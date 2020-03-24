Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — March 10, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 10, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the March 10, 2020 agenda with removing the approval of B & B Addition in Section 24 of Liberty Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the March 3, 2020 meeting. Loutsch – aye; Horton – abstained; Kass – aye; Meis – aye; Anderson – aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll for March 6, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve rescinding the 28E workforce development agreement that was approved February 25, 2020. Motion Carried.

County Engineer Tom Rohe reviewed projects with the Board of Supervisors for project letting dates of March 31 and April 14, 2020.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020