Bronson City Council Minutes — March 17, 2020

CITY OF BRONSON
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
BRONSON CITY HALL
MARCH 17, 2020 — 6:00 PM

Call to order:   Mayor Garnand called the meeting to order.

Council present:  Brandi Jessen, Dave West, Jamie Amick, and Chad Merchant

Open Public Hearing to the public

Business:   Public Hearing for proposed budget fiscal year 2020/2021.

Visitors:  Nick Bergin was present to listen in but left shortly after he arrived.

Close Public Hearing:  since there was no one present to object and there were no written objections, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing and pass

Resolution #7-2020
approving fiscal year 2020/2021 budget.

Since there was nothing further to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.  Meeting was adjourned at 6:26 PM.

Jason Garnand,
Mayor

Seal:

Lindy Jessen,
City Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 26, 2020

