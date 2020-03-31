Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — March 18, 2020

| | 0

Moville City Council
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Robinson motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson found that last month’s minutes incorrectly recorded that the winning bid of $444,639.75 for the Main Street/ South 2nd Street storm sewer project came from Bainbridge instead of SubSurfco, LLC. With the correction to SubSurfco, LLC, Robinson motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for February, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum.

Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez , and Mike Weaver. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees practiced social distancing.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Weaver presented the proposed 3-year water tower contract from Viking Painting, LLC effective July 1, 2020. Conolly motioned to approve the contract, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Weaver presented bids for new Public Works truck. Conolly motioned to approve the bid from Knoepfler for the 2020 Silverado 2500 for $31,350.00. Mayor Fisher discussed the proposed sidewalk enforcement committee and recommended members John Parks, Tom Conolly, Angela Drent with Siouxland District Health, Dave Christensen, Al Wingert, Nick Rogers, Bret Hayworth, Jade Manker, Mike Weaver and Scott Gernhart. Conolly motions to reach out to these people and appoint if they are interested, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed proposed wayfinding signage as recommended by our Downtown Exchange Project and Community Visioning grant. This sign package is estimated at around $5000 once the bracket pricing is finalized. Parks motioned to approve this budget purchase, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:50 pm, Robinson motioned to open the Public Hearing approving the FY 2020 -21 Budget proposal. No public comments presented previously or presently, so at around 6:51 pm, Malm motioned to close Public Hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-17 final adoption of FY 2020-21 budget; Malm motioned to approve it, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.  Council considered Resolution 2020-15 approving construction contract and bond for 2020 Main Street and South 2nd Street improvement project. Ofert motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-16 setting spring open burning dates to April 11th – 26th, 2020. Robinson motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority’s request to appoint a representative from the City of Moville. Conolly volunteers for this appointment. Parks motioned to appoint Conolly to be the NWIRHA representative for the City, seconded by Ofert. The Vacant / Abandoned property list was not presented for review and will be moved to a future agenda.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:17 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    27,999.62
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    19,961.45
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    15,077.28
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    2,330.67
WATER TOTAL    17,395.80
SEWER TOTAL    19,441.73
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,303.63
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    103,510.18

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/ Payroll Checks: 2/21/2020 – 3/18/2020
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    61.00
AMAZON  PUBLIC WORK PARTS JOYSTICK    49.06
BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS  SUPPLIES    257.62
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    299.04
BURKE ENGINEERING  COMM. CTR DOOR REPAIR    265.00
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    43.62
COLLECTION SERVICES CNTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    684.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    250.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING  FD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE    27.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    373.25
FRANK DUNN CO.  ROAD PATCH    799.00
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    1,157.28
GLAZERS  COMMUNITY CENTER BAR    383.40
GREG MANKER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    133.49
GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES  PD EQUIPMENT    423.78
HACH COMPANY  CHEMICALS    302.64
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    783.57
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
IA DEPT PUBLIC HEALTH  POOL REGISTRATION    105.00
IOWA LAKES COMM. COLLEGE  RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING    75.00
IPERS  IPERS    3,827.74
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,037.17
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    135.00
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    618.35
JERRY SAILER  FD – CONTINUING EDUCATION    240.49
L & L DISTRIBUTION  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    1,307.45
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    736.00
MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE..    40.75
MENARD’S  SUPPLIES    52.64
MICHAEL BAKER PHD  NEW PD EMPLOYEE PHYSICAL..230.00
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    6,595.70
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC.  COMM CENTER ALARM..84.75
ON TARGET SOLUTIONS  GROUP  PD TRAINING    175.00
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    222.37
PETTY CASH REIMBURSE  PETTY CASH    99.59
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    232.27
POWERPLAN  PARTS    92.50
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,559.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    583.82
AMERICAN RED CROSS  LIFEGUARD CERT.    300.00
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    163.41
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    122.79
OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE  ANNUAL REVIEW FILING FEE    175.00
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAXES    965.00
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    255.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
U.S. POSTAL SERVICES  PRE-STAMPED ENVELOPES    1,310.15
USA BLUE BOOK  WATER SUPPLIES    634.97
WAL-MART  COMM CTR BAR SUPPLIES    11.79
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK  BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS    613.56
WEX BANK  FUEL    849.15
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    951.53
WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER  PROPERTY TAXES – MOTEL 20    1,889.00
WOODHOUSE  PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    874.88
==============
Accounts Payable Total    44,280.59
Invoices: Paid    15,511.29
Invoices: Scheduled    28,769.30
Payroll Checks    16,257.98
==============
Report Total    60,538.57
==============

FUND NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    37,868.91
110 ROAD USE TAX    3,927.78
600 WATER    9,650.46
610 SEWER    9,091.42
———————————————–
TOTAL FUNDS    60,538.57

Published in The Record
Thursday, April 2, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment