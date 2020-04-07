City of Pierson — Notice of No Significant Impact

City of Pierson

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS AND

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTIVITY IN A FLOODPLAIN OR WETLAND

Date of Publication:

April 9, 2020

City of Pierson

201 Main Street, PO Box 20

Pierson IA 51048-0020

712-375-5015

These notices shall satisfy separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pierson.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or after April 27, 2020 the City of Pierson will submit a request to the State of Iowa, Iowa Economic Development Authority for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under TITLE 1 of the HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ACT OF 1974, as amended (P.L. 97-35) to undertake the following project:

Project Title: CDBG Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project

Purpose: The need for the proposed sanitary sewer line project is due to the age and condition of the existing sanitary sewer mains. The City experiences high flows in the collection system due to infiltration and inflow (I/I) along portions of 4th Street. The 4th Street sanitary sewer is made up of various size pipes that have sharp bends that make televising and lining impractical, therefore complete replacement is needed. In addition, some properties along Front Street have pipe joints that are showing signs of infiltration or places where the pipe is cracked or broken. The nature of the proposed project involves the installation of a new eight-inch sewer main and the addition of subdrain for sump pump discharges along 4th Street. CIP Lining will be completed for the Front Street sewer reaches where the pipe joints are cracked or broken.

Location: The proposed project activities will take place along 4th Street and Front Street.

Estimated Cost: CDBG Funding = $215,000.00

Total Project Cost = $430,000.00

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pierson has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR). The ERR will be made available to the public for review either electronically or by U.S. mail. Please submit your request by U.S. mail to City of Pierson, 201 Main Street/PO Box 20 or email to [email protected]

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Pierson, City Clerk either to mail address or email previously listed. All comments received by April 26, 2020 will be considered by the City of Pierson prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments from anyone requesting copy of the ERR via U.S. mail on or after April 21, 2020 will be considered until May 1, 2020.

Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Pierson certifies to Iowa Economic Development Authority that Doyle Struve in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Iowa Economic Development Authority’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Pierson to use HUD program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pierson’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pierson; (b) the City of Pierson has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Iowa Economic Development Authority; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Iowa Economic Development Authority at 1963 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50315. Potential objectors should contact the Iowa Economic Development Authority to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

FINAL NOTICE AND PUBLIC EXPLANATION OF A PROPOSED ACTIVITY IN A FLOODPLAIN OR WETLAND

This is to give notice that the City of Pierson has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a CDBG Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project (#20-WS-015).

The project involves the installation of a new eight-inch sewer main and the addition of subdrain for sump pump discharges along 4th Street. CIP Lining will be completed for the Front Street sewer reaches where the pipe joints are cracked or broken. The City of Pierson has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values:

The project is a result of the age and condition of the existing sanitary sewer mains. The City experiences high flows in the collection system due to infiltration and inflow (I/I) along portions of 4th Street. The 4th Street sanitary sewer is made up of various size pipes that have sharp bends that make televising and lining impractical, therefore complete replacement is needed. In addition, some properties along Front Street have pipe joints that are showing signs of infiltration or places where the pipe is cracked or broken.

An alternative to complete replacement of the pipes along 4th Street would be to line the mains. Since the 4th Street sanitary sewer is made up of various sized pipes that have sharp bends, televising and lining is impractical. Therefore, complete replacement of the 4th Street pipe is recommended with all pipe installed in straight lines between manholes and with new services installed from the sanitary sewer to the property lines.

A small portion of the project is located within a 100-year floodplain. Given the need for upgrade of infrastructure in this area, the existing infrastructure needs to be addressed in place and floodplain cannot be avoided. There are no practicable alternatives to locating the project in a floodplain.

The City of Pierson has reevaluated alternatives to the project and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public review upon request via U.S. mail or email at addresses delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment as only a small portion of the project is located within the floodplain. All required flood plain permits will be secured prior to the start of construction.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains or wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains and wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains or wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Pierson by mail or email to addresses below on or before April 26, 2020 (or before May 1, 2020 by anyone requesting mailed ERR on or after April 21, 2020): City of Pierson, 201 Main Street, PO Box 20, 712-375-5015, Attention: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk or [email protected] A full description or further information of the project may also be requested via U.S. mail or email to addresses above.

Doyle Struve, Mayor

City of Pierson

