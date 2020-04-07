Moville City Council Minutes — April 1, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Due to the Governor’s recommendation of social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this meeting was held electronically via Zoom audio/video conference call. Chapter 21.8 of the Iowa Code permits an electronic meeting where all members participate remotely when an in-person meeting is impossible or impractical, which is true during this crisis. On March 19, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency which included a suspension of Iowa laws that would prevent the use of electronic meetings or the limitation on the number of people present at an in-person meeting site. Therefore, only Mayor Fisher, Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes and family were present in Council chambers at Moville City Hall at 21 W. Main, Moville, IA. The agenda and the City’s social media site had a message posted more than 24 hours in advance to give instructions on how others could participate in the meeting.

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. Parks motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the utility billing trial balance for March, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Dawn Thomas, Blake Stubbs, Erica Dunn, Jackie Carl and 3 unidentified callers.

Chief Jerry Sailer was not in attendance to give the Fire Department Update. Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He informed the council that of the three applicants for the officer position, one passed the physical test and went on to pass the other testing and had been interviewed by the Police Committee. This applicant is Joe Barnes and Rodriguez recommends him for hire by the council. Ofert motions to approve the hiring of Joe Barnes as the new full-time Police Officer, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Barnes was sworn in by Mayor Fisher and pinned by his wife. Council congratulates and welcomes Barnes.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, council discussed temporarily closing City parks and recreation areas at the recommendation of Woodbury County Emergency Management. Council considers closing park equipment and courts, but leaving soccer/disc golf course and MYRA fields open. Council members are concerned that by closing the courts, groups will meet at disc golf course instead, if left open. Robinson motions to close all courts, park equipment, disc golf course, soccer fields, and MYRA fields, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discusses purchase of Police Department storage system. Mike Weaver got an estimate on a storage box for around $2500. Conolly motions to approve this purchase, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed postponing curbside spring cleanup pickup due to COVID-19 concerns for employee and resident safety. Council considered different options for how and when to reschedule. Robinson motions to postpone curbside spring cleanup 2020 and review possible options at a later meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 6:45 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 9, 2020