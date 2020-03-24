River Valley School Board Minutes — March 16, 2020

River Valley Community School District

Meeting Minutes — Regular Board Meeting

03/16/2020 06:30 PM

Board Room — Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

An open forum was held and a representative from the After Prom Committee attended. They shared the current After Prom plans to attend Kansas City Worlds of Fun. Also in attendance were Members of the Classified Bargaining Unit and Certified Bargaining Unit. Representatives from each unit presented their initial proposals for negotiations for the 2020/2021 school year.

A. Public Hearing Calendar 2020-2021

B. Opening of Negotiations with Classified Bargaining Unit

C. Opening of Negotiations with Certified Bargaining Unit

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of February 17, 2020

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Account

3. Lunch Fund

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. Secondary Principal and Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

8. Action Items

A. Resignations

Approve Nolan Shanks resignation.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve teaching contract for Tara Redenius for the 2020-2021 school year for elementary special education $34,000 (BA+15)

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Budget Guarantee Resolution

To approve the following Budget Guarantee Resolution:

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School School District, will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. 2020-2021 School Calendar

Approve the calendar as presented for the 2020-2021 school year.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Summer Food Program

Approve participation in the national Summer Food Program.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Purchase Bus

Approve the purchase of the Minitour bus at price quoted of $62,254.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Disposal of School Vehicles

Approve disposal of three school vehicles via sealed bid

1. Bus #02-1 — Miles 190,000

VIN # 1BABGCKH75F228469

2000 Bluebird — 66 Passenger

5.9 liter Cummins Turbo — Runs good

Allison automatic Transmission — Has issues shifting out of 1st gear — electrical problem.

Single 1100 CCA battery.

2. Bus # 05-2 — Miles 217,128

VIN # 1BABGCKA18F255836

2005 Bluebird — 66 Passenger

C7 Cat Turbo Engine — Starts and Runs good

Allison Automatic Transmission — Has issues shifting from low gear — Internal Problem — Transmission pan removed and found metal and brass in the bottom of the pan. Transmission pan reinstalled and filled with new fluid.

Dual 1100 CCA Batteries

3. Gray Van

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Set Budget Hearing

Set budget hearing for April 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the board room.

I. 2019 Audit

Approve the audit report as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

9. Discussion Items

Public Hearing 2020-2020 Budget to be held on 4/7/20 at 6 p.m.

Regular Board meeting to be held on 4/20/20 at 5:30 p.m.

A. FY2021 Budget Presentation

B. Superintendent Report

C. Board Member Report

10. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 8:52 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020