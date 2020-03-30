Danny Roling

Danny Joe Roling, age 74, passed away at home Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

He will be laid to rest at Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes – Morningside (1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA) on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are following state and federal guidelines in allowing 10 people at a time for visitation.

Danny was born July 18, 1945 in Plymouth County, Iowa to Gilbert and Marie Roling. He married the love of his life, Gloria Larson, in 1965. Together they had four daughters.

Danny enjoyed fishing, Legos, woodworking and yard work. He was employed at Mercy Hospital for 35 years as grounds maintenance.

Danny is survived by his wife, Gloria; four daughters, Kathy Roling, Barb (Ron) Rann, Lisa Roling and Sherry Roling; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wendall Roling; and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers Ronald, Elroy, and Kelly; and his beloved dog, Buster.