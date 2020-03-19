Latest Local Updates on Coronavirus Procedures (Four Articles to Read)

Following are four articles detailing the latest updates locally in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Please read all four articles, and check our newspaper, website and Facebook pages frequently for further updates.



SENIOR CENTER OFFERS FROZEN MEALS

The Moville Senior Center meal service will be suspended until April 1, 2020. Seniors who dine at the sites will be offered frozen meals during that time. Seniors who normally visit the Senior Center are being called two times per week by local staff to see if they need frozen meals delivered or arrange for pick up.

LIBRARY CLOSES TO PUBLIC; MATERIALS STILL AVAILABLE

The Woodbury County Library is closing its doors in response to the current public health situation. The library will remain closed through March 31 or until further notice. Library staff will be available to fill your phone and online website requests. Please call the library at 873-3322 or visit their website at www.woodburycounty.lib.ia. us

Books may be picked up at the library and staff will bring those books to your car. Ebooks are also an option and are available 24 hours a day. For assistance with this service call the library.

The Kingsley Library has announced that it will close to the public. The library still offers delivery within the Kingsley city limits and can provide curbside pick up. Please call 712-378-2410 or email library@wiatel.net to request books.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSES

Until further notice, the Plymouth County Courthouse and Annex Building will be closed to the public for entrance into the building beginning at noon on Thursday, March 19.

Many of the county government services can be conducted with Plymouth County online. For a full list of services available visit, www.co.plymouth.ia.us County Department e-mail addresses are also available on the county website.

If residents are unable to complete county business online, contact any of the county offices via telephone and staff will be happy to assist.

WOODBURY COUNTY ATTEMPTS TO LIMIT CONTACT

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors passed measures that changed county services. Until further notice, most Woodbury County offices require an appointment to conduct business. In other words, individuals entering the county courthouse will be asked if they have an appointment. If they don’t they will have to call the department they are visiting to schedule an appointment or leave.

“This allows us to react to the reality of the virus while at the same time not contribute to the hysteria that is having a ripple effect to our world economy,” said board chairman Matthew Ung. “It’s not perfect, but it’s something.”

Fellow supervisor Rocky DeWitt works security at the courthouse. He said the new procedures will be met with frustration by citizens. “People are going to be mad when they are asked,” he said. “What do we have to do to get people to figure out this is a pandemic.”

Along with frustration from citizens, county workers have also voiced anger in at least one department. County Treasurer Michael Clayton told the board that workers in his department were threatening a mutiny since the entire office was not being closed down. “If workers don’t show up, then we will be closed,” he said.

As of now, the Little Courthouse in Anthon is allowing just four individuals at a time in the building. The supervisors discussed the possibility of closing the courthouse. However, County auditor Pat Gill said that the Secretary of State ruled departments had to be open last week.

It is a busy time in government with second half taxes due in March. There is also a special election in Woodbury County in April. “We are here to do the people’s work,” said supervisor Marty Pottebaum. “I expect people to step up and be troopers.”

However, ultimately, the decision on courthouse access and services may be out of the supervisor’s hands if the situation grows worse. “Once we get a confirmed case, things will change,” said county attorney P.J. Jennings. “It may not be an option — we have to shut the building down.”

Woodbury County will continue essential services, including public safety. The Sheriff’s and Treasurer’s Office will continue services as normal, with extra protocols in place. The Treasurer’s Office will be limiting the number of customers in the office to 10 at a time. They are highly recommending utilizing their online services at www.woodburycountyiowa.gov /departments/ treasurer-properties.

You may contact each county department at their office numbers listed on the Woodbury County website: www.woodburycountyiowa.gov /contact-us with a few exceptions including:

• For recording call 712-279-6528

• For marriage, death, and/or birth certificates call 712-279-6626

• For real estate documents call 712-279-6603

• For city assessor call 712-279-6560

• For camping reservations or questions, people are being asked to call the Woodbury County Conservation office at 712-258-0838 or visit their website at www.woodburyparks.org/.

During this time, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will also be closed to the public. However, the trails and Nature Playscape will remain open. Although the Clerk of Courts and Court Services are located in the Woodbury County Courthouse, their offices will remain open to continue normal services. They can be contacted at 712-279-6494.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County. However, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is urging all citizens to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill.

If you have questions, you may contact Woodbury County Board of Supervisor Chairman, Matthew Ung or Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator, Rebecca Socknat.