Pierson City Council Minutes — March 11, 2020

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mayor Struve called to order the public hearing on the 2021 Budget at 7PM. With no one present to voice concerns and no written comments received the public hearing was closed upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen, all votes aye; motion carried.

The consent agenda included minutes and financials from February Claims and Disbursements thru March 11th, the yearly fire report and a building/animal permit. Motion by Bubke to move the animal/building permit to the regular meeting for further discussion and approve the remainder of the consent agenda, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Claims and Disbursements:

IAMU dues $572.00

3E generator contract $435.00

Badger Meter cell fee $168.21

Chad Husted Jr. deposit refund $15.64

City of Pierson utility $151.68

Clarks Hardware torch $57.97

Dave Hutton training $150.00

Display Sales banners $1,778.00

EMP amb. Supplies $181.07

Frontier phone $82.47

Frontier phone $114.09

IAWEA class fee $40.00

IMFOA conference $125.00

IPERS pension $849.24

MidAmerican electric $1,458.48

New Coop fuel $120.02

New Coop propane $1,170.59

Quality Inn conference lodging $174.69

REC electric $31.22

Simmering-Cory grant admin $1,800.00

Teresa Emge training $150.00

The Record publishing $184.18

Thompson Automation annual fee $50.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,089.00

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

Wix.com website hosting $24.85

Woodbury EMS assist $400.00

Revenues by fund: General $40706.73, Special Revenue $95.85, Road Use $3598.33, Proprietary $11029.83, Debt Service $86.20. Expenses by fund: General $4906.43, Special Revenue $4368.87, Road Use $1919.62, Proprietary $4336.10

Lt. Hertz gave the sheriff report: over 48 hours of directed patrol were conducted and deputies responded to 3 calls for service.

K-P Little League presented a list of items they need for the upcoming ball season. Motion by Sistrunk to purchase the home plate, and purchase ag lime, motion seconded by McQueen, all voted aye motion carried. The clerk will check into purchasing poles for the batting cage.

Council discussed a past due bill for 712 South St. since the council has never removed late fees/or utility bills in the past there was a motion by Saxen, seconded by Bubke all voted aye; motion carried.

Chad Kehrt from V & K was present to update the council on the 4th Street sewer project. The project will include a 26’ wide concrete street with 4” drive over curbing. The approx. location will be from School Ave to West of Hillcrest with an alternate bid to end at the county road. The sewer line will be replaced and a storm drain tile will be placed moving the water from that side of town out west to the creek. Approximately 800 feet of lining will take place on Front street also. Mapping our water/sewer lines was also discussed. Motion by McQueen seconded by Sistrunk to have V&K geo-locate our water/wastewater systems including valves, hydrants, manholes and curb stops.

The council discussed the 2 tower painting contracts that were received Motion by Bubke, seconded by McQueen to approve the contracts from Viking Tower for both the inside patch and exterior paint, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke to approve the contract accepting CDBG funds for the 4th Street Sewer Project, all voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk to sign a letter of engagement from Dorsey Whitney for Bond Counsel all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve the hiring of PFM as municipal advisor for the sewer project all voted aye; motion carried.

An animal permit for 401 Jones St along with the permission to build a fence was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried. The animal permit included 2 bucket calves, 5 chickens, and 4 goats, a 6 month permit was issued.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to approve

RESOLUTION 2020-03

A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE FY2021 BUDGET

All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to approve

RESOLUTION 2020-04

A RESOLUTION ASSESSING PAST DUE UTILITIES TO THE TREASURER

All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke to allow the 4H club to move their sign to the city owned lot on Front St, all voted aye; motion carried.

Briefly discussed housing programs for the town. City Clerk will attend a meeting on March 12 regarding a new program available in Woodbury County.

The City clerk briefed the council on the following: Debt Service will be paid off in a couple of years so if council would like to do any new street projects they need to be planning now. New language is needed in our shut off ordinance to clear up what needs to be paid for reconnection. New meters are available that can be shut off from city hall for non-payment. These would be very useful in rental properties.

Councilman Bubke talked about Legion signs at the town entrances, will check on DOT/County permissions on putting up signs.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn, seconded by Krier, motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020