. BOOKS 1,213.67

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 210.78

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 543.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. COMPUTER SUPPORT..100.00

TEACHING TEXTBOOKS SUPPLIES 862.50

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 251.21

THOMPSON, KORI REIMBURSEMENT 43.33

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 59,690.56

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 240.00

WEST CENTRAL COMMUNITY ACTION REIMBURSEMENT 4.99

WHEELER, MELODY REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS RAM WRITE UP 372.37

YOCKEY, SHERRIE REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

Fund Total: 123,885.56

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 2,939.51

Fund Total: 2,939.51

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 6,670.00

Fund Total: 6,670.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BEST WESTERN PLUS TRAVEL 338.24

BODYWORK THERAPIES LLC SUPPLIES 180.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 63.68

CLAUSEN, JACLYNN REIMBURSEMENT 822.33

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 195.53

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,179.58

GRAPHIC EDGE, THE SUPPLIES 1,098.30

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AT DRAKE TRAVEL 1,733.76

IOWA FCCLA REGISTRATION/DUES 1,320.00

IOWA FFA ALUMNI ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION/DUES..150.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. TICKETS 8,254.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEE 250.00

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 43.55

KRAGER, KURTIS OFFICIAL 100.00

LANGLEY, BRETT OFFICIAL 100.00

LEFTY LEIGH’S CATERING RAM BALL 678.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 359.64

MID-WEST TECH SUPPLIES 187.21

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,391.25

RICHARD, MIKE OFFICIAL 100.00

RIVER VALLEY CSD MEAL REIMBURSEMENT 221.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 264.97

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 219.00

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 79.78

SSSF/SCTP HEADQUARTERS MEMBERSHIP 310.00

STALEY’S FOOD SERVICE INC. RAM BALL 3,848.00

TIREVOLD, LEA REIMBURSEMENT 537.03

WALSH, JOSEPH REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 292.54

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 254.66

Fund Total: 24,622.05

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 3,600.77

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 2,711.96

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 29,238.80

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 8,380.18

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 60.00

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 250.52

Fund Total: 44,242.23

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

CORY GREENWOOD SPEAKS MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER 1,200.00

MID BELL BAND SUPPLIES 4,907.07

PQL LIGHTING 555.27

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 8,015.73

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 9,845.00

WOLF TREE SERVICE TREE REMOVAL 3,500.00

Fund Total: 28,023.07

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020