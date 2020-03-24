Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — March 23, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Monday, March 23, 2020 — 7:00 PM

MVAO/COU High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

PRESENT: Wimmer, Kennedy, Schram, and Streck; Mead via speakerphone

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

Action Items:

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the resignation and early retirement of Scott Kirchgatter and to approve the hiring of Marissa Promes as Middle School Math teacher for 20-21. 5 ayes. Motion carrie4d.

B. Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the policy as read. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approval of Discretionary Leave for Employees – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve paying our employees discretionary leave through April 10, 2020, due to the mandatory closure of our school. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:11 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020