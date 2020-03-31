Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — March 18, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Robinson motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson found that last month’s minutes incorrectly recorded that the winning bid of $444,639.75 for the Main Street/ South 2nd Street storm sewer project came from Bainbridge instead of SubSurfco, LLC. With the correction to SubSurfco, LLC, Robinson motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for February, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum.

Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez , and Mike Weaver. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees practiced social distancing.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Weaver presented the proposed 3-year water tower contract from Viking Painting, LLC effective July 1, 2020. Conolly motioned to approve the contract, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Weaver presented bids for new Public Works truck. Conolly motioned to approve the bid from Knoepfler for the 2020 Silverado 2500 for $31,350.00. Mayor Fisher discussed the proposed sidewalk enforcement committee and recommended members John Parks, Tom Conolly, Angela Drent with Siouxland District Health, Dave Christensen, Al Wingert, Nick Rogers, Bret Hayworth, Jade Manker, Mike Weaver and Scott Gernhart. Conolly motions to reach out to these people and appoint if they are interested, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed proposed wayfinding signage as recommended by our Downtown Exchange Project and Community Visioning grant. This sign package is estimated at around $5000 once the bracket pricing is finalized. Parks motioned to approve this budget purchase, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:50 pm, Robinson motioned to open the Public Hearing approving the FY 2020 -21 Budget proposal. No public comments presented previously or presently, so at around 6:51 pm, Malm motioned to close Public Hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-17 final adoption of FY 2020-21 budget; Malm motioned to approve it, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-15 approving construction contract and bond for 2020 Main Street and South 2nd Street improvement project. Ofert motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-16 setting spring open burning dates to April 11th – 26th, 2020. Robinson motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority’s request to appoint a representative from the City of Moville. Conolly volunteers for this appointment. Parks motioned to appoint Conolly to be the NWIRHA representative for the City, seconded by Ofert. The Vacant / Abandoned property list was not presented for review and will be moved to a future agenda.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:17 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 27,999.62

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 19,961.45

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 15,077.28

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 2,330.67

WATER TOTAL 17,395.80

SEWER TOTAL 19,441.73

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,303.63

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 103,510.18

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/ Payroll Checks: 2/21/2020 – 3/18/2020

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 61.00

AMAZON PUBLIC WORK PARTS JOYSTICK 49.06

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 257.62

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 299.04

BURKE ENGINEERING COMM. CTR DOOR REPAIR 265.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 43.62

COLLECTION SERVICES CNTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 684.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 250.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING FD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 27.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 373.25

FRANK DUNN CO. ROAD PATCH 799.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,157.28

GLAZERS COMMUNITY CENTER BAR 383.40

GREG MANKER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 133.49

GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES PD EQUIPMENT 423.78

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 302.64

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 783.57

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

IA DEPT PUBLIC HEALTH POOL REGISTRATION 105.00

IOWA LAKES COMM. COLLEGE RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING 75.00

IPERS IPERS 3,827.74

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,037.17

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 135.00

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 618.35

JERRY SAILER FD – CONTINUING EDUCATION 240.49

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 1,307.45

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 736.00

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE.. 40.75

MENARD’S SUPPLIES 52.64

MICHAEL BAKER PHD NEW PD EMPLOYEE PHYSICAL..230.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,595.70

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC. COMM CENTER ALARM..84.75

ON TARGET SOLUTIONS GROUP PD TRAINING 175.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 222.37

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 99.59

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 232.27

POWERPLAN PARTS 92.50

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,559.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 583.82

AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERT. 300.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 163.41

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 122.79

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE ANNUAL REVIEW FILING FEE 175.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 965.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 255.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICES PRE-STAMPED ENVELOPES 1,310.15

USA BLUE BOOK WATER SUPPLIES 634.97

WAL-MART COMM CTR BAR SUPPLIES 11.79

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 613.56

WEX BANK FUEL 849.15

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 951.53

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES – MOTEL 20 1,889.00

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 874.88

==============

Accounts Payable Total 44,280.59

Invoices: Paid 15,511.29

Invoices: Scheduled 28,769.30

Payroll Checks 16,257.98

==============

Report Total 60,538.57

==============

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 37,868.91

110 ROAD USE TAX 3,927.78

600 WATER 9,650.46

610 SEWER 9,091.42

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 60,538.57

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 2, 2020