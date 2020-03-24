River Valley School Board Minutes — March 16, 2020
River Valley Community School District
Meeting Minutes — Regular Board Meeting
03/16/2020 06:30 PM
Board Room — Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees
Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings
An open forum was held and a representative from the After Prom Committee attended. They shared the current After Prom plans to attend Kansas City Worlds of Fun. Also in attendance were Members of the Classified Bargaining Unit and Certified Bargaining Unit. Representatives from each unit presented their initial proposals for negotiations for the 2020/2021 school year.
A. Public Hearing Calendar 2020-2021
B. Opening of Negotiations with Classified Bargaining Unit
C. Opening of Negotiations with Certified Bargaining Unit
5. Consent Items
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
A. Agenda
B. Minutes of February 17, 2020
C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
1. Monthly Financial Statement
2. Activity Account
3. Lunch Fund
D. Audit and Approval of Claims
1. Bills
6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence
B. Administrative Reports
1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report
2. Secondary Principal and Athletic Director Report
7. Old Business
8. Action Items
A. Resignations
Approve Nolan Shanks resignation.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
B. Contracts
Approve teaching contract for Tara Redenius for the 2020-2021 school year for elementary special education $34,000 (BA+15)
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
C. Budget Guarantee Resolution
To approve the following Budget Guarantee Resolution:
RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School School District, will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved
D. 2020-2021 School Calendar
Approve the calendar as presented for the 2020-2021 school year.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
E. Summer Food Program
Approve participation in the national Summer Food Program.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
F. Purchase Bus
Approve the purchase of the Minitour bus at price quoted of $62,254.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
G. Disposal of School Vehicles
Approve disposal of three school vehicles via sealed bid
1. Bus #02-1 — Miles 190,000
VIN # 1BABGCKH75F228469
2000 Bluebird — 66 Passenger
5.9 liter Cummins Turbo — Runs good
Allison automatic Transmission — Has issues shifting out of 1st gear — electrical problem.
Single 1100 CCA battery.
2. Bus # 05-2 — Miles 217,128
VIN # 1BABGCKA18F255836
2005 Bluebird — 66 Passenger
C7 Cat Turbo Engine — Starts and Runs good
Allison Automatic Transmission — Has issues shifting from low gear — Internal Problem — Transmission pan removed and found metal and brass in the bottom of the pan. Transmission pan reinstalled and filled with new fluid.
Dual 1100 CCA Batteries
3. Gray Van
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
H. Set Budget Hearing
Set budget hearing for April 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the board room.
I. 2019 Audit
Approve the audit report as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
9. Discussion Items
Public Hearing 2020-2020 Budget to be held on 4/7/20 at 6 p.m.
Regular Board meeting to be held on 4/20/20 at 5:30 p.m.
A. FY2021 Budget Presentation
B. Superintendent Report
C. Board Member Report
10. Adjournment
The meeting was adjourned at 8:52 p.m.
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 26, 2020