Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — April 13, 2020

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, April 13, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

C. BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Summary

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

C. Extension of Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy

D. Approval of Discretionary Leave for Effected Employees

E. 28E Agreements with Western Iowa Tech Community College 2020-2021

V. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2020-2021

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators

C. Approval Master Certified Contract

D. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

E. Freshman Academy Schedule

F. Drivers’ Education Program for Summer 2020

VI. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 11, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

B. Bus Supper – Rescheduled TBD due to COVID-19 Mitigation

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 9, 2020