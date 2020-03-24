Bronson City Council Minutes — March 17, 2020
CITY OF BRONSON
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
BRONSON CITY HALL
MARCH 17, 2020 — 6:00 PM
Call to order: Mayor Garnand called the meeting to order.
Council present: Brandi Jessen, Dave West, Jamie Amick, and Chad Merchant
Open Public Hearing to the public
Business: Public Hearing for proposed budget fiscal year 2020/2021.
Visitors: Nick Bergin was present to listen in but left shortly after he arrived.
Close Public Hearing: since there was no one present to object and there were no written objections, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing and pass
Resolution #7-2020
approving fiscal year 2020/2021 budget.
Since there was nothing further to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 6:26 PM.
Jason Garnand,
Mayor
Seal:
Lindy Jessen,
City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 26, 2020