Kingsley City Council Minutes — April 2, 2020

Kingsley City Council

March 2, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on March 2, 2020. Mayor Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson, Mathers and Beelner.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the February 3, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Kylie Beelner informed the Council that there will be a Cancer Walk on May 9th, starting at 9:00 a.m. Intersections will be covered by police that day.

Maintenance Report: Patching streets, mowers ready, sweeping, televised sewer mains on South Main and Tilden. One four foot section will need to be lined and some tree roots cut.

Treasurer’s Report for February was be presented and approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Bart Boustead from Jim Harvey Insurance Agency told the Council about the EMC renewal. Cost for premiums this year will be $65,068.00. He also told the Council about safety programs that their company could present to city employees and building walk-throughs and suggestions for improvement, if needed, to ensure public safety.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Paid from Library Special Fund:

Paid from Fire Special Fund:

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 38,343.03; Road Use, 14,863.84; Employee Benefits, 5,494.75; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 72.07; Fire Dept Spec, 7,136.58; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 13,523.96; Sewer, 4,771.69; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 6,802.26. Total: 91,008.18.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 35,590.63; Operating Grants, 31,830.81; General Revenues, 22,247.64; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 89,669.08.

Public hearing for proposed 2020-2021 budget was opened at 7:30 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. There were no written or oral objections to the proposed budget. City levy will be 12.9339 per $1000.00 of property valuation. Motion to approve budget by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to close hearing at 7:34 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Melissa Wurth and Cindi Koch, representing the K-P Little League, talked with the Council about online signup and presented their financial statement. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to give $4,000.00 to the program again this year, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report was given by Interim Chief Muller. He informed that a new computer has been ordered for the squad car using capital equipment funds allocated to the police. Also looking new radios. After further discussion by the Council it was decided to purchase a new Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicle and keep the Tahoe. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye.

Mike Sparr reported that he conducted agility testing at the school. Two applicants couldn’t be there, one no-show and one was tested and passed. Next, all eligible applicants will take a written test, then interviews will begin.

Fire Dept. Report: There was one fire call in February, assisted Ambulance. Re-certification for Hazmat will be done and fundraiser will be held on March 21st (Dueling Pianos). Chief Huth also asked about cameras in the Community Building. He will be contacting Wiatel.

Second reading for Ordinance #250 (Raises for Fire Chief, to $500 and Assistant Fire Chief, to $300 per year).

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle to approve second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Park shade structures were discussed. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to purchase one structure at a price of $4,500.00 but if they are still on sale for $2,250.00, buy two. All voted aye, motion carried.

Amendment to Ordinance #236 (Flags for ATV’s) will be presented at the April meeting.

No changes were made to Ordinance #249 concerning traffic regulations.

Kingsley Volunteers Liquor License was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council approved applying for an AARP grant for the park improvements.

Building permits: Elliott Bottjen, house.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 2, 2020