Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — March 23, 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT

March 23, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold and Collins. Absent: Kate Pratt, arrived at 6:15 p.m.

3. AGENDA

• The agenda was amended to add an additional new business item Contract Recommendations. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Haggin, to approve the amended agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

Public Hearing on the Proposed Plans & Specifications and Proposed Form of contract for the Kingsley-Pierson Community School competition Gymnasium Fitness Center Addition

• President Bubke opened the meeting to public comment at 6:03 p.m. There was no written or verbal public comment. Hearing no objections, the public hearing was closed at 6:04 p.m.

Motion for Approval of Bid Time, Date & Place

• Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the bid time, date and place on the Kingsley-Pierson Community Schools Competition Gymnasium Fitness Center Addition Project for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the School Commons. Bids will be publicly opened in the School Commons at that time. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution Directing the Sale of Approximately $3,430,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds. Series 2020

• The School District received proposals for the sale of the bonds and arranged for the sale of these bonds to JP Morgan Chase Bank, at a purchase price of par, plus accrued interest to date of delivery. The principal amount at $3,650,000, interest rate of 1.12% and 7/1/2030 maturity date. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the resolution directing the sale of approximately $3,430,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds. Series 2020. Roll call vote: Collins, aye; Herbold, aye; Haggin, aye; Bubke, aye. Pratt was not present for the vote.

Pratt arrived at 6:15 p.m.

Resolution – Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy Resolution

• On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared a national state of emergency and on March 15, 2020 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recommended closure of all public and private K-12 schools in Iowa until April 13, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Be it further resolved that in light of this District-wide emergency closure, the Board authorizes the Superintendent to place hourly non-exempt employees on paid administrative leave and to continue to pay them for up to four weeks during the period of school closure, and the Board shall reevaluate this authority for any school closure lasting longer than four weeks. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the resolution pandemic response and emergency suspension of policy resolution. All voted aye, motion carried.

Approval of FY19 Audit Report

• The audit report was reviewed and a motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the 2018/2019 audit report. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations

• Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Adam Kuhl as a Driver’s Education Instructor. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. OTHER BUSINESS – There was no other business to come before the board at this time.

6. ADJOURNMENT

• At 6:30 p.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 2, 2020