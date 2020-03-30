Neal Lloyd

Neal E. Lloyd, 70, of Oto, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s hospital in Sioux City.

A memorial gathering will be held when there can be public services. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at Neal’s home address.

Neal was born October 15, 1949 near Oto, Iowa the son of Eugene and Sharn (Sherman) Lloyd. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1967 and continued his education at Barber School in Le Mars.

Over the years, Neal operated heavy equipment, assembled throttle bodies for GM Rochester Products and worked the line at IBP.

First and foremost he was a farmer and was well-known for his custom baling and windrowing business.

“Lefty” was a Harley man who enjoyed road trips and socializing with family and friends “from here to Missouri Valley”. He never knew a stranger, and he always had a story to tell.

Survivors include his 4 children, Chad (Carla) Lloyd of Cedar Rapids, IA; Shane (Annie) Lloyd of Monticello, IA; Matt Lloyd (Misty Beltz) of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Stacey Lloyd (Ike Petersen) of Oto, IA; 8 grandchildren: Caleb, McKenna, and Brennan Lloyd, Leah and Mason Lloyd, Ashlynn Lloyd, and Sadie and Stella Russell; 5 siblings: Bernie (Gary) Sulsberger of Moville, IA; Roger (Mickey) Lloyd of Sioux City, IA; Kevin (Karen) Lloyd of Climbing Hill, IA; Mark (Cyndi) Lloyd of Moville, IA; and Faith (Brett) Lambert of Moville, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.