Kingsley City Council Minutes — April 2, 2020

Kingsley City Council
March 2, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on March 2, 2020. Mayor Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson, Mathers and Beelner.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the February 3, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Kylie Beelner informed the Council that there will be a Cancer Walk on May 9th, starting at 9:00 a.m. Intersections will be covered by police that day.

Maintenance Report: Patching streets, mowers ready, sweeping, televised sewer mains on South Main and Tilden. One four foot section will need to be lined and some tree roots cut.

Treasurer’s Report for February was be presented and approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Bart Boustead from Jim Harvey Insurance Agency told the Council about the EMC renewal. Cost for premiums this year will be $65,068.00. He also told the Council about safety programs that their company could present to city employees and building walk-throughs and suggestions for improvement, if needed,  to ensure public safety.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Accent, Amb. reimb to Wellmark    421.16
Aetna, Eap services    8.40
Amazon, Lib books & supplies    574.55
Baker & Taylor, lib books    407.13
Barco, stop signs    497.34
Beelner Service, well work, gr opens    6,682.04
Bekins Fire, extinguisher service    276.90
Bobbi Hirschman, reimb Amb computer, printer, case    1,229.73
Bobbi Hirschman, 2018/2019 Amb mileage    393.30
Bohle Const.,  snow removal    2,735.00
Bottjen Implement, bolts    14.80
Buena Vista EMS training    230.00
Casey’s, Amb gas    116.88
Certified Amb Group, Amb billing    74.67
Clark’s Hardware supplies    109.52
Country Woman, Lib subscription    12.98
Deb Jantz, ins reimb    164.70
Dirt Road Design, February NW Outdoors/websites    679.00
Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg.
cleaning    487.50
EMC Insurance, annual City ins. premium    65,068.00
First Co-op, gas    689.75
First Net, police phone    405.73
Frontier, phone bills    216.28
F.S. Repair, well pump parts    50.00
GIS Benefits, life/disab ins    23.04
Hampstead Stage Co., Summer Lib. Program    400.00
Hawkins, water chemicals    737.50
Iowa Assoc. Municipal Utility, 2020-21 dues     687.00
Ipers, Ipers    3,940.67
IRS, Fed/Fica    5,041.96
Jack’s Uniforms, boots (G Fay)    129.95
Jamie Sitzmann, reimb Amb gas    86.00
Jonathan May, Summer Lib. Program    300.00
Julie Culler, Lib. Mileage    39.10
Keith Bohle, mileage    34.50
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    195.69
Kingsley Vol Amb, February runs    1,360.00
Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising    2,110.00
KPTH, advertising    200.00
Lammers, parts    244.87
Lewis Drug, Amb supplies    68.51
Mangold, water & sewer testing    664.00
Matheson, Amb oxygen    442.71
MercyOne, physical (G Fay)    177.00
Michael Baker, PhD, MMPI exam (G Fay)    230.00
MidAmerican, utilities
National Geographic, Lib subscription    29.00
National Geographic Kids, Lib subscription    25.00
Noah Riemer Productions, Summer Lib. Program    365.00
Notary Rotary, notary stamp (G Fay)    37.34
People Magazine, Lib subscription    50.00
Ply Co Solid Waste, February tonnage    3,759.17
Pos Paper, thermal paper – Police    45.99
Presto-X, pest control    50.00
Quill, supplies    278.59
Ranch Living, Lib subscription    12.98
Rehab Systems, jet & televise sewer main    4,162.60
Rick Bohle, February expenses/mileage    164.41
Rolling Oil, gas & service
Roomdad Productions, Summer Lib. Program    325.00
Sanitary Services, dumpster rent    69.50
Saturday Evening Post, Lib subscription    14.00
Staples, memo pads-Police    20.26
Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone    50.00
Taste of Home, Lib subscription    18.00
The Record, publications    246.61
Thompson Innovation, CB lock system, Maint, 5 yr agree    675.00
United Healthcare, Health ins. premiums    3,159.04
UPH EMS Conference, 2 registrations    300.00
UPS, shipping chgs    72.25
Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb    167.40
Yoga Journal, Lib subscription    14.97
Wiatel, phone/internet    644.06
Wiatel Solution Center, tech services    69.00
TOTAL    113,633.03

Paid from Library Special Fund:
Cengage, Lib books    235.80
Paid from Fire Special Fund:
Bottjen Implement, pumper springs/chains    2,127.77
Bottjen Implement, waterous pump    1,750.21
Toyne, fix foam system on E1    495.75
Fire Services Trng Bureau, FF1 & Hazmat    500.00
Hagan Body Shop, tanker door repair    1,535.90
Clark’s Hardware, bolt cutters    34.99
Danko, Cascade inspection    662.50
Paul Huth, reimb trays/containers    29.46
Total Fire Special Fund    7,136.58

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 38,343.03; Road Use, 14,863.84; Employee Benefits, 5,494.75; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 72.07; Fire Dept Spec, 7,136.58; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 13,523.96; Sewer, 4,771.69; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 6,802.26. Total: 91,008.18.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 35,590.63; Operating Grants, 31,830.81; General Revenues, 22,247.64; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 89,669.08.

Public hearing for proposed 2020-2021 budget was opened at 7:30 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. There were no written or oral objections to the proposed budget. City levy will be 12.9339 per $1000.00 of property valuation. Motion to approve budget by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to close hearing at 7:34 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Melissa Wurth and Cindi Koch, representing the K-P Little League, talked with the Council about online signup and presented their financial statement. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to give $4,000.00 to the program again this year, all voted aye, motion carried.
Police report was given by Interim Chief Muller. He informed that a new computer has been ordered for the squad car using capital equipment funds allocated to the police. Also looking new radios. After further discussion by the Council it was decided to purchase a new Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicle and keep the Tahoe. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye.

Mike Sparr reported that he conducted agility testing at the school. Two applicants couldn’t be there, one no-show and one was tested and passed. Next, all eligible applicants will take a written test, then interviews will begin.

Fire Dept. Report: There was one fire call in February, assisted Ambulance. Re-certification for Hazmat will be done and fundraiser will be held on March 21st (Dueling Pianos). Chief Huth also asked about cameras in the Community Building. He will be contacting Wiatel.

Second reading for Ordinance #250 (Raises for Fire Chief, to $500 and Assistant Fire Chief, to $300 per year).
Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle to approve second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Park shade structures were discussed. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to purchase one structure at a price of $4,500.00 but if they are still on sale for $2,250.00, buy two. All voted aye, motion carried.

Amendment to Ordinance #236 (Flags for ATV’s) will be presented at the April meeting.

No changes were made to Ordinance #249 concerning traffic regulations.

Kingsley Volunteers Liquor License was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council approved applying for an AARP grant for the park improvements.

Building permits: Elliott Bottjen, house.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

