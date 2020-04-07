City of Pierson

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CITY OF

PIERSON FOURTH STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT

PROJECT IS ELIGIBLE FOR A CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION

FROM NEPA REVIEW. THIS PROJECT IS BEING FUNDED

IN PART OR WHOLE BY SRF FUNDING.

The proposed project was reviewed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for eligibility for a categorical exclusion from NEPA review specified in the 40 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations) Part 6.204. The project meets all criteria described in the above reference, and it was determined that this project is eligible for a categorical exclusion. Consequently, a preliminary decision has been made that a Finding of No Significant Impact (FNSI) will not be prepared.

This action is taken on the basis of a careful review of supporting information that is on file at the DNR’s Des Moines, Iowa office. The Categorical Exclusion documentation for this project is available online at www.IowaSRF.com/ER. The DNR will not take any administrative action on the project for at least thirty (30) calendar days from the publication of this Notice.

Persons disagreeing with the above environmental decision may submit comments to the DNR during this period. Please direct your comments to Karrie Darnell at [email protected] or 515-725-8340.

