Woodbury Central — Addition to March 19 School Board Minutes
Woodbury Central Community School
AMENDMENT TO MINUTES
Special Board Meeting — March 19, 2020
NOTE: These minutes were published in the March 26 edition of The Record, but the following paragraph was inadvertently omitted.
A special meeting was called due to school closure due to a pandemic at the recommendation of the governor. An internet meeting was held due to the recommendations by the US President to limit gatherings to less than 10 people.
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 2, 2020