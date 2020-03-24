Kingsley-Pierson Minutes & Bills — March 9, 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

March 9, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• The agenda was amended to have New Business #7 and #8 to item #1 and #2. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

Approval of the proposed plans, specifications and the proposed form of contract for the Kingsley-Pierson CSD Gymnasium and Fitness Center Addition project

• Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the proposed plans, specifications and the proposed form of contract for the Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools Competition Gymnasium and Fitness Center Addition. All voted aye, motion carried.

Set the Public Hearing on the proposed plans and specifications and proposed form of contract for the Kingsley-Pierson CSD Competition gym and Fitness Center Addition

• Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve set the Public Hearing on the Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools Competition Gymnasium and Fitness Center Addition project for 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Board Conference Room. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

• Motion was made by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the February minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding Hudl on-line software, boiler repair and Thomas Scientific equipment. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $61,116.52 from the general fund, $67,000.26 from the schoolhouse funds, $25,351.27 from lunch fund, and $22,357.08 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Discussed equipment breakdown insurance premium and claims paid to date of $35,802.89. CD interest rates and maturity dates were discussed and future options available. The official audit report will be discussed and approved at the March 23rd board meeting. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• Wrestling season concluded March 9. March 26 will be a bowling and pizza party for the wrestlers. MS Track will begin March 16. The first meet will be April 7. It’s Dr. Seuss week in the Elementary ….READ! 3rd quarter ends March 18 and 12:30 p.m. dismissal. Parent teacher conferences will be March 24 and 26. No school on March 27. MS Candy fundraiser ended March 6; the candy will be delivered the week of March 30. Kindergarten round-up will be held on Friday, March 13. Two sessions: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. No regular Kindergarten on that day. Hero’s Day for 8th grade will be March 18. Congratulations to Trevor Korynta as the winner of the 5th grade Woodbury Co. essay contest “What the Flag Means to Me”. Spring break is April 9-13, 2020. In Kingsley on 4/27, Elementary concert at 6 p.m. and MS concert at 7:30 p.m. Kindergarten graduation will be May 19 at 6 p.m. The 8th grade graduation and 7th/8th awards night will be May 18 in Pierson at 6 p.m.

Supt. Bailey

• Teacher leader, Mr. Schott presented on being a K-12 Math coach. He shared his experience from math workshops and math probes. He will use the data to identify students in need and develop strategies to help these students. Jackie Schroeder presented on the COVID-19 virus and the CDC guidelines. The house and senate set the SSA rate at 2.3%, the governor has not signed it yet. Mr. Bailey discussed the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool and natural gas program. May 28 is the scheduled last day of school. Congratulations to the eleven state individual speech qualifiers going to Carroll on March 14. The school play “The Brothers Grimm Spectacularthon” is March 13 and 14. The District Football schedule has not been released yet for 20-21 school year. The state is looking at changing classification qualifications instead of a two year cycle, only being a one year cycle. This Wednesday, Mr. Bailey will be interviewing candidates for the shared curriculum position. Winter Sports banquet is March 16 and Fine Arts night will be March 19.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS

• 2020-2021 Budget Guarantee Resolution:

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the following resolution:

FY 2021: “Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Kingsley-Pierson Community School, will levy property tax for the fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa”.

All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020-2021 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the budget draft of 12.34956 to be published. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to set the budget hearing date for April 13 at 7 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020-2021 Hearing on Proposed School Calendar: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to open meeting for public comment. All voted aye, motion carried. No one apposed. Mrs. Chute presented information regarding testing and the proposed calendar. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to close the public comment. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020-2021 Calendar Adoption: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the 2020-2021 school calendar as provided by Mr. Bailey. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020 Summer Grounds Salary: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Herbold to approve Mike DeJong at Step 5, $12.01 p/hour. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Ahlers Cooney Scope of Engagement: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Ahlers Cooney Scope of Engagement. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of the 2020 summer Concurrent Enrollment Contract: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Herbold to approve the 2020 summer concurrent enrollment contract. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Senior Parent Concession Voucher Public Purpose Statement: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the senior parent concession voucher public purpose statement. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Requests: None.

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 9:24 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson NEWSPAPER REPORT

Aberson Construction Services 4,500.00

Ace Refrigeration Co. Repairs 103.10

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 484.50

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Reimbursement 35.10

Bailey, Amy reimbursement 11.78

Barnes & Noble Inc. Books 57.48

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,169.26

Bohle Construction LLC Services 735.00

Bottjen, Sarah Reimbursement 10.00

BP Business Solutions Credit Card Payment 58.92

Buena Vista University Entry Fees 250.00

Burke Engineering Sales Repair Parts/Service 20.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 2,284.30

Carol’s Kitchen Services 40.00

Central Lyon Comm School Entry Fee 50.00

Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services 1,160.00

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 553.60

Chet’s Supplies 159.82

Chute, Erin Reimbursement..74.91

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 400.49

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 132.34

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 123.39

College Board Testing Materials 187.00

Control System Specialists Repairs/Service 1,095.18

Courtyard By Marriott – Ankeny Lodging 122.08

Dean Diary Holdings LLC Milk, Milk Products 308.44

Demco Supplies 49.39

Department Of Education Bus Inspections 600.00

Dunwell LLC HVAC Services 4,074.44

Eeckhoff, Kevin Official 110.00

FEH Associates Inc. Architectural Study 56,077.85

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 863.35

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 773.72

Goodwill Industries, Inc. Tuition 132.71

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 378.30

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

Grau, Daniel Official 85.00

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 485.00

Hackett, Kristine Reimbursement 21.84

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 1,763.84

Hirschman, Donald Reimbursement 90.60

Holiday Inn Downtown Lodging 4,757.76

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 358.39

Hudl Online software 2,250.00

IA Dept. Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 5,316.03

IA Girls High School Athletic Union Tournament Admission..5,340.00

IA High School Music Assoc. Entry Fees 78.00

IA High School Speech Assoc. Entry Fees 265.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 60.26

Iowa Jazz Championships Entry Fee 200.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service Services 42.00

Jostens, Inc. Supplies 648.00

JT Enterprises Services 533.00

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Music Supplies 410.23

K-P Booster Club Reimbursement 33.00

Kingsley Chamber Of Commerce Dues/Fees 50.00

Kitchen Culture Kits Inc. Supplies 323.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 89.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 5,292.67

Lucas, Jeff Official 110.00

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 25,248.17

Mathematically Minded LLC Instructional Supply 468.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 157.97

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 18.72

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 11,050.82

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Admissions gate 601.00

Moville Record Subscription 350.90

Mr Muffler Exhaust Specialist, Inc. Vehicle Repair 375.19

National FFA Organization Supplies 556.40

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 4,587.51

Northwest AEA Supplies 27.30

Ozobot Supplies 501.00

Ploeger, Kathy Reimbursement 328.78

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 84.24

Presto X Company Pest Control 116.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Repairs/Supplies 1,006.65

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 1,552.21

River Valley Comm. School Honor Choir 159.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 4,828.49

Roto Rooter Plumbing Service 511.50

Rustic Lily, LLC, The Funeral Flowers 43.52

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 30.88

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Schaeuble, Britni Reimbursement 10.00

Scholastic Instr Supplies 177.08

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 275.15

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 18.72

Schroeder, Kim Reimbursement 22.62

Seggerman, Wendy Reimbursement 39.50

Seuntjens, Bill Reimbursement 25.01

Staples Advantage Supplies 704.26

Sunnybrook Flowers 58.00

Teacher’s Discovery Instr. Supplies 198.83

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. Repairs 186.59

Thomas Scientific, LLC Equipment 3,655.00

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 503.13

Time Clock Plus Time Clock Software 20.00

TrackWrestling.com Entry Fees 75.00

United Volleyball Supply, LLC Equipment 1,110.57

Vonhagel, Curt Official 85.00

Western IA Tech Comm College Jazz Entry 100.00

Western Valley Conference Conference Gate Receipts 7,455.00

Wiatel Telephone Service 426.39

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 514.40

Wilmont, Scott Official 110.00

Woodbury Central Comm. School Cross Country Sharing 431.82

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020