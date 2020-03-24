Cushing City Council Minutes — March 3, 2020

Cushing City Council

March 3, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Bob O’Connell, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock

Also present: Lt. Hertz, Dave Carstens, Tracy Landis and Dixie Kendall

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) February 4, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 181.90

AT&T Firemen Cell 61.46

BV Co. EMS Training Academy EMS Training Day 50.00

Carstens Distribution Ice Melt 150.00

CBC City Hall Repairs 1337.88

Danko Drain Valve 40.06

Elaine Droegmiller Library books/mileage/lunch 150.21

Emergency Medical Supplies Ambulance Supplies 202.55

Feld Fire Fire Dept. Supplies 169.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage for meeting/office supplies 24.68

IA Assoc. of Municipal Utilities FY20-21 Dues 552.00

ISG Operator Services/Eng. Fees 5259.53

Joy Auto Parts City Truck Supplies 30.78

MCI Telephone 28.45

Mid-American Electricity 936.12

New Cooperative Fire/City Fuel 119.80

NW REC Standpipe Light 132.42

One Source Envelopes 75.99

PCC Ambulance Billing 91.65

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 412.50

The Record Publishing Fees 255.20

SCE Water Leak Repair 4398.05

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 54.80

Simmering-Cory CDBG Survey 2250.00

Stryker Fire Dept. Ambulance Electronics 723.00

USPS City Stamps/Library Postage 117.70

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assists 200.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 3452.78

Library 0.00

Road Use 1912.04

Water Fund 3403.22

Sewer Fund 2052.00

Solid Waste Fund 1938.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 12,758.54

Public Forum. Tracy Landis and Dixie Kendall discussed the letter they had received from the city about the camper being used at their address. Council will table this for now. Ms. Landis is to update the council as needed.

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the budget for FY20-21 at 7:24 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:25 p.m.

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement at 7:26 p.m. Mayor Joy made the following announcements:

A. Explain how the need for the activities was identified.

• The need for the proposed project is due to the lift station deteriorating and reaching the end of its useful life. There is also no backup power, leaving the collection system vulnerable to sanitary sewer backups

B. Explain how the proposed activities will be funded and the sources of funds.

• The project will be funded with a combination of CDBG funds and SRF Loan. It is estimated that total project costs will be $467,250.

C. Announce the date the CDBG application will be submitted to the State.

• The grant application will be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority no later than April 1, 2020 at midnight.

D. Announce the requested amount of federal funds.

• The City is requesting $220,000 in CDBG funds for the proposed project.

E. Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low-and-moderate income persons.

• The project will result in a city-wide benefit and based on a January 2020 survey, 59.1% of the residents living in the community are of low-and-moderate income.

F. Announce where the proposed activities will be conducted.

• The proposed project activities will occur at the existing lift station site.

G. Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities.

• The proposed project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

H. Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced.

• No persons will be displaced by the proposed project.

I. Announce the nature of the proposed activities.

• The nature of the proposed project involves the construction of a new lift station and installation of a generator.

No written or verbal comments were made by the public, a motion was made by O’Connell to close public hearing. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:32 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report. Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 2 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Carstens gave an update on the roof/backroom repair at city hall. He also discussed with council the small leak between bank and 3rd St., and that the line where it’s located was already scheduled to be capped with water project. A skid loader brush purchase for $800 was discussed.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• Nuisance Properties. Clerk updated on residents that received letters.

General Business

• ISG. Motion to approve pay request #2 for SCE made by Van Houten. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

• Ballfield/School. Council discussed the status of the ballfield/school ownership. Clerk instructed to check with ball committee.

• Cemetery Mowing. A bid by Mike Frahm was looked at, and motion made by Joy to accept the bid, seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 5/0.

• Spring Cleanup. Clerk was given available days for clean up by Sanitary Services. Council discussed and decided on May 21, 2020. Clerk is instructed to get a dumpster from Gill Hauling to set by city hall May 15-22.

• River Valley Schools. The clerk shared an email from the RV 4th and 5th graders wanting permission to place a donation box in Cushing. Motion made by VanHouten to allow the placement of the donation box, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 3/2.

• MHRD Grant. Wittrock found an article in paper about applying for the spring MHRD grants. Motion to approve clerk in applying for grant made by O’Connell. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2020:07: Motion made by Joy to Adopt Annual Budget FY20-21. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolution 2020:08: Motion made by O’Connell to approve resolution taking additional action with respect to a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement and authorizing, approving and securing the payment of $101,100 Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement

Anticipation Project Note (IFA Interim Loan and Disbursement Agreement). Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 8:32 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020