Trust Notice — Hulda Anfinson

Legal Notice

To all persons regarding Hulda E. Anfinson, deceased, who died on or about March 14, 2020. You are hereby notified that Rhonda K. Anfinson and W. Lee Anfinson are the Trustees of the Mervin P. and Hulda E. Anfinson Trust Agreement, dated June 3, 2000.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of sixty days from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any claim not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the trust are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned trustees. Creditors having claims against the trust must mail them to the trustees at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested. Unless creditor claims are mailed by the later to occur of sixty days from the second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice, a claim shall be forever barred, unless otherwise allowed or paid.

Mervin P. and Hulda E. Anfinson Trust

By: /S/ Rhonda K. Anfinson

Rhonda K. Anfinson, Trustee

1095 Cypress Rd.

Bosque Farms, NM 87068

By: /S/ W. Lee Anfinson

W. Lee Anfinson, Trustee

1142 Lee Avenue

Pierson, IA 51048

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, Attorney for

Mervin P. and Hulda E. Anfinson Trust

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 2, 2020

and Thursday, April 9, 2020