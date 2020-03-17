Moville City Council Minutes — March 4, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the February 19, 2020 meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the utility billing trial balance for the month of February, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bret Hayworth wanted to formally thank the Council for adding money for sidewalks, curb cuts and other accessibility measures in the budget. Mr. Hayworth is part of the Safe Routes to School group; they appreciate the dedication the Council has to focus on making sure Moville is an accessible community.

Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, Jerry Sailer, Bret Hayworth, Dawn Thomas and a representative from SuBSurfco, LLC.

Fire Department Chief Jerry Sailer gave an update on calls the department responded to over the month. Sailer also noted training opportunities the department has attended. Sailer noted that one of the trainings main focus was on mental health for EMS and Firefighters. Chief Sailer also invited the Mayor and Council Members to attend the Open House on March 22nd from 2pm-5pm. There will be ten (10) individuals attending fire school in March. His department will also be applying for a MRHD Spring Grant. There was also a request for payment that Sailer provided that will be given to individuals that responded to calls in 2019.

Police Department Chief Rodriguez was not able to attend the Council Meeting and asked Mayor Fisher to give an overview of calls the department received. Mayor Fisher let the Council know that Chief Rodriguez has an individual that he believes would be a great addition to the Moville Police Department in the full time position. There was Council discussion and they decided to open the position to the public to allow any other individuals with interest to apply as well. The Moville Police Department will be participating in the sTEP grant again, starting this month.

At around 6:35 pm, bids for Main Street and South 2nd Street storm sewer and street project were opened. The bids are as follows: SuBSurfco, LLC $444,639.75. Gill Construction $582,576.90, Bainbridge Construction $447,826, and Vander Pol Excavating $565,985. After bids were opened Scott Gernhart reviewed all of the breakdown costs and determined that Bainbridge was the lowest bid and would suggest the City award that contract.

Bids for Motel 20 deconstruction were reviewed; they are as follows: Flewelling Earthmoving, Inc. $48,460, Casey Jackson Construction, LLC. $49,960 and Jackson Home Builders, LLC $49,999. Conolly motioned to approve the bid to Flewelling Earthmoving, Inc., seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Next asbestos removal bids were reviewed; they are as follows: Site Services, Inc. $9,456, Earth Services and Abatement $16,453.33 and Environmental Services, Inc. $19,750. Ofert motioned to award the contract to Site Services, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Ofert motioned to adjourn at around 7:06 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Megan Cross, Deputy City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020