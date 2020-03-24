Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — March 19, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Special Board Meeting

March 19, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session via open internet meeting on March 19, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: 26 visitors logged in to listen. Others in attendance: Doug Glackin, Supt. and Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen. Absent: none.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting yes in a roll call vote.

Hourly employee pay during shut down:

• Superintendent Glackin requested that all non-essential hourly employees be paid their regular wages during the school closure through April 12, 2020. He also, requested that essential staff: Admin., custodial, and technology, be brought in as needed.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve pay for hourly and essential staff during the break, until April 14.

• Discussion by board with questions regarding budget and revenue concerns, repercussions on future closures, and what some other districts are doing.

• Motion carried, all voting yes in a roll call vote.

• Superintendent Glackin asked for an additional clarification to add “non-essential” staff to be paid during the closure until April 14.

• Motion by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve non-essential staff to receive their regular pay during the closure, until April 14. Motion carried, all voting yes in a roll call vote.

• Superintendent Glackin clarified with the board that essential personnel shall not be required to come in if they present a physician’s statement that it would be detrimental to the employee’s health. Consensus was yes.

Adjourn: Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 7:48. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 26, 2020