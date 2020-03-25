Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office Closed

During Tuesday’s Woodbury County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, County Treasurer Michael Clayton told the board that his office will be closed to public access in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the closure, customers were only allowed into the building four at a time in order to promote social distancing. However, individuals were grouped closed together when standing in line outside the building.

Clayton said employees had urged him to make the change.

“This is not a crisis situation,” he said. “But it will be difficult. It’s not gonna make people happy, but none of this makes people happy.”

Customers who need to renew their vehicle and pay property taxes can do so through the mail or on the Woodbury County website. www.woodburycountyiowa.gov. Then click on Treasurer’s Dept.

You can call for your pin# or receipt # if you do not have it. 712-279-6500 for Vehicle and 712-279-6495 for Tax.

The drive-up window on the south side of the building will be open for vehicle dealer drop off and renewals with cash or check only. If you have your tax stub and a check written for the correct amount, that can also be dropped off at the drive-up window.

We also have a drop box next to the drive-up window payments for Vehicle renewal and Tax will also be accepted there. Do not put cash in drop box; personal check, money order or cashier check only.

For anyone who has a title transfer or other title work the deadline for penalty accrual will be April 16. For titling questions call 712-279-6500

Thank you in advance for your patience through this difficult time.