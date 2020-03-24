Bronson City Council Minutes — March 17, 2020

CITY OF BRONSON

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

BRONSON CITY HALL

MARCH 17, 2020 — 6:00 PM

Call to order: Mayor Garnand called the meeting to order.

Council present: Brandi Jessen, Dave West, Jamie Amick, and Chad Merchant

Open Public Hearing to the public

Business: Public Hearing for proposed budget fiscal year 2020/2021.

Visitors: Nick Bergin was present to listen in but left shortly after he arrived.

Close Public Hearing: since there was no one present to object and there were no written objections, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing and pass

Resolution #7-2020

approving fiscal year 2020/2021 budget.

Since there was nothing further to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 6:26 PM.

Jason Garnand,

Mayor

Seal:

Lindy Jessen,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020