River Valley School Board Bills — March 2020

River Valley Community School

MARCH 2020 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 758.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES IND. TECH SUPPLIES 15.58

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 363.22

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE FOR AUDIT 425.00

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 120.96

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA RESIDENTIAL CARE FEBRUARY 2020 6,050.56

COLLEGE BOARD PSAT – #AL160965, INV 382043020A 176.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES-ELEM 38.50

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – JR/SR HIGH 3.49

Vendor Total: 41.99

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – JR/SR HIGH 31.61

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – ELEM 33.74

Vendor Total: 65.35

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER,SEWER SHOP 31.05

WATER, SEWER HIGH SCHOOL 183.43

WATER, SEWER CONCESSION 33.52

WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 27.02

Vendor Total: 275.02

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. SP ED OPEN ENROLL BILLING 2,432.00

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 45.00

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 43.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DELUXE CHECK ORDER 389.66

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 560.00

DOLLAR GENERAL SUPPLIES FOR BUS 14.50

EAST HIGH SCHOOL HONOR BAND REGISTRATION FEE 36.00

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING COMPANY FIRE ALARM INSPECTION 2,040.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING REPAIRS TO RADIOS 89.91

EVANS, TISH MOTEL EXPENSE – D. D. BATES PD 628.65

FICK, KATHY PIZZA FOR SIAC MEETING 47.04

FRONTIER PHONE EXPENSE 363.81

GORDON FLESCH COPIER OVERAGE 130.81

HAYWORTH, LINDA SP ED SUPPLIES 14.93

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER BATTERIES FOR EMERGENCY LIGHT 58.90

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.

REPAIR LEAK IN LIBRARY 927.84

FEB. PM 1,482.50

PM-GYM ADDITION 274.88

FIX ART ROOM — NOT HEATING 290.34

BUILDING NOT HEATING — REPAIRED 205.34

REPAIR LEAKING COIL 632.00

NOVEMBER PM 1,482.50

FEB. PM-ELEM 743.75

REPAIRS TO HEATING SYSTEM — ELEM. 343.10

Vendor Total: 6,382.25

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES 486.38

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL PERMIT FEE 175.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 26.72

JCL SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 354.40

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE FOR BUS 72.42

$.3 % TAX 21.30

$.183% TAX 13.00

PROPANE FOR BUS 94.86

.3% TAX 27.90

$.183 TAX 17.02

PROPANE-ELEM. 1,530.00

PROPANE FOR BUS 51.00

$.30 TAX 15.00

$.183 TAX 9.15

PROPANE FOR BUS 104.04

$.30 TAX 30.60

$.183 TAX 18.67

PROPANE – WASHTA 1,734.00

Vendor Total: 3,738.96

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 931.69

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC.

MUSIC SUPPLIES 22.50

MUSIC SUPPLIES 23.97

Vendor Total: 46.47

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 110.54

BDAY TREATS 30.50

Vendor Total: 141.04

MARX TRAILERS REPAIRS TO SNOW PLOW 119.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. DOT DRUG AND ALCOHOL COLL. TRAINING 150.00

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MENARDS PRESSURE WASHER 28.86

NEW COOP GASOLINE 645.86

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL

REPAIR BUS 1,411.79

CREDIT MEMO (74.75)

Vendor Total: 1,337.04

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 40.50

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,438.80

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE REPAIRS – LITTLE BUS 1,326.60

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAL MACHINE LEASE 158.64

QUILL CORPORATION ENVELOPES 140.36

RAY’S MIDBELL MUSIC CO.

MUSIC SUPPLIES RESALE #10484472 78.79

RETURN CREDIT #10485922 (19.96)

Vendor Total: 58.83

RECORD, THE

PUBLICATION EXPENSE 455.54

NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION 99.00

Vendor Total: 554.54

REICH, GEORGE PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 48.12

RICK’S COMPUTERS COMPUTER SUPPLIES 173.00

SANDERS SONANCE PIANO TUNING 220.00

SANITARY SERVICES

EXTRA 6 YD CONTAINER 116.97

GARBAGE PICKUP – WASHTA 241.50

GARBAGE PICKUP – C’VILLE 296.30

Vendor Total: 654.77

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO.

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 224.33

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 39.96

Vendor Total: 264.29

SCHOOL SPECIALTY OFFICE SUPPLIES 30.92

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER RURAL SCHOOL CONSULTING 880.00

SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEMS TRANSPORTATION FOR STUDENT 160.94

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE

SP. ED. SUPPLIES 300.06

OFFICE SUPPLIES 86.41

MEDIA SUPPLIES 12.16

Vendor Total: 398.63

ULINE TRAFFIC CONES 92.44

VISA IASB CONF 929.25

VISA ELEM. MEDIA SUPPLIES 100.96

Vendor Total: 1,030.21

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE NEW DRIVER STOP ONLINE 100.00

Fund Total: 37,931.49

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

C’VILLE MERCY MEDICAL CLINIC PAYMENT IN LIEU OF WORK COMP 139.05

SU INSURANCE CREDIT MEMO (8,643.50)

SU INSURANCE PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 12,723.50

Vendor Total: 4,080.00

Fund Total: 4,219.05

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ADAM BISENIUS TIDE PODS FOR UNIFORMS 19.26

BREMER, DONNA WORK SHOP PRESENTER 50.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 250.94

DOLLAR GENERAL ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 19.00

DOLLAR GENERAL CONFERENCE ART SHOW 38.40

Vendor Total: 57.40

FRANKIE DEEDS SUPPLIES FOR DANCE NIGHT 290.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SHARED WRESTLING PROGRAM 750.00

HILAND DAIRY CONCESSION SUPPLIES 98.98

IHSSA VARSITY IE STATE REGISTRATION 132.00

IHSSA 9TH ST IE REG. 88.00

Vendor Total: 220.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOCIATION BAND AND CHOIR ENTRIES 52.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 119.19

HONOR CHOIR SUPPLIES 1,090.63

HONOR CHOIR SUPPLIES 163.01

Vendor Total: 1,372.83

RIVER VALLEY BOOSTER CLUB KICKBACK FOR BOOSTER APPAREL 333.70

ROXY STEVENSON WORKSHOP PRESENTER 150.00

SUNNYBROOK FLOWERS FOR PARENTS NIGHT 56.00

URBAN, ANDREA WORKSHOP PRESENTER 50.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE WVC CHOIR FESTIVAL GATE 1,895.00

Fund Total: 5,646.11

Checking Account Total: 5,646.11

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE NEW LAWN MOWER LESS TRADE-IN 2,160.00

Fund Total: 2,160.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

PREMIER FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT

OFFICE FURNITURE 9,868.50

FLIP TOP TABLES 4,585.75

Vendor Total: 14,454.25

SIOUX CITY FENCE REPLACE FENCE – WASHTA 4,519.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS

REPLACE CAMERAS – C’VILLE 3,324.30

REPLACE CAMERAS – WASHTA 5,232.87

Vendor Total: 8,557.17

Fund Total: 29,468.45

Checking Account Total: 31,628.45

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY

LUNCH SUPPLIES 251.88

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 202.24

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 138.56

LUNCH SUPPLIES 103.76

LUNCH SUPPLIES 213.00

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES (11.59)

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 228.35

LUNCH SUPPLIES 15.23

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 77.54

LUNCH SUPPLIES 213.00

LUNCH SUPPLIES 159.01

LUNCH SUPPLIES 136.12

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 200.13

LUNCH SUPPLIES (20.84)

LUNCH SUPPLIES 144.58

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 58.83

LUNCH SUPPLIES 220.14

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 169.76

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES (6.28)

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 159.25

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 178.36

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 334.19

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES (212.50)

Vendor Total: 2,952.72

KECK FOODS COMM. DELIVERY – ELEM 619.24

KECK FOODS COMM. DELIVERY – JR/SR HIGH 949.54

Vendor Total: 1,568.78

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING

VENDING SUPPLIES 168.31

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,740.52

LUNCH SUPPLIES 2,364.56

LUNCH SUPPLIES (54.72)

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,749.77

B-DAY TREATS 22.98

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,110.75

LUNCH SUPPLIES 473.65

VENDING SUPPLIES 82.35

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,749.82

VENDING SUPPLIES 2,514.50

VENDING SUPPLIES 201.34

ELEM LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,006.79

Vendor Total: 13,130.62

Fund Total: 17,652.12

Checking Account Total: 17,652.12

MARCH 2020 BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

AFLAC DANA HANSON POT3D4L7 66.36

BERTRAND, JERRY CONTEST JUDGE 100.00

MENTZER, LINDA L. HAYWORTH DONATION — BOOKS PURCHASED 53.63

NORTHWEST AEA GARDEN 101 KMILLER 100.00

Fund Total 319.99

Checking Account Total 319.99

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

DIRECT SPORTS

DANCE T-SHIRTS 27.69

DANCE T-SHIRTS (27.69)

Vendor Total: 0.00

DIRT ROAD DESIGN

RV DANCE CAMP 2/25/2020 433.04

DANCE T-SHIRTS 27.69

Vendor Total: 460.73

IBP ICE CENTER JH ICE SKATE 152.00

IHSAA 2/20 BOYS DISTRICT GATE 1,884.00

WELLS FARGO ARENA GIRLS BBALL 150.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE 1/31, 2/6, 2/7 GATE RECEIPTS 3,391.00

Fund Total: 6,037.73

Checking Account Total: 6,037.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 2, 2020