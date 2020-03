Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — March 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

March 2020 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 228.50

BALCON science hood testing 300.00

BUHMAN, TONIA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 35.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 222.08

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 3,012.35

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 347.16

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 564.03

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION SHREDDING 45.00

GRAINGER DOOR PARTITION 54.25

HAKA GAS 1,742.39

HEALY WELDING MACHINE MAINTENANCE 72.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER BUS PARTS 82.54

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS REGIONAL WORKSHOP 225.00

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 17,696.93

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sheet music 122.98

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

LEFLER, AMY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC Textbooks 1,762.84

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES BLOOD DRAW 192.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,684.80

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. heat pump not working 548.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 208.22

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

NEVERWARE CloudReady 2,500.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS CAR PARTS 268.63

OMAHA PAPER COMPANY PAPER ORDER 1,549.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 40.50

PEDERSEN, JESSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 157.62

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

PSAT/NMSQT PSAT 289.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 248.19

RODER, PAULA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

ROWE, JANA REIMBURSE POSTAGE 5.45

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 382.90

SCHOLASTIC INC. TEACHING SUPPLIES 14.26

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA SAI LAW CONFERENCE 110.00

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION nurse supplies 315.28

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE 239.08

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE AND PHONE 131.20

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPECIAL ED BILLING 5,973.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC chiller loop and contactors 881.18

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,032.13

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS 2-way radio, new suburban 704.40

US BANK

POSTAGE 8,134.10

APL TRAINING

cleaning supply

Conference @ AEA

cutting blade for Kubota

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 76.56

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,173.45

Fund Total: 63,889.00

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BROUILLETTE, ASHLEY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 18.30

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 140.00

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,030.71

KECK FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOOD 2,501.42

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 753.75

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 11,787.45

NORTHWEST AEA 12 LAMINATED MENU BOARD 17.90

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION DISHWASHER RACKS 160.86

US BANK DUES & MEETING REGISTRATION 200.00

Fund Total: 17,610.39

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

IGHSAU REGIONAL GIRLS GATE 1,116.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION REGISTRATIONS 785.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 316.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. CAPS & GOWNS 1,497.50

MADSEN, JOSH OFFICIAL 110.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. MUSIC SUPPLIES 188.10

MOFFATT, BRETT OFFICIAL 80.00

NASP ENTRY FEES 1,140.00

NORTHWEST IOWA CHORAL DIRECTORS ASSOC. HONOR CHOIR REGISTRATION 80.00

RICKE, ERIC OFFICIAL 80.00

RIVER VALLEY MUSIC BOOSTERS HONOR CHOIR MEALS 216.00

SCHROEDER, COLIN OFFICIAL 80.00

SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN ENTRY FEE 95.00

TRIERWEILER, JACOB OFFICIAL 110.00

US BANK CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, SPEECH SUPPLIES, ARCHERY TARGETS & SUPPLIES, MEALS, FFA SUPPLIES, SHEET MUSIC, DANCE SUPPLIES 4,829.59

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY ELEMENTARY YEARBOOK DEPOSIT 420.00

Fund Total: 11,253.19

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 25,596.25

Fund Total: 25,596.25

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

SAM’S CLUB emergency supply food/water 163.21

SMITH, SARAH CPR training 40.00

Fund Total: 203.21

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 24.23

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 154.10

Fund Total: 178.33

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT 5,185.50

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES, INC. GEOTECHNICAL REPORT 1,850.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, LLC FRONTLINE CENTRAL 4,498.60

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management Console License 2,880.00

US BANK TOILET REPAIR 569.92

Fund Total: 15,645.75

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020