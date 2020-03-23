Edward “Buzz” W. Schelm, age 80, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Pleasant View Care Center of Whiting, Iowa.

A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Pastor Jena Finch-Manchester officiated. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Edward “Buzz” Schelm, the son of Edward F. and Arlene (Roach) Schelm, was born on August 28, 1939 in Mapleton, Iowa.

Buzz lived his entire life near Ute, Iowa. He graduated from Ute High School with the class of 1958 and after graduation continued farming with his father Edward.

In 1959, Buzz enlisted into the Army National Guard and served his country until 1965.

On July 17, 1960, Buzz was united in marriage to Anita Rose in the St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton, Iowa. The couple made their home on the family farm located between Ute and Mapleton and were blessed with three sons: Bruce, Brett, and Brian. Buzz could always be found around Ute and Mapleton spending time with his friends.

Buzz was actively serving on the St. Clair Township Cemetery Board of Ute. His favorite pastimes included spending time with family and friends at a bonfire with good food and a cold beer. He was a family man who treasured every moment with his wife, his sons and their families.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years Anita Schelm of Mapleton, IA; two sons, Brett (Sheryl) Schelm of Climbing Hill, IA and Brian (Terri) Schelm of Hornick, IA; two granddaughters, Shayna Schelm and Cali Schelm; two grandsons, Michael (Leticia) Schelm and Nicholas (Renèe) Schelm; as well as many other extended family members and numerous dear friends.

Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. and Arlene Schelm; a son Bruce; and a sister, Marilyn Bretthauer.