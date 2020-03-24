Kingsley-Pierson Minutes & Bills — March 9, 2020

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
March 9, 2020
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER
• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL
• Present:  Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA
• The agenda was amended to have New Business #7 and #8 to item #1 and #2.  Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the agenda.  All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS
Approval of the proposed plans, specifications and the proposed form of contract for the Kingsley-Pierson CSD Gymnasium and Fitness Center Addition project
• Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the proposed plans, specifications and the proposed form of contract for the Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools Competition Gymnasium and Fitness Center Addition.  All voted aye, motion carried.
Set the Public Hearing on the proposed plans and specifications and proposed form of contract for the Kingsley-Pierson CSD Competition gym and Fitness Center Addition
• Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve set the Public Hearing on the Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools Competition Gymnasium and Fitness Center Addition project for 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Board Conference Room.  All voted aye, motion carried.

5. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES
• Motion was made by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the February minutes.  All voted aye, motion carried.

6. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS
• Addressed questions regarding Hudl on-line software, boiler repair and Thomas Scientific equipment.  Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $61,116.52 from the general fund, $67,000.26 from the schoolhouse funds, $25,351.27 from lunch fund, and $22,357.08 from the Kingsley activity fund.  All voted aye, motion carried.

7. FINANCIAL REPORT
• Discussed equipment breakdown insurance premium and claims paid to date of $35,802.89.  CD interest rates and maturity dates were discussed and future options available.  The official audit report will be discussed and approved at the March 23rd board meeting.  Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report.  All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:
Principal Wiese
• Wrestling season concluded March 9.  March 26 will be a bowling and pizza party for the wrestlers.  MS Track will begin March 16.  The first meet will be April 7.  It’s Dr. Seuss week in the Elementary ….READ!  3rd quarter ends March 18 and 12:30 p.m. dismissal.  Parent teacher conferences will be March 24 and 26.  No school on March 27.  MS Candy fundraiser ended March 6; the candy will be delivered the week of March 30.  Kindergarten round-up will be held on Friday, March 13.  Two sessions: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.  No regular Kindergarten on that day.  Hero’s Day for 8th grade will be March 18.  Congratulations to Trevor Korynta as the winner of the 5th grade Woodbury Co. essay contest “What the Flag Means to Me”.  Spring break is April 9-13, 2020.  In Kingsley on 4/27, Elementary concert at 6 p.m. and MS concert at 7:30 p.m.  Kindergarten graduation will be May 19 at 6 p.m.  The 8th grade graduation and 7th/8th awards night will be May 18 in Pierson at 6 p.m.

Supt. Bailey
• Teacher leader, Mr. Schott presented on being a K-12 Math coach.  He shared his experience from math workshops and math probes.  He will use the data to identify students in need and develop strategies to help these students.  Jackie Schroeder presented on the COVID-19 virus and the CDC guidelines.  The house and senate set the SSA rate at 2.3%, the governor has not signed it yet.  Mr. Bailey discussed the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool and natural gas program.  May 28 is the scheduled last day of school.  Congratulations to the eleven state individual speech qualifiers going to Carroll on March 14.  The school play “The Brothers Grimm Spectacularthon” is March 13 and 14.  The District Football schedule has not been released yet for 20-21 school year.  The state is looking at changing classification qualifications instead of a two year cycle, only being a one year cycle.  This Wednesday, Mr. Bailey will be interviewing candidates for the shared curriculum position.  Winter Sports banquet is March 16 and Fine Arts night will be March 19.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS
• 2020-2021 Budget Guarantee Resolution:
Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the following resolution:
FY 2021: “Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Kingsley-Pierson Community School, will levy property tax for the fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa”.  
All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020-2021 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the budget draft of 12.34956 to be published.  All voted aye, motion carried.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to set the budget hearing date for April 13 at 7 p.m.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020-2021 Hearing on Proposed School Calendar:  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to open meeting for public comment.  All voted aye, motion carried.  No one apposed.  Mrs. Chute presented information regarding testing and the proposed calendar.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to close the public comment.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020-2021 Calendar Adoption: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the 2020-2021 school calendar as provided by Mr. Bailey.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2020 Summer Grounds Salary:  Motion by Haggin, seconded by Herbold to approve Mike DeJong at Step 5, $12.01 p/hour.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Ahlers Cooney Scope of Engagement: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Ahlers Cooney Scope of Engagement.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of the 2020 summer Concurrent Enrollment Contract:  Motion by Haggin, seconded by Herbold to approve the 2020 summer concurrent enrollment contract.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Senior Parent Concession Voucher Public Purpose Statement:  Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the senior parent concession voucher public purpose statement.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Requests:  None.

10.  ADJOURNMENT
• At 9:24 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting.  All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson NEWSPAPER REPORT
Aberson Construction  Services    4,500.00
Ace Refrigeration Co.  Repairs    103.10
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    484.50
Alarcon Adame, Arturo  Reimbursement    35.10
Bailey, Amy reimbursement    11.78
Barnes & Noble Inc. Books    57.48
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    1,169.26
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    735.00
Bottjen, Sarah  Reimbursement    10.00
BP Business Solutions  Credit Card Payment    58.92
Buena Vista University  Entry Fees    250.00
Burke Engineering Sales  Repair Parts/Service    20.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Payment    2,284.30
Carol’s Kitchen  Services    40.00
Central Lyon Comm School  Entry Fee    50.00
Certified Testing Services, Inc.  Services    1,160.00
Chesterman  Fund Raising Supplies    553.60
Chet’s  Supplies    159.82
Chute, Erin Reimbursement..74.91
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    400.49
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    132.34
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Misc. Supplies    123.39
College Board  Testing Materials    187.00
Control System Specialists  Repairs/Service    1,095.18
Courtyard By Marriott – Ankeny  Lodging    122.08
Dean Diary Holdings LLC  Milk, Milk Products    308.44
Demco  Supplies    49.39
Department Of Education  Bus Inspections    600.00
Dunwell LLC  HVAC Services    4,074.44
Eeckhoff, Kevin  Official    110.00
FEH Associates Inc.  Architectural Study    56,077.85
First Cooperative Association  Fuel, Supplies    863.35
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    773.72
Goodwill Industries, Inc.  Tuition    132.71
Goodwin, Nicole  Reimbursement    378.30
Gordon Flesch Company  Copier Service, Supplies    633.84
Grau, Daniel  Official    85.00
H & H Roofing  Roofing Services    485.00
Hackett, Kristine  Reimbursement    21.84
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    1,763.84
Hirschman, Donald  Reimbursement    90.60
Holiday Inn Downtown  Lodging    4,757.76
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    358.39
Hudl  Online software    2,250.00
IA Dept. Human Services  Medicaid Reimbursement    5,316.03
IA Girls High School Athletic Union  Tournament Admission..5,340.00
IA High School Music Assoc.  Entry Fees    78.00
IA High School Speech Assoc.  Entry Fees    265.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    60.26
Iowa Jazz Championships  Entry Fee    200.00
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Services    42.00
Jostens, Inc.  Supplies    648.00
JT Enterprises  Services    533.00
JW Pepper & Son Inc.  Music Supplies    410.23
K-P Booster Club  Reimbursement    33.00
Kingsley Chamber Of Commerce  Dues/Fees    50.00
Kitchen Culture Kits Inc.  Supplies    323.00
Kraft Kleaners LLC  Services    89.00
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    5,292.67
Lucas, Jeff  Official    110.00
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    25,248.17
Mathematically Minded LLC  Instructional Supply    468.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    157.97
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    18.72
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    11,050.82
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine  Admissions gate    601.00
Moville Record  Subscription    350.90
Mr Muffler Exhaust Specialist, Inc.  Vehicle Repair    375.19
National FFA Organization  Supplies    556.40
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    4,587.51
Northwest AEA  Supplies    27.30
Ozobot  Supplies    501.00
Ploeger, Kathy  Reimbursement    328.78
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    84.24
Presto X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Ray’s Midbell Music  Repairs/Supplies    1,006.65
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    1,552.21
River Valley Comm. School  Honor Choir    159.00
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    4,828.49
Roto Rooter  Plumbing Service    511.50
Rustic Lily, LLC, The  Funeral Flowers    43.52
Sam’s Club/Gecf  Supplies    30.88
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Schaeuble, Britni  Reimbursement    10.00
Scholastic  Instr Supplies    177.08
School Specialty Inc.  Instr. Supplies    275.15
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    18.72
Schroeder, Kim  Reimbursement    22.62
Seggerman, Wendy  Reimbursement    39.50
Seuntjens, Bill  Reimbursement    25.01
Staples Advantage  Supplies    704.26
Sunnybrook  Flowers    58.00
Teacher’s Discovery  Instr. Supplies    198.83
Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc.  Repairs    186.59
Thomas Scientific, LLC  Equipment    3,655.00
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    503.13
Time Clock Plus  Time Clock Software    20.00
TrackWrestling.com  Entry Fees    75.00
United Volleyball Supply, LLC Equipment    1,110.57
Vonhagel, Curt  Official    85.00
Western IA Tech Comm College  Jazz Entry    100.00
Western Valley Conference  Conference Gate Receipts    7,455.00
Wiatel  Telephone Service    426.39
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    514.40
Wilmont, Scott  Official    110.00
Woodbury Central Comm. School  Cross Country Sharing    431.82

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 26, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment