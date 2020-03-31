City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2020-1 (Ordinance to Vacate Property)

City of Moville

ORDINANCE #2020-1

An Ordinance to Vacate the Following Described Property:

All that Part of the Street right-of-way at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third Street and the Frontage Road off the SE corner of Block 1 of Lucas Second Subdivision in the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Point of Intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Third Street and the northerly right-of-way line of the Frontage Road; thence northwesterly along the Frontage Road northerly right-of-way line on an assumed bearing of N78°16’43”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 73.73 feet; thence northeasterly along a curve to the left, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a central angle of 98°38’20” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of N52°24’07”E for a chord distance of 91.00 feet to a point on the northerly line of Lot 15; thence N90°00’00”E along said northerly line for a distance of 0.09 feet to a point on the easterly line of Block 1; thence S00°00’00”E along said easterly line for a distance of 70.50 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said described parcel contains 1,228 square feet.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa.

Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa the 19th day of February, 2020, and approved this 19th day of February, 2020.

Ayes: Conolly, Parks, Robinson, Ofert

Nays: None

Absent: Malm

Abstain: None

First Reading: February 19, 2020

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest: Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 2, 2020