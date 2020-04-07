Lawton City Council Minutes — April 1, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

April 1, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on April 1, 2020, at Lawton Friendship Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was impossible and impractical to hold this meeting with the public present, therefore this was a conference call meeting. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings, and Saunders. Otto phoned in at 5:35. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Public Works Justin Dunnington. We had 7 members of the public call in. After verifying everyone could hear the meeting we continued on.

Agenda: It was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: There was an email from Loyanne Jensen regarding the Oak St. project and a letter from Lori Hummel regarding the burn resolution were provided to all council. Both comments will be discussed when those items are addressed in the meeting.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was on the phone to discuss the Sheriff’s report for March. The Sheriff’s Office patrolled Lawton 56 hours and 31 minutes in March and responded to 1 call for service. They also spent 1 hour and 41 minutes on school related activities.

Fire Report –There were 2 calls during March. Fire fighters attended the annual Fire School at WIT in March.

Clerk’s Report –Clerk report included 2 bids received for the sanitation contract, approval from the state was received on change order #2 for the trail to be approved later in the meeting, quote from Nelson & Rock Contractor for the box culvert work will be reviewed, employee still off work due to work compensation claim, updated financials were included in the packets, public hearing for the Oak St. project is scheduled for 5:30 pm on April 7, this will also be a conference call meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, building permits were received from Gabe Rohan for a new home, Tiffany Stephens for a new fence, Carly Hummel for a new fence, and John Neiman for updates to his deck and a cement pad, as of March 30 48.6% of Lawton has responded to the 2020 census.

Public Works Report – Justin reported street sweeper has been repaired and used, snow was plowed and hauled away after the storm, replaced toilet in fire station and the City will buy paint for them to paint the floors in the bathrooms and office, questioned purchasing a new pickup and mower next fiscal year and will bring quotes to the May meeting, snow truck and tool cat will need new tires. A teleconference was held with the DNR and ISG on the lagoons, sludge needs to be tested to help determine what the next step will be.

Attorney Report – None

Minutes — It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the minutes of the March regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Heiss, second by Hennings, to approve the March disbursements, April claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Burning Ordinance 2020-01

– Discussion took place regarding an ordinance to restrict open burning.

Citizen complaints were discussed. After discussion it was moved by Hennings, seconded by Heiss, to approve the third reading of Ordinance 2020-01 to not allow open burning of yard waste unless the Council sets times by resolution of when burning would be permitted. AYES: Hennings, Heiss; and Otto; NAYS: Baltushis and Saunders. Motion carried, 3-2.

Trail – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Baltushis, to approve change order #2. Roll Call vote with all members present voting aye. After further discussion, it was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve pay request #4. Roll Call vote with all members present voting aye.

Special Use Request – FAMILY Group special use permit for a 5K/2K on May 3 was approved on a motion by Saunders, second by Baltushis. Motion carried will all voting aye.

Oak Street — Discussion on citizen comment. Mayor will get with Jerry Steffen to get more markings done on each lot and inform affected property owners of expenses they will incur during this project. More information will be available at the April 7 meeting.

Box Culverts – Nelson & Rock Contractors submitted a bid for the box culvert and ditch repairs due to last years flooding. Box culvert quote was $39,350 plus $400 per cubic yard for any fill needed due to undermining and $$7,280 for ditch repair. Approximately 75% of this cost will be covered under FEMA from the flooding in March, 2019. Motion made by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the contract for the repair work. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Sanitation Contract – Bids were received on the sanitation contract from CNH and Western Disposal. Bids were opened but the figures will be compared and a decision will be made at the April 7 or May 6 meeting. Motion by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to table a decision. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Resolution 2020-10

Policy regarding COVID 19 Virus and

Federal and State Emergency Measures

Resolution accepting legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic including but not limited to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and Emergency Expansion of the Family Medical Leave Act. Motion made by Heiss, second by Saunders to call for a vote on the resolution. Motion passed 5-0 with all members voting aye on a roll call vote.

Policy Discussion – Hennings asked for clarification on an employee policy. Attorney Metcalf will research the ordinances and get back to the Council.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to adjourn at 7:10 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jeff Nitzschke, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUES REPORT

MARCH 2020

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND 3 SERVICE SADDLES $211.08

BOMGAARS WET/DRY VAC $103.99

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.05

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $2,549.49

EDM FELD EQUIPMENT CO., INC. GPM SELECT & DRIP TORCH SEAL $914.95

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU HAZMAT TRAINING – 3 $275.00

GIS WORKSHOP, LLC DBA GWORKS GWORKS USER GROUP TRAINING $99.00

HAKA, LLC TOOLCAT, 250, 550, SNOWPLOW FUEL $362.78

I&S GROUP, INC. FACILITY PLAN $975.00

IA DEPT. OF REV. – PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,360.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION JAMIE JOY VISION INS $20.21

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL PROPERTY/LIABILITY INSURANCE $19,595.69

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $3.60

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $11.54

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,389.02

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

KURT MIENE FURNACE FILTER FOR FIRE STATION $39.98

LITTLE CAESARS MEAL FOR FIRE TRAINING MEETING $84.30

MENARDS — SIOUX CITY BOARDS & SCREWS FOR CITY SIGN $39.02

MENARDS — SIOUX CITY CORD REEL $49.98

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $3,066.70

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES TAILGATE FOR PICKUP $332.79

MYLES MCCREA CPR TRAINING – 4 $144.00

STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $692.30

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION PIPE & WIRING-EXHAUST [email protected] $461.07

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $673.00

TRIPLE D CONTRACTING SALT FOR STREETS $1,867.50

TRIVIEW COMMUNICATIONS DBA 50% PMT ON CAMERA UPGRADES $1,105.00

U.S. POSTMASTER POSTAGE FOR GARBAGE RFP $7.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $780.55

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSOCIATION TELEPHONE/INTERNET $313.74

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSOCIATION TELEPHONE/INTERNET $96.44

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $38,844.77

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $18,654.31

FIRE $8,747.00

ROAD USE TAX $3,428.30

WATER $5,190.57

SEWER $2,824.59

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND:

GENERAL $19,933.63

ROAD USE TAX $4,602.67

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $8,384.97

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $19.07

WATER $12,983.84

WATER DEPOSIT $400.00

SEWER $11,793.80

