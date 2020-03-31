Woodbury Central — Addition to March 19 School Board Minutes

Woodbury Central Community School

AMENDMENT TO MINUTES

Special Board Meeting — March 19, 2020

NOTE: These minutes were published in the March 26 edition of The Record, but the following paragraph was inadvertently omitted.

A special meeting was called due to school closure due to a pandemic at the recommendation of the governor. An internet meeting was held due to the recommendations by the US President to limit gatherings to less than 10 people.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 2, 2020