Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — March 9, 2020

| | 0

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
March 9, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on March 9, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors:  Deron Fredrickson, Faith Lambert, Cherie Dandurand, Denise Heiman, Bonnie Clark.

Members Present:  Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen.  Absent:  none.

Agenda:  Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to waive the reading of the minutes for February 10, 2020 and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $21,661.20, the PPEL Fund for $9,263.66, the Management Fund for $10,999.25, the Activity Fund for $11,818.43, the Lunch Fund for $13,593.05 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $26,061.31, the Activity Fund for $10,660.43, the PPEL for $7,243.20 and the Lunch for $107.61.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:  Lambert — maint. Report, Gilbert – Elem. Report, Bormann — MS/HS Report, Glackin — Supt. Report

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the open enrollment request to attend WC by:
* Libby Beckman (WW) for Grace Bennett (10th) for 2019-20
* Adam & Sarah Beery (MVAO) for Ace (6th) for 2020-21
* Crystal & Casey Woods for Bentley (5th) and Ryker (2nd) for 2020-21
Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Notification of Open Enroll to other districts.

Buildings & Grounds
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to approve the water heater quote by MPIRE Plumbing for a 100 gallon water heater at a cost of $11,500.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to accept the resignations of Blake Stubbs as MS Girls Basketball Coach, Kathi Groth as bus driver, and Meghann Pucelik as drill team coach.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve Heath Destigter and Robin Chute as volunteer baseball coaches provided Robin attains licensure.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• WCEA presented initial negotiations proposal.  Will set next meeting at a later time.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve Matt Jenness as ½ time Asst. Golf Coach for now and to full time if participants reaches 22 for the 2020 season.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
Board Items:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the proposed budget as presented and direct publication  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to set the Budget Hearing for April 13, 2020 at 7:30.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved Thomsen, second by Lloyd to use the school’s portion of the Siouxland Foundation interest towards classroom grants for the teachers.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the 28e Agreement with WITCC for summer courses.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the resolution regarding census support (see attached).  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the sharing agreement with Sioux City CSD for the Career Academy for the 2020-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the increased retainer for Thompson-Phipps-Thomsen to $1500 annually.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Standing Committees discussion.

Visitor Comments – none

For the Good of the Cause – Lloyd reported the IASB conference attended by he and Reblitz was very good.  They would like to have a presentation to the board some night.

Adjourn:  Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to adjourn at 9:00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

Woodbury Central Community School District Board of Education
RESOLUTION – 2020 Census
WHEREAS, the U.S. Constitution requires a complete count of the population every ten years and provides a historic opportunity to help shape the foundation of our society and play an active role in American democracy; and
WHEREAS, an accurate count of persons in the 2020 Census is vital to determine the representation of individuals, families, and communities in our local, state, and federal governments; and
WHEREAS, an accurate census count is important to the well-being of every community in determining where services are most needed, and
WHEREAS, the 2020 Census count of children living in the Woodbury Central Community School District will be the basis of federal and state funding allocated to our schools over the next ten years; and
WHEREAS, it is vital for all local superintendents, principals, teachers and parent organizations to relay importance of the census to families and community members to ensure everyone is counted, therefore maximizing political representation and funding appropriations within our school district and county; and
WHEREAS, the Woodbury Central Community School District encourages all schools and educators within the district to dedicate time and resources, to the appropriate extent possible, to help reinforce the importance of participation in the census; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Education for the Woodbury Central Community School District supports the goals and ideals for the 2020 Census and will lend its support to the education community in being responsive to federal, state and local census liaisons;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education for the Woodbury Central Community School District recognizes the long-term effects of an accurate and complete census count for garnering much-needed resources for our schools; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that we stand with all students, families, and school districts across the country to be counted on the official Census Day of April 1, 2020.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 9th day of March, 2020.

Gary Frafjord
President, Board of Directors

ATTEST:  Christen Howrey
Secretary, Board of Directors

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — MARCH 2020
OPERATING FUND
ACT  PRE ACT TEST    616.00
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS  3RD PARTY ADMIN    93.60
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  Legal services    236.00
ANKENY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT  SPECIAL ED TUITION    2,784.28
COLLEGE BOARD, THE  INSTR-UCTIONAL SUPPLIES    136.00
Cornhusker International
15 – heater    51.48
97 – brakes/seals    935.97
17 – BRAKES    934.21
09 – POWER STEER/BLOWER MOTOR    790.85
Vendor Total:    2,712.51
CULLIGAN  SALT    28.35
SALT    28.35
SALT    9.45
SALT    24.50
SALT    19.50
    Vendor Total:    110.15
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION  BUS INSPECTION    760.00
GOODWILL of the GREAT PLAINS  STUDENT TRAINING    547.98
Hazlett, Yvonne  MILEAGE REIMB.    142.68
IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS
ISFLC CONFERENCE    60.00
WORKSHOPS    150.00
    Vendor Total:    210.00
JOSTENS  DIPLOMAS    270.35
JOSTENS  INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    154.00
Vendor Total:    424.35
Kryger Glass Company  SILVER14 – WINDSHIELD    312.96
LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC  EMPLOYEE PHYSICALS    115.00
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.  INSTRUCT-IONAL SUPPLIES    69.16
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    35.35
ELECTRICITY    365.42
ELECTRICITY    53.12
ELECTRICITY    7,418.52
NATURAL GAS    257.07
ELECTRICITY    518.08
NATURAL GAS    463.97
ELECTRICITY    10.00
ELECTRICITY    21.55
NATURAL GAS    51.99
    Vendor Total:    9,195.07 
MIDWEST SHEET MUSIC
BAND – MUSIC    154.50
BAND – MUSIC    57.50
    Vendor Total:    212.00
MOVILLE, CITY OF
WATER & SEWER    910.57
SALT/SAND    150.00
    Vendor Total:    1,060.57
NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES INC.  CHARTER BUS – STATE WRESTLING    2,391.00
NWAEA
CARDS    37.30
NASA COMPETITION    485.00
PARA CLASSES    480.00
    Vendor Total:    1,002.30
Omaha Paper Company  PAPER    2,575.45
ONE SOURCE  BACKGROUND CHECKS    137.00
Riser Incorporated  REWIRE FUSE BOX    675.00
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY  BOOKCASE – RAPP    136.09
Stateline Electric & Automation
COVER FOR BB CONTROLS & EMERG. LIGHT    423.13
SHOP-DROP CORDS/WIRE EXHAUST FAN    420.85
SHOP-DROP CORDS/WIRE EXHAUST FAN    1,223.10
BOYS BATHROOM LIGHTS    112.50
EXIT LIGHTS – OUTLET ON SHOP    478.28
REPLACE BALLASTS    75.00
    Vendor Total:    2,732.86
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA
17-ADAPTER/BLOWER ASSEMBLY    260.04
LIGHTS/DECALSE    351.97
06 – BLOWER MOTOR    144.60
06 – DOOR    168.97
06 – LATCH    39.94
    Vendor Total:    965.52
Thompson Innovation  PHONE SYSTEM REPAIR    200.00
UNITY POINT CLINIC – OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE  DRIVER PHYSICAL    135.00
WESTERN IA TELEPHONE ASSN REPAIR GYM CAMERA    95.22
Fund Total:    30,783.75

Before & After School Program
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.  EXT. DAY PROG    72.52
Fund Total:    72.52    
Checking Account Total:    30,856.27

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC.  RENEW SOFTWARE..8,294.66
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
Fund Total:    9,263.66    
Checking Account Total:    9,263.66    

MANAGEMENT FUND
SU INSURANCE COMPANY  BREAK/FIX QUARTERLY PREMIUM    10,999.25
Fund Total:    10,999.25
Checking Account Total:    10,999.25

ACTIVITY FUND
American Pop Corn Co.  POPCORN OIL    4.50
Baker, Keith BB OFFICIAL    105.00
CHESTERMAN CO.
CONCESS    176.20
CONCESS    245.20
CONCESS    644.20
    Vendor Total:    1,065.60
CHUTE, ERIN  CHEER JUDGE    25.00
COLBERT, JENNY  CHEER JUDGE    25.00
HARRIS, KRISTI  PROM DECOR    100.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS
MOUTHPIECES    60.00
MAT TAP    180.00
ATHLETIC TAPE    248.80
    Vendor Total:    488.80
IHSAA
DISTRICT BB GATES    684.00
DISTRICT BB GATES.   4,278.00
DUAL TEAM WRISTBANDS    100.00
    Vendor Total:    5,062.00
INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS  AWARDS    315.50
IA Girls’ High School Athletic  Union
GIRLS REGIONALS    1,422.00
GIRLS REGIONALS    828.00
    Vendor Total:    2,250.00
Iowa High School Speech Association
STATE LG JV    43.00
STATE LG V    322.00
ALL STATE    64.00
    Vendor Total:    429.00
Mr. Tune’s  PROM DJ    540.00
NELSON, HEATH  JH WR OFFICIAL    100.00
NIELSEN, BETH  CHEER JUDGE    25.00
Oriental Trading Company
CARNIVAL SUPPLIES    286.30
CARNIVAL SUPPLIES    113.28
    Vendor Total:    399.58
PEPPER & SON, J.W.  SHOW CHOIR MUSIC    515.95
Sanford, Dennis  JH WR OFFICIAL    100.00
Sunnybrook
SR. PARENT NIGHT    11.50
SR. PARENT NIGHT    23.00
SR. PARENT NIGHT    3.00
GBB SR PARENT NIGHT..21.00
BBB SR PARENT NIGHT    9.00
    Vendor Total:    67.50
THOMAS, SAM  SECTIONAL COACH ROOM    200.00
Fund Total:    11,818.43    
Checking Account Total:    11,818.43

NUTRITION FUND
DEAN DAIRY HOLDINGS LLC
FOOD    286.56
FOOD    204.72
FOOD    306.87
FOOD    204.72
FOOD    164.10
FOOD    143.25
FOOD    265.98
FOOD    245.88
    Vendor Total:    1,822.08
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    69.74
FOOD    83.50
    Vendor Total:    153.24
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
FOOD    253.33
FOOD    309.32
FOOD    165.88
    Vendor Total:    728.53
Keck Foods  FOOD    119.32
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
FOOD    2,969.83
GENERAL SUPPLIES    217.95
WAREWASH    197.49
GENERAL SUPPLIES    17.33
FOOD    1,574.98
FOOD    111.26
FOOD    1,791.84
GENERAL SUPPLIES    121.17
FOOD    256.44
FOOD/SUPPLIES    20.75
FOOD    2,450.14
    Vendor Total:    9,729.18
US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS FOOD    1,040.70
Fund Total:    13,593.05    
Checking Account Total:    13,593.05

FEBRUARY 2020 P-CARD STATEMENT
Amount:    20,853.35    
Description: SUPPLIES, MAINT, EQUIP, INST. SUPP, FUEL
GASOLINE    341.66
GASOLINE    149.15
GASOLINE    31.52
GASOLINE    28.07
FCS INST. SUPPLIES    747.32
PERKINS    792.92
POSTAGE    661.15
15-SERVICE/FILTERS/ANTIFREEZE    520.33
15 – 26 QTS. OIL    117.00
11 – SERVICE/FILTERS    208.35
11- 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
19 – BATTERIES (2)    337.00
RED – SERVICE/FILTER    19.50
RED – 6 QTS. OIL    30.00
14 – SERVICE/FILTER    19.50
14 – 6 QTS. OIL    30.00
15-2 -SERVICE/FILTERS    152.14
15-2 – 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
17 – FUEL FILTERS/HEATER MOTOR    367.46
CHOIR SUPPLIES    69.18
HISTORY DAY BOARDS    64.93
GASOLINE    92.42
VAN WASH    24.34
GASOLINE    208.43
VAN WASH    9.00
CLEANING SUPPLIES    2,569.56
GARBAGE    1,954.25
PEST CONTROL    57.00
PHONE/INTERNET    234.50
GASOLINE    20.20
EXT. DAY PROG. SUPPLIES    49.90
EXT. DAY PROG. SUPPLIES    178.65
FINE ART ELEM. MUSIC    59.80
MUSIC    26.99
GASOLINE    32.02
SPRING CONCERT MUSIC    33.75
DUES TO CHORAL ASSOCIATION    128.00
SOLO/ENSEMBLE MUSIC    58.95
BOOKS FOR CLASSROOM DH    34.64
NURSE SUPPLIES    145.77
SUPPLIES    376.40
TOOTHBRUSH SANITIZER    172.26
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    74.40
POSTAGE    165.00
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    95.38
NOTARY RENEWAL BS    30.00
PE EQUIPMENT    232.15
FIRST GR SUPPLIES    51.80
SOC. ST. TRAINING JR    20.00
INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT    36.00
INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT    84.08
SUICIDE RISK ASSESSMENT CONF    50.00
KDG PHONICS    25.95
GASOLINE    171.02
SAI CONF MEAL    4.70
SAI CONF ROOM    145.15
GASOLINE    13.23
GASOLINE    49.67
MEAL INSTRUCTIONAL FRAME-WORK CONF    8.15
INSTRC. FRAMEWORK ROOM    318.32
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    14.85
PERKINS – WELDING SUPPLIES    2,257.72
PERKINS – LATHING TOOLS    149.98
GASOLINE    22.00
PERKINS FOR IND. TECH    2,048.04
IND. TECH SUPPLIES    193.44
HARDWARE FOR HANGING ARCHERY NET    28.48
CASES FOR CHROMEBOOKS    597.15
REMOVE TAX FROM LOWE’S CHARGE    (1.86)
INK, TECH SUPPLIES, 2 CLOCKS, SUPPLIES    751.79
WIRELESS MODULES FOR CHROMEBOOKS    67.96
GLACKIN COMPUTER    499.99
SITZMANN LAPTOP (RETURNED)    427.49
SHIPPING     22.35
INK, MICROPHONE, BATTERIES, CLIPS, STAPLES    343.37
TECH SUPPLIES    148.13
IDEAPAD 330 LAPTOP (RETURN-ED WRONG MODEL)    427.46

Amount:  313.20    
Description: TICKET SYSTEM
TICKET SYSTEM    313.20

Amount:  5,702.68    
Description: ACTIVITY FUND EXPENSES
CONCESSIONS    1,274.27
FRUIT CART    15.24
TALENT SHOW TROPHIES    90.95
SPEECH CONTEST EXP.    73.71
SPEECH PANTS F/R STUDENT    9.08
SWEETHEART TIARA/SUPPLIES    33.28
BANNER REPLACEMENT    320.00
BOYS PRACTICE JERSEYS    1,149.50
MS WR HEADGEAR    134.55
WRISTBANDS/VISORS    1,385.74
CONCESS PIZZA    59.94
CONCESS PIZZA    501.51
CONCESS PIZZA    159.84
TRAINING ROOM TOWELS    20.75
PROM BUCKETS/METAL TUBS    310.66
ARCHERY SUPPLIES    163.66

Amount:  107.61    
Description: FOOD
FOOD    24.13
FOOD    83.48
Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    26,976.84  

FEBRUARY 2020 PREPAID CHECKS
OPERATING FUND
Center Point Energy  NATURAL GAS    2,563.03
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY  POST SECONDARY    750.00
SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH  SERVICES    902.00
SU INSURANCE CO.  BB HOOP – UNCOVERED REPAIR    500.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  CELL PHONES    492.93
Fund Total:    5,207.96
Checking Account Total:    5,207.96    

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
Timeclock Plus  3 yr renewal – timeclock    6,930.00
Fund Total:    6,930.00    
Checking Account Total:    6,930.00    

ACTIVITY FUND
BACOME, KATE  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
BACOME, MARK  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
BUCKLEY, ANDREA  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
BURROUGHS, JENNY  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
GOEDEN, MEGAN  CHEER CAMP REIMB. T-SHIRT    16.75
IHSAA  WR SECTIONALS GATE    3,096.00
Knaack, Denise  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
NEARY, JEFF  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
NORRIS, BRENDAN  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
Price, Charlene  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
PRICE, KATY  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
Titcomb, Joseph  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
Ullrich, Roxie  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
WENDT, BLAKE  SPEECH JUDGE    110.00
Fund Total:    4,432.75    
Checking Account Total:    4,432.75

FEBRUARY 2020 PREPAID CHECKS
ACTIVITY FUND
Basalyga, Russ  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
EEKHOFF, KEVIN  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
LUCAS, JEFF  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Stowers, Ron  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
WILLMOTT, SCOTT  BB OFFICIAL    105.00
Fund Total    525.00
Checking Account Total    525.00  

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 19, 2020

Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Comment