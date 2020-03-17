Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — March 9, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

March 9, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on March 9, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Deron Fredrickson, Faith Lambert, Cherie Dandurand, Denise Heiman, Bonnie Clark.

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen. Absent: none.

Agenda: Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to waive the reading of the minutes for February 10, 2020 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $21,661.20, the PPEL Fund for $9,263.66, the Management Fund for $10,999.25, the Activity Fund for $11,818.43, the Lunch Fund for $13,593.05 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $26,061.31, the Activity Fund for $10,660.43, the PPEL for $7,243.20 and the Lunch for $107.61. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Lambert — maint. Report, Gilbert – Elem. Report, Bormann — MS/HS Report, Glackin — Supt. Report

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the open enrollment request to attend WC by:

* Libby Beckman (WW) for Grace Bennett (10th) for 2019-20

* Adam & Sarah Beery (MVAO) for Ace (6th) for 2020-21

* Crystal & Casey Woods for Bentley (5th) and Ryker (2nd) for 2020-21

Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Notification of Open Enroll to other districts.

Buildings & Grounds

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to approve the water heater quote by MPIRE Plumbing for a 100 gallon water heater at a cost of $11,500. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to accept the resignations of Blake Stubbs as MS Girls Basketball Coach, Kathi Groth as bus driver, and Meghann Pucelik as drill team coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve Heath Destigter and Robin Chute as volunteer baseball coaches provided Robin attains licensure. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• WCEA presented initial negotiations proposal. Will set next meeting at a later time.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve Matt Jenness as ½ time Asst. Golf Coach for now and to full time if participants reaches 22 for the 2020 season. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the proposed budget as presented and direct publication Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to set the Budget Hearing for April 13, 2020 at 7:30. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved Thomsen, second by Lloyd to use the school’s portion of the Siouxland Foundation interest towards classroom grants for the teachers. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the 28e Agreement with WITCC for summer courses. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the resolution regarding census support (see attached). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the sharing agreement with Sioux City CSD for the Career Academy for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the increased retainer for Thompson-Phipps-Thomsen to $1500 annually. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Standing Committees discussion.

Visitor Comments – none

For the Good of the Cause – Lloyd reported the IASB conference attended by he and Reblitz was very good. They would like to have a presentation to the board some night.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to adjourn at 9:00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

Woodbury Central Community School District Board of Education

RESOLUTION – 2020 Census

WHEREAS, the U.S. Constitution requires a complete count of the population every ten years and provides a historic opportunity to help shape the foundation of our society and play an active role in American democracy; and

WHEREAS, an accurate count of persons in the 2020 Census is vital to determine the representation of individuals, families, and communities in our local, state, and federal governments; and

WHEREAS, an accurate census count is important to the well-being of every community in determining where services are most needed, and

WHEREAS, the 2020 Census count of children living in the Woodbury Central Community School District will be the basis of federal and state funding allocated to our schools over the next ten years; and

WHEREAS, it is vital for all local superintendents, principals, teachers and parent organizations to relay importance of the census to families and community members to ensure everyone is counted, therefore maximizing political representation and funding appropriations within our school district and county; and

WHEREAS, the Woodbury Central Community School District encourages all schools and educators within the district to dedicate time and resources, to the appropriate extent possible, to help reinforce the importance of participation in the census; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Education for the Woodbury Central Community School District supports the goals and ideals for the 2020 Census and will lend its support to the education community in being responsive to federal, state and local census liaisons;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education for the Woodbury Central Community School District recognizes the long-term effects of an accurate and complete census count for garnering much-needed resources for our schools; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that we stand with all students, families, and school districts across the country to be counted on the official Census Day of April 1, 2020.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 9th day of March, 2020.

Gary Frafjord

President, Board of Directors

ATTEST: Christen Howrey

Secretary, Board of Directors

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — MARCH 2020

OPERATING FUND

ACT PRE ACT TEST 616.00

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN 93.60

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. Legal services 236.00

ANKENY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ED TUITION 2,784.28

COLLEGE BOARD, THE INSTR-UCTIONAL SUPPLIES 136.00

Cornhusker International

15 – heater 51.48

97 – brakes/seals 935.97

17 – BRAKES 934.21

09 – POWER STEER/BLOWER MOTOR 790.85

Vendor Total: 2,712.51

CULLIGAN SALT 28.35

SALT 28.35

SALT 9.45

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 110.15

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 760.00

GOODWILL of the GREAT PLAINS STUDENT TRAINING 547.98

Hazlett, Yvonne MILEAGE REIMB. 142.68

IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS

ISFLC CONFERENCE 60.00

WORKSHOPS 150.00

Vendor Total: 210.00

JOSTENS DIPLOMAS 270.35

JOSTENS INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 154.00

Vendor Total: 424.35

Kryger Glass Company SILVER14 – WINDSHIELD 312.96

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC EMPLOYEE PHYSICALS 115.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. INSTRUCT-IONAL SUPPLIES 69.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 35.35

ELECTRICITY 365.42

ELECTRICITY 53.12

ELECTRICITY 7,418.52

NATURAL GAS 257.07

ELECTRICITY 518.08

NATURAL GAS 463.97

ELECTRICITY 10.00

ELECTRICITY 21.55

NATURAL GAS 51.99

Vendor Total: 9,195.07

MIDWEST SHEET MUSIC

BAND – MUSIC 154.50

BAND – MUSIC 57.50

Vendor Total: 212.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF

WATER & SEWER 910.57

SALT/SAND 150.00

Vendor Total: 1,060.57

NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES INC. CHARTER BUS – STATE WRESTLING 2,391.00

NWAEA

CARDS 37.30

NASA COMPETITION 485.00

PARA CLASSES 480.00

Vendor Total: 1,002.30

Omaha Paper Company PAPER 2,575.45

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 137.00

Riser Incorporated REWIRE FUSE BOX 675.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY BOOKCASE – RAPP 136.09

Stateline Electric & Automation

COVER FOR BB CONTROLS & EMERG. LIGHT 423.13

SHOP-DROP CORDS/WIRE EXHAUST FAN 420.85

SHOP-DROP CORDS/WIRE EXHAUST FAN 1,223.10

BOYS BATHROOM LIGHTS 112.50

EXIT LIGHTS – OUTLET ON SHOP 478.28

REPLACE BALLASTS 75.00

Vendor Total: 2,732.86

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

17-ADAPTER/BLOWER ASSEMBLY 260.04

LIGHTS/DECALSE 351.97

06 – BLOWER MOTOR 144.60

06 – DOOR 168.97

06 – LATCH 39.94

Vendor Total: 965.52

Thompson Innovation PHONE SYSTEM REPAIR 200.00

UNITY POINT CLINIC – OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE DRIVER PHYSICAL 135.00

WESTERN IA TELEPHONE ASSN REPAIR GYM CAMERA 95.22

Fund Total: 30,783.75

Before & After School Program

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. EXT. DAY PROG 72.52

Fund Total: 72.52

Checking Account Total: 30,856.27

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. RENEW SOFTWARE..8,294.66

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Fund Total: 9,263.66

Checking Account Total: 9,263.66

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK/FIX QUARTERLY PREMIUM 10,999.25

Fund Total: 10,999.25

Checking Account Total: 10,999.25

ACTIVITY FUND

American Pop Corn Co. POPCORN OIL 4.50

Baker, Keith BB OFFICIAL 105.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS 176.20

CONCESS 245.20

CONCESS 644.20

Vendor Total: 1,065.60

CHUTE, ERIN CHEER JUDGE 25.00

COLBERT, JENNY CHEER JUDGE 25.00

HARRIS, KRISTI PROM DECOR 100.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

MOUTHPIECES 60.00

MAT TAP 180.00

ATHLETIC TAPE 248.80

Vendor Total: 488.80

IHSAA

DISTRICT BB GATES 684.00

DISTRICT BB GATES. 4,278.00

DUAL TEAM WRISTBANDS 100.00

Vendor Total: 5,062.00

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS AWARDS 315.50

IA Girls’ High School Athletic Union

GIRLS REGIONALS 1,422.00

GIRLS REGIONALS 828.00

Vendor Total: 2,250.00

Iowa High School Speech Association

STATE LG JV 43.00

STATE LG V 322.00

ALL STATE 64.00

Vendor Total: 429.00

Mr. Tune’s PROM DJ 540.00

NELSON, HEATH JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00

NIELSEN, BETH CHEER JUDGE 25.00

Oriental Trading Company

CARNIVAL SUPPLIES 286.30

CARNIVAL SUPPLIES 113.28

Vendor Total: 399.58

PEPPER & SON, J.W. SHOW CHOIR MUSIC 515.95

Sanford, Dennis JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00

Sunnybrook

SR. PARENT NIGHT 11.50

SR. PARENT NIGHT 23.00

SR. PARENT NIGHT 3.00

GBB SR PARENT NIGHT..21.00

BBB SR PARENT NIGHT 9.00

Vendor Total: 67.50

THOMAS, SAM SECTIONAL COACH ROOM 200.00

Fund Total: 11,818.43

Checking Account Total: 11,818.43

NUTRITION FUND

DEAN DAIRY HOLDINGS LLC

FOOD 286.56

FOOD 204.72

FOOD 306.87

FOOD 204.72

FOOD 164.10

FOOD 143.25

FOOD 265.98

FOOD 245.88

Vendor Total: 1,822.08

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 69.74

FOOD 83.50

Vendor Total: 153.24

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 253.33

FOOD 309.32

FOOD 165.88

Vendor Total: 728.53

Keck Foods FOOD 119.32

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

FOOD 2,969.83

GENERAL SUPPLIES 217.95

WAREWASH 197.49

GENERAL SUPPLIES 17.33

FOOD 1,574.98

FOOD 111.26

FOOD 1,791.84

GENERAL SUPPLIES 121.17

FOOD 256.44

FOOD/SUPPLIES 20.75

FOOD 2,450.14

Vendor Total: 9,729.18

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS FOOD 1,040.70

Fund Total: 13,593.05

Checking Account Total: 13,593.05

FEBRUARY 2020 P-CARD STATEMENT

Amount: 20,853.35

Description: SUPPLIES, MAINT, EQUIP, INST. SUPP, FUEL

GASOLINE 341.66

GASOLINE 149.15

GASOLINE 31.52

GASOLINE 28.07

FCS INST. SUPPLIES 747.32

PERKINS 792.92

POSTAGE 661.15

15-SERVICE/FILTERS/ANTIFREEZE 520.33

15 – 26 QTS. OIL 117.00

11 – SERVICE/FILTERS 208.35

11- 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

19 – BATTERIES (2) 337.00

RED – SERVICE/FILTER 19.50

RED – 6 QTS. OIL 30.00

14 – SERVICE/FILTER 19.50

14 – 6 QTS. OIL 30.00

15-2 -SERVICE/FILTERS 152.14

15-2 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

17 – FUEL FILTERS/HEATER MOTOR 367.46

CHOIR SUPPLIES 69.18

HISTORY DAY BOARDS 64.93

GASOLINE 92.42

VAN WASH 24.34

GASOLINE 208.43

VAN WASH 9.00

CLEANING SUPPLIES 2,569.56

GARBAGE 1,954.25

PEST CONTROL 57.00

PHONE/INTERNET 234.50

GASOLINE 20.20

EXT. DAY PROG. SUPPLIES 49.90

EXT. DAY PROG. SUPPLIES 178.65

FINE ART ELEM. MUSIC 59.80

MUSIC 26.99

GASOLINE 32.02

SPRING CONCERT MUSIC 33.75

DUES TO CHORAL ASSOCIATION 128.00

SOLO/ENSEMBLE MUSIC 58.95

BOOKS FOR CLASSROOM DH 34.64

NURSE SUPPLIES 145.77

SUPPLIES 376.40

TOOTHBRUSH SANITIZER 172.26

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 74.40

POSTAGE 165.00

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 95.38

NOTARY RENEWAL BS 30.00

PE EQUIPMENT 232.15

FIRST GR SUPPLIES 51.80

SOC. ST. TRAINING JR 20.00

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 36.00

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 84.08

SUICIDE RISK ASSESSMENT CONF 50.00

KDG PHONICS 25.95

GASOLINE 171.02

SAI CONF MEAL 4.70

SAI CONF ROOM 145.15

GASOLINE 13.23

GASOLINE 49.67

MEAL INSTRUCTIONAL FRAME-WORK CONF 8.15

INSTRC. FRAMEWORK ROOM 318.32

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 14.85

PERKINS – WELDING SUPPLIES 2,257.72

PERKINS – LATHING TOOLS 149.98

GASOLINE 22.00

PERKINS FOR IND. TECH 2,048.04

IND. TECH SUPPLIES 193.44

HARDWARE FOR HANGING ARCHERY NET 28.48

CASES FOR CHROMEBOOKS 597.15

REMOVE TAX FROM LOWE’S CHARGE (1.86)

INK, TECH SUPPLIES, 2 CLOCKS, SUPPLIES 751.79

WIRELESS MODULES FOR CHROMEBOOKS 67.96

GLACKIN COMPUTER 499.99

SITZMANN LAPTOP (RETURNED) 427.49

SHIPPING 22.35

INK, MICROPHONE, BATTERIES, CLIPS, STAPLES 343.37

TECH SUPPLIES 148.13

IDEAPAD 330 LAPTOP (RETURN-ED WRONG MODEL) 427.46

Amount: 313.20

Description: TICKET SYSTEM

TICKET SYSTEM 313.20

Amount: 5,702.68

Description: ACTIVITY FUND EXPENSES

CONCESSIONS 1,274.27

FRUIT CART 15.24

TALENT SHOW TROPHIES 90.95

SPEECH CONTEST EXP. 73.71

SPEECH PANTS F/R STUDENT 9.08

SWEETHEART TIARA/SUPPLIES 33.28

BANNER REPLACEMENT 320.00

BOYS PRACTICE JERSEYS 1,149.50

MS WR HEADGEAR 134.55

WRISTBANDS/VISORS 1,385.74

CONCESS PIZZA 59.94

CONCESS PIZZA 501.51

CONCESS PIZZA 159.84

TRAINING ROOM TOWELS 20.75

PROM BUCKETS/METAL TUBS 310.66

ARCHERY SUPPLIES 163.66

Amount: 107.61

Description: FOOD

FOOD 24.13

FOOD 83.48

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 26,976.84

FEBRUARY 2020 PREPAID CHECKS

OPERATING FUND

Center Point Energy NATURAL GAS 2,563.03

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY POST SECONDARY 750.00

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES 902.00

SU INSURANCE CO. BB HOOP – UNCOVERED REPAIR 500.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 492.93

Fund Total: 5,207.96

Checking Account Total: 5,207.96

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Timeclock Plus 3 yr renewal – timeclock 6,930.00

Fund Total: 6,930.00

Checking Account Total: 6,930.00

ACTIVITY FUND

BACOME, KATE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BACOME, MARK SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BUCKLEY, ANDREA SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

BURROUGHS, JENNY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

GOEDEN, MEGAN CHEER CAMP REIMB. T-SHIRT 16.75

IHSAA WR SECTIONALS GATE 3,096.00

Knaack, Denise SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

NEARY, JEFF SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Price, Charlene SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

PRICE, KATY SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Titcomb, Joseph SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Ullrich, Roxie SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

WENDT, BLAKE SPEECH JUDGE 110.00

Fund Total: 4,432.75

Checking Account Total: 4,432.75

FEBRUARY 2020 PREPAID CHECKS

ACTIVITY FUND

Basalyga, Russ BB OFFICIAL 105.00

EEKHOFF, KEVIN BB OFFICIAL 105.00

LUCAS, JEFF BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Stowers, Ron BB OFFICIAL 105.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Fund Total 525.00

Checking Account Total 525.00

