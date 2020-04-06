Dorothy Sadler

Dorothy M. Sadler, 95, of Correctionville, Iowa passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Kingsley Nursing and Rehab.

Private Graveside services will be held. Waterbury Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorothy was born November 23, 1924 in Anthon, Iowa the daughter of Wesley Samuel and Marie (Walling) Campbell. She graduated from Anthon High School and continued her education at the University of Iowa and received her Nursing Degree.

Dorothy married John G. Sadler December 19, 1948 in Iowa City, Iowa. Together they made their home in the Rock Branch area.

Over the years, Dorothy raised a large family and taught and inspired many homemaking and gardening skills to her children and grandchildren. John passed on July 21, 2005.

She loved spending time with her family. Dorothy also enjoyed gardening, knitting and watching sports, especially the Hawkeyes and the Cubs.

Survivors include her 8 children: Sharon Sadler of Lawton, IA; Wesley Sadler of Omaha, NE; Carol Sadler of Atlanta, GA; Brian (JoAnn) Sadler of Correctionville; Steven Sadler of Iowa; Merle (Jill) Sadler of Parker, CO; Bruce (Shelly) Sadler of Correctionville; and Glen Sadler of Correctionville; 6 grandchildren Levi (Nick) Thiele, Melissa (Ben) Leuenhagen, Lindsey (Jason) Stock, Grant (Megan) Sadler, Laura Sadler and Matthew Sadler; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a son, J.B. Sadler; and a sister, Pauline Huse.