Jarold Sorgdrager

Jarold Dean Sorgdrager, 83, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jarold's family with arrangements.

Jarold Dean Sorgdrager was born on January 7, 1937 to Kenneth and Marguerite (Stinton) Sorgdrager along with his twin brother, Darold, during a blizzard on the family farm west of Le Mars, Iowa. He attended country school until eighth grade and at that time went to work on the family farm. Cows, pigs, chickens and lambs were the family pets.

Jarold was united in marriage to Mavis Cooper in 1961. They had four children together and later divorced but he continued to love her until his dying day. He was a giving, hardworking, simple man. He always enjoyed visitors and offered them Kool-Aid and cookies. And before they left, he would always send something home with them.

In 2007, Jarold accepted Christ. On two different occasions he visited heaven — whether a dream or a vision, only he knows.

One visit was talking to Mavis in a beautiful valley with a babbling brook and sheep on the hillside. After a while, Jesus told Mavis she had to go with him and it was time for Jarold to go back. Jarold wanted to stay but Jesus told him it wasn’t his time and he returned. Jarold always talked about the beauty and how peaceful the valley was. Even though he was color blind, he could still see the beautiful colors.

Grateful to have shared his life are his children, Judy and Brian Huizenga of Orange City, IA, Barb and Brad March of Kingsley, IA, Donna and Dan Hagan of Kingsley, IA and Jerry Sorgdrager of Orange City, IA; grandchildren, Rachel and LJ Moten, Tyler, Travis and Juliana Huizenga, JoAnn and Terrance Merry, John Roling, Jackie, Grace and Sammie March; Abby and Cody Klaschen, Jacob and Mary Hagan, Cody and Emily Sorgdrager, Jesse Sorgdrager and Bree Mulder, Riley Sorgdrager; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kambri, Lakin and Kalin Moten; Cassia and Bria Merry, Wyatt and Kinley Klaschen, Hunter Hagan, Noah, Cambri, Lilli and Jersey Fleming, Liam Mulder and Taya Sorgdrager; a sister, Carol Means of Hinton, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a twin brother, Darold; and numerous aunts and uncles.