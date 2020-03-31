Trust Notice — Hulda Anfinson
Legal Notice
To all persons regarding Hulda E. Anfinson, deceased, who died on or about March 14, 2020. You are hereby notified that Rhonda K. Anfinson and W. Lee Anfinson are the Trustees of the Mervin P. and Hulda E. Anfinson Trust Agreement, dated June 3, 2000.
Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of sixty days from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any claim not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the trust are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned trustees. Creditors having claims against the trust must mail them to the trustees at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested. Unless creditor claims are mailed by the later to occur of sixty days from the second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice, a claim shall be forever barred, unless otherwise allowed or paid.
Mervin P. and Hulda E. Anfinson Trust
By: /S/ Rhonda K. Anfinson
Rhonda K. Anfinson, Trustee
1095 Cypress Rd.
Bosque Farms, NM 87068
By: /S/ W. Lee Anfinson
W. Lee Anfinson, Trustee
1142 Lee Avenue
Pierson, IA 51048
/S/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, Attorney for
Mervin P. and Hulda E. Anfinson Trust
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
P.O. Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 2, 2020
and Thursday, April 9, 2020